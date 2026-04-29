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Home / Cricket / Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 41st Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 41st Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:13 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Mumbai Indians win the toss and decide to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 40 of Tata Indian Premier League 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 29. (ANI)
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Venue: Wankhede Stadium Mumbai City

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Squads announced for the high-octane clash

April 29, 2026 7:08 pm

The playing elevens for Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been revealed, setting the stage for an exciting contest. Both teams feature a strong mix of batsmen, all-rounders, and bowlers.

🏏 Playing XI
Mumbai Indians
1. Ryan Rickelton
Keeper
2. Will Jacks
All-rounder
3. Naman Dhir
Batsman
4. Suryakumar Yadav
Batsman
5. Tilak Varma
Batsman
6. Hardik Pandya
All-rounder
7. Robin Minz
Keeper
8. Trent Boult
Bowler
9. Jasprit Bumrah
Bowler
10. Allah Ghazanfar
Bowler
11. Ashwani Kumar
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad
1. Ishan Kishan
Keeper
2. Abhishek Sharma
Batsman
3. Travis Head
Batsman
4. Heinrich Klaasen
Keeper
5. Salil Arora
Keeper
6. Nitish Kumar Reddy
All-rounder
7. Pat Cummins
Bowler
8. Harsh Dubey
All-rounder
9. Sakib Hussain
Bowler
10. Praful Prakash Hinge
Bowler
11. Eshan Malinga
Bowler
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Mumbai Indians opt to bat after winning the toss

April 29, 2026 7:01 pm

Mumbai Indians captain won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

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