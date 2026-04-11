icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 17th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
LIVE NOW

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 17th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

article_Author
Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 03:55 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Venue: New Chandigarh, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur India

Advertisement

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

Advertisement

This live blog is AI generated.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Blazing Powerplay Ends with 105 Unscathed | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 105/0 (6.0)

April 11, 2026 4:05 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad concludes a phenomenal powerplay, reaching 105 without loss. Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive half-century, supported by Travis Head's quick runs, leaving Punjab Kings struggling for answers.

Over 6
by Xavier Bartlett
105/0
7 runs · 0W
Travis Head 31(15)  Abhishek Sharma 66(22)
Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Blistering Powerplay Continues | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 105/0 (6.0)

April 11, 2026 4:05 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad continue their aggressive onslaught, adding another 21 runs in the over with 3 fours and a six. The scoreboard now reads 105/0 after 6 overs, a truly dominant powerplay performance.

Over 6 — Xavier Bartlett 105/0
21 runs · 0W
Abhishek Sharma 66(22)Travis Head 31(15)

A Century Stand for Sunrisers Hyderabad | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 98/0 (5.4)

April 11, 2026 4:04 pm

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have forged a spectacular 100-run partnership, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls. Their aggressive batting has set a blistering pace for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PARTNERSHIP CENTURY
Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head bring up a phenomenal 100-run partnership!
100

Abhishek Sharma continues his six-hitting spree | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 98/0 (5.4)

April 11, 2026 4:04 pm

Abhishek Sharma sends another one soaring over the boundary ropes for a massive six! He is absolutely unstoppable, piling on the runs with incredible power for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Travis Head Continues the Onslaught | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 96/0 (5.3)

April 11, 2026 4:00 pm

Travis Head maintains his aggressive form, finding the boundary once again with a powerful shot. He is making the most of the powerplay, keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Travis Head's Boundary Barrage Continues | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 88/0 (5.1)

April 11, 2026 4:00 pm

Travis Head dispatches another delivery to the fence, making it three boundaries in quick succession and maintaining the relentless scoring rate for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He's looking dangerous.

Travis Head's Hat-trick of Boundaries
88/0
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Travis Head
batting		221131200
Abhishek Sharma
batting		592056295
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Xavier Bartlett1.1014012
Vyshak Vijaykumar1.0024024

Travis Head finds the fence with a powerful stroke | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 84/0(5.0)

April 11, 2026 3:59 pm

Travis Head starts the new over with a confident boundary, sending the ball racing to the ropes. This aggressive start continues to build momentum for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma Blazes to a Rapid Half-Century | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 78/0(4.4)

April 11, 2026 3:57 pm

Abhishek Sharma reaches his fifty in sensational style, a blistering innings off just 18 balls, featuring 5 fours and 5 sixes. What an incredible display of aggressive batting!

PLAYER MILESTONE
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma reaches fifty!
53

Abhishek Sharma Continues the Onslaught

April 11, 2026 3:57 pm

Abhishek Sharma unleashes another powerful six, sending the ball deep into the stands. His aggressive batting is putting the opposition under tremendous pressure, maintaining Sunrisers Hyderabad's blistering scoring rate.

Abhishek Sharma continues his six-hitting spree | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 72/0 (4.3)

April 11, 2026 3:55 pm

Abhishek Sharma smashes another colossal six, sending the ball sailing over the ropes with immense power. He is in devastating form, unleashing a barrage of boundaries and putting Sunrisers Hyderabad in a dominant position.

Abhishek Sharma's Power-Hitting
72/0
Batting
Abhishek Sharma
batting
41
Runs
15
Balls
5
4s
3
6s
273.33
SR
Travis Head
batting
18
Runs
10
Balls
2
4s
1
6s
180
SR
Bowling
Vyshak Vijaykumar
0
Wkts
12
Runs
0.2
Ovs
0
Mdn
36
Eco
Marco Jansen
0
Wkts
16
Runs
1.0
Ovs
0
Mdn
16
Eco

Abhishek Sharma's towering six | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 66/0 (4.1)

April 11, 2026 3:54 pm

Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive display, launching the first ball of the new over high and handsome over the boundary ropes for a massive six. He is playing a blistering innings.

Travis Head finds the fence with a powerful stroke | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 60/0 (4.0)

April 11, 2026 3:52 pm

Travis Head continues his aggressive batting, dispatching the ball to the boundary for four runs and ending the over with a flourish.

Travis Head unleashes a powerful maximum | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 56/0 (3.5)

April 11, 2026 3:52 pm

Travis Head launches the ball high and handsome, clearing the ropes with ease for a magnificent six. He is now finding his rhythm and adding to Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive start.

