Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 41st Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Wankhede Stadium Mumbai City
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Squads announced for the high-octane clash
April 29, 2026 7:08 pm
The playing elevens for Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been revealed, setting the stage for an exciting contest. Both teams feature a strong mix of batsmen, all-rounders, and bowlers.
Mumbai Indians
4. Suryakumar YadavBatsman
6. Hardik PandyaAll-rounder
10. Allah GhazanfarBowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad
2. Abhishek SharmaBatsman
4. Heinrich KlaasenKeeper
6. Nitish Kumar ReddyAll-rounder
8. Harsh DubeyAll-rounder
10. Praful Prakash HingeBowler
Mumbai Indians opt to bat after winning the toss
April 29, 2026 7:01 pm
Mumbai Indians captain won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.