Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 52nd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur
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Sai Sudharsan continues his aggressive start | Gujarat Titans - 21/0 (1.3)
May 9, 2026 7:43 pm
Another boundary for Sai Sudharsan! He picks up four runs with a confident stroke, keeping the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace. The Titans are looking to build early momentum.
Sudharsan opens his account with a confident boundary | Gujarat Titans - (4/0 (0.1))
May 9, 2026 7:31 pm
Sai Sudharsan gets off the mark in style, finding the fence with a well-timed shot. A positive start for the Titans.
Squads are in for the big clash
May 9, 2026 7:07 pm
The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.
Rajasthan Royals
Ravindra Jadeja
All-rounder
Gujarat Titans
Washington Sundar
All-rounder
Nishant Sindhu
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals call correctly, opt to bowl first
May 9, 2026 7:07 pm
The coin fell in favour of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who has decided his team will bowl first in this crucial encounter.