A Blistering Partnership Reaches Fifty | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 49/0(3.3)

April 11, 2026 3:51 pm

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have forged a formidable 50-run partnership in quick time, showcasing aggressive batting and excellent understanding between the wickets. Their explosive start has put Sunrisers Hyderabad in a commanding position.

FIFTY-RUN PARTNERSHIP
Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head bring up a rapid 50-run partnership!
50

Travis Head Finds the Rope, SRH Nears Fifty | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 48/0(3.2)

April 11, 2026 3:50 pm

Travis Head joins the boundary fest, dispatching the ball with precision. This shot brings Sunrisers Hyderabad closer to their fifty-run milestone, maintaining their aggressive start.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Nears 50

Abhishek Sharma Continues His Six-Hitting Spree | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 38/0 (2.4)

April 11, 2026 3:47 pm

Abhishek Sharma launches another colossal six, following up his hat-trick of boundaries with yet another maximum. He is absolutely dominating the bowling, showcasing incredible power and intent for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma on Fire!
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Abhishek Sharma341252283.33
Travis Head350060.00
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Arshdeep Singh1.5033022.00
Xavier Bartlett1.0010010.00

Abhishek Sharma Unleashes a Hat-trick of Boundaries | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 38/0 (2.4)

April 11, 2026 3:46 pm

Abhishek Sharma completes a hat-trick of boundaries off Arshdeep Singh with a magnificent six, showcasing his aggressive intent and putting immense pressure on the bowling attack.

Hat-trick of Boundaries
38/0
Batting
1 Abhishek Sharma 28 (11) 5×4 1×6 254.55
2 Travis Head 3 (5) 60.00
Bowling
Arshdeep Singh 0 -27 1.4ov 16.20
Xavier Bartlett 0 -10 1.0ov 10.00

Abhishek Sharma blazes another boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 24/0 (2.1)

April 11, 2026 3:42 pm

Abhishek Sharma is in a destructive mood, smashing another boundary with a well-timed shot. He is making batting look effortless and putting immense pressure on the bowlers.

Abhishek Sharma continues to dominate with another boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 24/0 (2.1)

April 11, 2026 3:41 pm

Abhishek Sharma dispatches the ball to the fence with a powerful shot, adding yet another boundary to his aggressive innings.

Abhishek Sharma Completes a Hat-trick of Fours | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 19/0 (1.5)

April 11, 2026 3:39 pm

Abhishek Sharma is in ominous form, dispatching another delivery to the fence for his third boundary in quick succession. He is setting a blistering pace for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma's Boundary Blitz
19/0
Batting
Abhishek Sharma
13
Runs
6
Balls
3
4s
0
6s
216.67
SR
Travis Head
3
Runs
5
Balls
0
4s
0
6s
60
SR
Bowling
Xavier Bartlett
0
Wkts
9
Runs
0.5
Ovs
0
Mdn
10.8
Eco
Arshdeep Singh
0
Wkts
9
Runs
1.0
Ovs
0
Mdn
9
Eco

Abhishek Sharma finds the boundary again | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9/0(1.0)

April 11, 2026 3:37 pm

Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive start, dispatching the ball to the fence with a powerful stroke, adding more runs to the Sunrisers Hyderabad total.

Abhishek Sharma opens his account with a confident stroke | Sunrisers Hyderabad - (1/0 (0.1))

April 11, 2026 3:31 pm

A cracking start to the innings as Abhishek Sharma finds the boundary early, dispatching the first ball of the match with authority.

Squads are in for the big clash

April 11, 2026 3:07 pm

The playing XIs have been announced for both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

🏏 Playing XI
Punjab Kings
Prabhsimran Singh
Keeper
Priyansh Arya
Batsman
Cooper Connolly
All-rounder
Shreyas Iyer
Batsman
Shashank Singh
Batsman
Marcus Stoinis
All-rounder
Marco Jansen
All-rounder
Xavier Bartlett
Bowler
Vyshak Vijaykumar
Bowler
Arshdeep Singh
Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal
Bowler
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma
Batsman
Travis Head
Batsman
Ishan Kishan
Keeper
Heinrich Klaasen
Keeper
Salil Arora
Keeper
Aniket Verma
Batsman
Nitish Kumar Reddy
All-rounder
Harsh Dubey
All-rounder
Shivang Kumar
Bowler
Harshal Patel
Bowler
Eshan Malinga
Bowler

Punjab Kings elect to bowl first after winning the toss

April 11, 2026 3:01 pm

The coin flip goes Punjab Kings' way, and their captain has chosen to bowl first. This strategic decision suggests they believe the pitch will offer more assistance to the bowlers early on, or they prefer chasing a target.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts