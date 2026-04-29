Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 41st Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Squads announced for the high-octane clash The playing elevens for Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been revealed, setting the stage for an exciting contest. Both teams feature a strong mix of batsmen, all-rounders, and bowlers. 🏏 Playing XI Mumbai Indians 1. Ryan Rickelton Keeper 2. Will Jacks All-rounder 3. Naman Dhir Batsman 4. Suryakumar Yadav Batsman 5. Tilak Varma Batsman 6. Hardik Pandya All-rounder 7. Robin Minz Keeper 8. Trent Boult Bowler 9. Jasprit Bumrah Bowler 10. Allah Ghazanfar Bowler 11. Ashwani Kumar Bowler Sunrisers Hyderabad 1. Ishan Kishan Keeper 2. Abhishek Sharma Batsman 3. Travis Head Batsman 4. Heinrich Klaasen Keeper 5. Salil Arora Keeper 6. Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder 7. Pat Cummins Bowler 8. Harsh Dubey All-rounder 9. Sakib Hussain Bowler 10. Praful Prakash Hinge Bowler 11. Eshan Malinga Bowler Advertisement