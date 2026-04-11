Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 17th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: New Chandigarh, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur India Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Blazing Powerplay Ends with 105 Unscathed | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 105/0 (6.0) Sunrisers Hyderabad concludes a phenomenal powerplay, reaching 105 without loss. Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive half-century, supported by Travis Head's quick runs, leaving Punjab Kings struggling for answers. Over 6 by Xavier Bartlett 105/0 7 runs · 0W Travis Head 31(15) Abhishek Sharma 66(22) Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Blistering Powerplay Continues | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 105/0 (6.0) Sunrisers Hyderabad continue their aggressive onslaught, adding another 21 runs in the over with 3 fours and a six. The scoreboard now reads 105/0 after 6 overs, a truly dominant powerplay performance. Over 6 — Xavier Bartlett 105/0 21 runs · 0W Abhishek Sharma 66(22) Travis Head 31(15)

A Century Stand for Sunrisers Hyderabad | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 98/0 (5.4) Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have forged a spectacular 100-run partnership, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls. Their aggressive batting has set a blistering pace for Sunrisers Hyderabad. PARTNERSHIP CENTURY Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head bring up a phenomenal 100-run partnership! 100

Abhishek Sharma continues his six-hitting spree | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 98/0 (5.4) Abhishek Sharma sends another one soaring over the boundary ropes for a massive six! He is absolutely unstoppable, piling on the runs with incredible power for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Travis Head Continues the Onslaught | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 96/0 (5.3) Travis Head maintains his aggressive form, finding the boundary once again with a powerful shot. He is making the most of the powerplay, keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Travis Head's Boundary Barrage Continues | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 88/0 (5.1) Travis Head dispatches another delivery to the fence, making it three boundaries in quick succession and maintaining the relentless scoring rate for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He's looking dangerous. Travis Head's Hat-trick of Boundaries 88/0 Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Travis Head

batting 22 11 3 1 200 Abhishek Sharma

batting 59 20 5 6 295 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Xavier Bartlett 1.1 0 14 0 12 Vyshak Vijaykumar 1.0 0 24 0 24

Travis Head finds the fence with a powerful stroke | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 84/0(5.0) Travis Head starts the new over with a confident boundary, sending the ball racing to the ropes. This aggressive start continues to build momentum for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma Blazes to a Rapid Half-Century | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 78/0(4.4) Abhishek Sharma reaches his fifty in sensational style, a blistering innings off just 18 balls, featuring 5 fours and 5 sixes. What an incredible display of aggressive batting! PLAYER MILESTONE Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma reaches fifty! 53

Abhishek Sharma Continues the Onslaught Abhishek Sharma unleashes another powerful six, sending the ball deep into the stands. His aggressive batting is putting the opposition under tremendous pressure, maintaining Sunrisers Hyderabad's blistering scoring rate.

Abhishek Sharma continues his six-hitting spree | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 72/0 (4.3) Abhishek Sharma smashes another colossal six, sending the ball sailing over the ropes with immense power. He is in devastating form, unleashing a barrage of boundaries and putting Sunrisers Hyderabad in a dominant position. Abhishek Sharma's Power-Hitting 72/0 Batting Abhishek Sharma batting 41 Runs 15 Balls 5 4s 3 6s 273.33 SR Travis Head batting 18 Runs 10 Balls 2 4s 1 6s 180 SR Bowling Vyshak Vijaykumar 0 Wkts 12 Runs 0.2 Ovs 0 Mdn 36 Eco Marco Jansen 0 Wkts 16 Runs 1.0 Ovs 0 Mdn 16 Eco

Abhishek Sharma's towering six | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 66/0 (4.1) Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive display, launching the first ball of the new over high and handsome over the boundary ropes for a massive six. He is playing a blistering innings.

Travis Head finds the fence with a powerful stroke | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 60/0 (4.0) Travis Head continues his aggressive batting, dispatching the ball to the boundary for four runs and ending the over with a flourish.

