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Home / Cricket / Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 52nd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 52nd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:31 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Rajasthan Royals win the toss and decide to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in match 52 of the Tata Indian Premiere League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (ANI)
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Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Sai Sudharsan continues his aggressive start | Gujarat Titans - 21/0 (1.3)

May 9, 2026 7:43 pm

Another boundary for Sai Sudharsan! He picks up four runs with a confident stroke, keeping the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace. The Titans are looking to build early momentum.

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Sudharsan opens his account with a confident boundary | Gujarat Titans - (4/0 (0.1))

May 9, 2026 7:31 pm

Sai Sudharsan gets off the mark in style, finding the fence with a well-timed shot. A positive start for the Titans.

Squads are in for the big clash

May 9, 2026 7:07 pm

The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

🏏 Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Batsman
Dhruv Jurel
Keeper
Shimron Hetmyer
Batsman
Donovan Ferreira
Keeper
Ravindra Jadeja
All-rounder
Shubham Dubey
Batsman
Dasun Shanaka
All-rounder
Jofra Archer
Bowler
Tushar Deshpande
Bowler
Brijesh Sharrma
Bowler
Yash Raj Punja
Bowler
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill
Batsman
Sai Sudharsan
Batsman
Jos Buttler
Keeper
Washington Sundar
All-rounder
Nishant Sindhu
All-rounder
Jason Holder
All-rounder
Rahul Tewatia
Batsman
Rashid Khan
Bowler
Arshad Khan
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj
Bowler

Rajasthan Royals call correctly, opt to bowl first

May 9, 2026 7:07 pm

The coin fell in favour of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who has decided his team will bowl first in this crucial encounter.

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