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Home / Cricket / Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 64th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 64th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:43 PM May 19, 2026 IST
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Rajasthan Royals win the toss and decide to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the Tata Indian Premier League at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (ANI)
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Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Inglis unleashes another maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 46/0 (3.2)

May 19, 2026 7:47 pm

Josh Inglis continues his aggressive batting, launching a powerful six. This marks the third consecutive boundary for Lucknow Super Giants, piling pressure on the bowlers and further accelerating their strong start.

Hat-trick of boundaries for Lucknow Super Giants!
46/0
Batting
Josh Inglis
28
Runs
14
Balls
4
4s
1
6s
200.00
SR
Mitchell Marsh
15
Runs
6
Balls
2
4s
1
6s
250.00
SR
Bowling
Sandeep Sharma
0
Wkts
8
Runs
0.2
Ovs
24.00
ECO
Jofra Archer
0
Wkts
24
Runs
2.0
Ovs
12.00
ECO
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Josh Inglis continues his assault with another four | Lucknow Super Giants - 46/0 (3.2)

May 19, 2026 7:46 pm

Josh Inglis continues to dominate, driving a powerful shot to the boundary. Lucknow Super Giants are building a strong platform.

Inglis finds the fence with a powerful stroke | Lucknow Super Giants - 38/0 (3.0)

May 19, 2026 7:46 pm

Josh Inglis opens his account in this over with a superb boundary, driving the ball with authority. Lucknow Super Giants continue their strong start.

Marsh joins the boundary fest, completing a hat-trick for LSG | Lucknow Super Giants - 36/0 (2.3)

May 19, 2026 7:43 pm

Mitchell Marsh drives beautifully through the covers for a boundary, making it three consecutive boundaries for Lucknow Super Giants. This aggressive start is putting the opposition under immense pressure.

Hat-trick of boundaries for Lucknow Super Giants!
36/0
Batting
Mitchell Marsh
14(4) 4s: 2 6s: 1 SR: 350.00
Josh Inglis
19(11) 4s: 2 6s: 1 SR: 172.73
Bowling
Jofra Archer
0/22 1.3 ov Eco: 14.67
Sushant Mishra
0/13 1.0 ov Eco: 13.00

Inglis carves it through the off-side for four | Lucknow Super Giants - 25/0(2.0)

May 19, 2026 7:41 pm

Josh Inglis finds the gap with precision, sending the ball racing to the boundary for another four runs. A well-timed shot to start the over.

Inglis finds the boundary ropes | Lucknow Super Giants - 20/0 (1.4)

May 19, 2026 7:39 pm

Josh Inglis smashes a powerful four, bringing up the 20-run mark for Lucknow Super Giants in just 1.5 overs. A strong start for the batting side.

TEAM MILESTONE
Josh Inglis
Lucknow Super Giants crosses the 20-run mark!
20

Inglis smashes a maximum, team reaches three consecutive boundaries | Lucknow Super Giants - 19/0 (1.1)

May 19, 2026 7:36 pm

Josh Inglis launches a massive six, continuing the boundary-hitting spree for Lucknow Super Giants and making it three consecutive boundaries for the team in quick succession.

Hat-trick of boundaries for Lucknow Super Giants!
19/0
Batting
Josh Inglis
batting
7
Runs
4
Balls
0
4s
1
6s
175.00
SR
Mitchell Marsh
batting
10
Runs
3
Balls
1
4s
1
6s
333.33
SR
Bowling
Sushant Mishra
0
Wkts
7
Runs
0.1
Ovs
42.00
ECO
Jofra Archer
0
Wkts
11
Runs
1.0
Ovs
11.00
ECO

Marsh muscles a maximum | Lucknow Super Giants - 12/0(1.0)

May 19, 2026 7:34 pm

Mitchell Marsh unleashes a monstrous six, sending the ball soaring over the ropes. What a way to end the over!

Marsh dispatches the short ball to the fence | Lucknow Super Giants - 6/0 (0.5)

May 19, 2026 7:33 pm

Mitchell Marsh gets off the mark with a powerful boundary, finding the gap with precision and sending the ball racing to the ropes.

Squads Unveiled for the Clash

May 19, 2026 7:06 pm

The playing XIs for both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

🏏 Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Batsman
2. Lhuan dre Pretorius
Keeper
3. Dhruv Jurel
Keeper
4. Donovan Ferreira
All-rounder
5. Shubham Dubey
Batsman
6. Dasun Shanaka
All-rounder
7. Jofra Archer
Bowler
8. Sandeep Sharma
Bowler
9. Sushant Mishra
Bowler
10. Brijesh Sharrma
Bowler
11. Yash Raj Punja
Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants
1. Mitchell Marsh
Batsman
2. Josh Inglis
Keeper
3. Nicholas Pooran
Keeper
4. Ayush Badoni
Batsman
5. Rishabh Pant
Keeper
6. Abdul Samad
Batsman
7. Shahbaz Ahmed
All-rounder
8. Mohsin Khan
Bowler
9. Mayank Yadav
Bowler
10. Akash Singh
Bowler
11. Prince Yadav
Bowler

Rajasthan Royals win the toss, opt to bowl

May 19, 2026 7:01 pm

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and their captain has decided to field first, looking to exploit any early movement on the pitch.

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