Travis Head unleashes a powerful maximum | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 56/0 (3.5) Travis Head launches the ball high and handsome, clearing the ropes with ease for a magnificent six. He is now finding his rhythm and adding to Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive start.

A Blistering Partnership Reaches Fifty | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 49/0(3.3) Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have forged a formidable 50-run partnership in quick time, showcasing aggressive batting and excellent understanding between the wickets. Their explosive start has put Sunrisers Hyderabad in a commanding position. FIFTY-RUN PARTNERSHIP Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head bring up a rapid 50-run partnership! 50

Travis Head Finds the Rope, SRH Nears Fifty | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 48/0(3.2) Travis Head joins the boundary fest, dispatching the ball with precision. This shot brings Sunrisers Hyderabad closer to their fifty-run milestone, maintaining their aggressive start. Sunrisers Hyderabad Nears 50

Abhishek Sharma Continues His Six-Hitting Spree | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 38/0 (2.4) Abhishek Sharma launches another colossal six, following up his hat-trick of boundaries with yet another maximum. He is absolutely dominating the bowling, showcasing incredible power and intent for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma on Fire! Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Abhishek Sharma 34 12 5 2 283.33 Travis Head 3 5 0 0 60.00 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Arshdeep Singh 1.5 0 33 0 22.00 Xavier Bartlett 1.0 0 10 0 10.00

Abhishek Sharma Unleashes a Hat-trick of Boundaries | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 38/0 (2.4) Abhishek Sharma completes a hat-trick of boundaries off Arshdeep Singh with a magnificent six, showcasing his aggressive intent and putting immense pressure on the bowling attack. Hat-trick of Boundaries 38/0 Batting 1 Abhishek Sharma 28 (11) 5×4 1×6 254.55 2 Travis Head 3 (5) 60.00 Bowling Arshdeep Singh 0 -27 1.4ov 16.20 Xavier Bartlett 0 -10 1.0ov 10.00

Abhishek Sharma blazes another boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 24/0 (2.1) Abhishek Sharma is in a destructive mood, smashing another boundary with a well-timed shot. He is making batting look effortless and putting immense pressure on the bowlers.

Abhishek Sharma continues to dominate with another boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 24/0 (2.1) Abhishek Sharma dispatches the ball to the fence with a powerful shot, adding yet another boundary to his aggressive innings.

Abhishek Sharma Completes a Hat-trick of Fours | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 19/0 (1.5) Abhishek Sharma is in ominous form, dispatching another delivery to the fence for his third boundary in quick succession. He is setting a blistering pace for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma's Boundary Blitz 19/0 Batting Abhishek Sharma 13 Runs 6 Balls 3 4s 0 6s 216.67 SR Travis Head 3 Runs 5 Balls 0 4s 0 6s 60 SR Bowling Xavier Bartlett 0 Wkts 9 Runs 0.5 Ovs 0 Mdn 10.8 Eco Arshdeep Singh 0 Wkts 9 Runs 1.0 Ovs 0 Mdn 9 Eco

Abhishek Sharma finds the boundary again | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9/0(1.0) Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive start, dispatching the ball to the fence with a powerful stroke, adding more runs to the Sunrisers Hyderabad total.

Abhishek Sharma opens his account with a confident stroke | Sunrisers Hyderabad - (1/0 (0.1)) A cracking start to the innings as Abhishek Sharma finds the boundary early, dispatching the first ball of the match with authority.

Squads are in for the big clash The playing XIs have been announced for both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. 🏏 Playing XI Punjab Kings Prabhsimran Singh Keeper Priyansh Arya Batsman Cooper Connolly All-rounder Shreyas Iyer Batsman Shashank Singh Batsman Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma Batsman Travis Head Batsman Ishan Kishan Keeper Heinrich Klaasen Keeper Salil Arora Keeper Aniket Verma Batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Harsh Dubey All-rounder Shivang Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Eshan Malinga Bowler