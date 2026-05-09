Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 52nd Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Sai Sudharsan continues his aggressive start | Gujarat Titans - 21/0 (1.3) Another boundary for Sai Sudharsan! He picks up four runs with a confident stroke, keeping the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace. The Titans are looking to build early momentum. Advertisement

Sudharsan opens his account with a confident boundary | Gujarat Titans - (4/0 (0.1)) Sai Sudharsan gets off the mark in style, finding the fence with a well-timed shot. A positive start for the Titans.

Squads are in for the big clash The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. 🏏 Playing XI Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Dhruv Jurel Keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Donovan Ferreira Keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shubham Dubey Batsman Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Brijesh Sharrma Bowler Yash Raj Punja Bowler Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Jos Buttler Keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Batsman Rashid Khan Bowler Arshad Khan Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler