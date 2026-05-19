Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 64th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Inglis unleashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 46/0 (3.2) Josh Inglis continues his aggressive batting, launching a powerful six. This marks the third consecutive boundary for Lucknow Super Giants, piling pressure on the bowlers and further accelerating their strong start. Hat-trick of boundaries for Lucknow Super Giants! 46/0 Batting Josh Inglis 28 Runs 14 Balls 4 4s 1 6s 200.00 SR Mitchell Marsh 15 Runs 6 Balls 2 4s 1 6s 250.00 SR Bowling Sandeep Sharma 0 Wkts 8 Runs 0.2 Ovs 24.00 ECO Jofra Archer 0 Wkts 24 Runs 2.0 Ovs 12.00 ECO Advertisement

Josh Inglis continues his assault with another four | Lucknow Super Giants - 46/0 (3.2) Josh Inglis continues to dominate, driving a powerful shot to the boundary. Lucknow Super Giants are building a strong platform.

Inglis finds the fence with a powerful stroke | Lucknow Super Giants - 38/0 (3.0) Josh Inglis opens his account in this over with a superb boundary, driving the ball with authority. Lucknow Super Giants continue their strong start.

Marsh joins the boundary fest, completing a hat-trick for LSG | Lucknow Super Giants - 36/0 (2.3) Mitchell Marsh drives beautifully through the covers for a boundary, making it three consecutive boundaries for Lucknow Super Giants. This aggressive start is putting the opposition under immense pressure. Hat-trick of boundaries for Lucknow Super Giants! 36/0 Batting Mitchell Marsh 14 (4) 4s: 2 6s: 1 SR: 350.00 Josh Inglis 19 (11) 4s: 2 6s: 1 SR: 172.73 Bowling Jofra Archer 0/22 1.3 ov Eco: 14.67 Sushant Mishra 0/13 1.0 ov Eco: 13.00

Inglis carves it through the off-side for four | Lucknow Super Giants - 25/0(2.0) Josh Inglis finds the gap with precision, sending the ball racing to the boundary for another four runs. A well-timed shot to start the over.

Inglis finds the boundary ropes | Lucknow Super Giants - 20/0 (1.4) Josh Inglis smashes a powerful four, bringing up the 20-run mark for Lucknow Super Giants in just 1.5 overs. A strong start for the batting side. TEAM MILESTONE Josh Inglis Lucknow Super Giants crosses the 20-run mark! 20

Inglis smashes a maximum, team reaches three consecutive boundaries | Lucknow Super Giants - 19/0 (1.1) Josh Inglis launches a massive six, continuing the boundary-hitting spree for Lucknow Super Giants and making it three consecutive boundaries for the team in quick succession. Hat-trick of boundaries for Lucknow Super Giants! 19/0 Batting Josh Inglis batting 7 Runs 4 Balls 0 4s 1 6s 175.00 SR Mitchell Marsh batting 10 Runs 3 Balls 1 4s 1 6s 333.33 SR Bowling Sushant Mishra 0 Wkts 7 Runs 0.1 Ovs 42.00 ECO Jofra Archer 0 Wkts 11 Runs 1.0 Ovs 11.00 ECO

Marsh muscles a maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 12/0(1.0) Mitchell Marsh unleashes a monstrous six, sending the ball soaring over the ropes. What a way to end the over!

Marsh dispatches the short ball to the fence | Lucknow Super Giants - 6/0 (0.5) Mitchell Marsh gets off the mark with a powerful boundary, finding the gap with precision and sending the ball racing to the ropes.

Squads Unveiled for the Clash The playing XIs for both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. 🏏 Playing XI Rajasthan Royals 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman 2. Lhuan dre Pretorius Keeper 3. Dhruv Jurel Keeper 4. Donovan Ferreira All-rounder 5. Shubham Dubey Batsman 6. Dasun Shanaka All-rounder 7. Jofra Archer Bowler 8. Sandeep Sharma Bowler 9. Sushant Mishra Bowler 10. Brijesh Sharrma Bowler 11. Yash Raj Punja Bowler Lucknow Super Giants 1. Mitchell Marsh Batsman 2. Josh Inglis Keeper 3. Nicholas Pooran Keeper 4. Ayush Badoni Batsman 5. Rishabh Pant Keeper 6. Abdul Samad Batsman 7. Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder 8. Mohsin Khan Bowler 9. Mayank Yadav Bowler 10. Akash Singh Bowler 11. Prince Yadav Bowler