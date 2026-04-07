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Home / Cricket / Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 13th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 13th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 11:03 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Rajasthan Royals reach 150 after 11 overs | Rajasthan Royals - 150/3 (11.0)

April 7, 2026 11:13 pm

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Rajasthan Royals continue their strong batting performance, reaching 150 for 3 after 11 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the charge with a blistering 77 runs.

Over 11
Shardul Thakur
150/3
18 Runs 0 Wkt
Yashasvi Jaiswal 77(32)Shimron Hetmyer 6(7)

Yashasvi Jaiswal completes a hat-trick of boundaries! | Rajasthan Royals - 146/3 (10.5)

April 7, 2026 11:12 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a flurry of boundaries, smashing three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur. His aggressive batting is pushing Rajasthan Royals towards a formidable total.

Hat-trick of Boundaries!
146/3
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Yashasvi Jaiswal
not out		733194235.48
Shimron Hetmyer
not out		670085.71
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Shardul Thakur1.5032117.45
Jasprit Bumrah3.0032010.67

Jaiswal finds the fence again with precision | Rajasthan Royals - 141/3(10.4)

April 7, 2026 11:11 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal dispatches Shardul Thakur's delivery to the boundary with exquisite timing. He continues to dominate the bowling attack, propelling Rajasthan Royals forward.

Jaiswal continues his boundary hunt | Rajasthan Royals - 136/3 (10.2)

April 7, 2026 11:06 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the ropes again, sending Shardul Thakur's delivery racing to the boundary. His aggressive form is a treat to watch for the Rajasthan Royals fans.

Rajasthan Royals reach 132 after 10 overs | Rajasthan Royals - 132/3 (10.0)

April 7, 2026 11:03 pm

Jasprit Bumrah bowls the 10th over, conceding 10 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his excellent form with a six, while Shimron Hetmyer adds crucial runs to the total.

Over 10
by Jasprit Bumrah
132/3
10 runs · 0W
Yashasvi Jaiswal 65(28)  Shimron Hetmyer 3(5)

Allah Ghazanfar strikes as Parag departs, Jaiswal continues | Rajasthan Royals - 122/3 (9.0)

April 7, 2026 11:03 pm

Allah Ghazanfar bowls a crucial over, picking up the wicket of Riyan Parag for 20. Rajasthan Royals score 12 runs, reaching 122 for 3 after 9 overs, with Jaiswal still at the crease.

Over 9 — Allah Ghazanfar 122/3
12 runs · 1W
Yashasvi Jaiswal 65(28)Shimron Hetmyer 3(5)

Jasprit Bumrah bowls the 10th over | Rajasthan Royals - 132/3 (10.0)

April 7, 2026 11:02 pm

Jasprit Bumrah completes the 10th over, conceding 10 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer added to the scoreboard, with Rajasthan Royals now at 132 for 3.

Over 10
by Jasprit Bumrah
132/3
10 runs · 0W
Yashasvi Jaiswal 65(28)  Shimron Hetmyer 3(5)

Jaiswal unleashes a monstrous six! | Rajasthan Royals - 124/3(9.2)

April 7, 2026 11:00 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his aggressive assault, launching Jasprit Bumrah for a massive six over the ropes. He is looking in supreme form today for Rajasthan Royals.

Wicket! Parag falls to Tilak Varma's sharp catch | Rajasthan Royals - 121/3 (8.5)

April 7, 2026 10:55 pm

Riyan Parag's aggressive innings comes to an end as he is caught by Tilak Varma off Allah Ghazanfar. A crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians as they pick up their third wicket.

Wicket! Parag falls to Tilak Varma's sharp catch
121/3
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Riyan Parag
c Tilak Varma b Allah Ghazanfar		201012200
Yashasvi Jaiswal
not out		582673223.08
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Allah Ghazanfar1.5020210.91
Hardik Pandya2.001708.5

Parag launches a maximum over mid-wicket | Rajasthan Royals - 115/2(8.3)

April 7, 2026 10:54 pm

Riyan Parag smashes Allah Ghazanfar's delivery for a massive six, adding crucial runs to the Rajasthan Royals' total. His aggressive intent continues to boost the scoring rate.

Jaiswal finds the fence with precision | Rajasthan Royals - 114/2(8.1)

April 7, 2026 10:52 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his aggressive approach, dispatching Allah Ghazanfar for a well-timed boundary. The Rajasthan Royals are maintaining their high scoring rate.

Parag dispatches Pandya for a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 110/2 (8.0)

April 7, 2026 10:51 pm

Riyan Parag unleashes a powerful shot, sending Hardik Pandya's delivery soaring over the ropes for a massive six. The Rajasthan Royals continue to build on their strong start.

Yashasvi Jaiswal notches up a brilliant half-century | Rajasthan Royals - 103/2 (7.3)

April 7, 2026 10:49 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches his fifty with a magnificent boundary, showcasing his aggressive intent and providing a strong foundation for Rajasthan Royals.

PLAYER MILESTONE
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches his half-century!
50

Jaiswal brings up his fifty with a boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 103/2 (7.3)

April 7, 2026 10:49 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches his half-century with a well-placed boundary off Hardik Pandya. This aggressive knock has provided a strong foundation for Rajasthan Royals.

End of Over 6: Rajasthan Royals maintain strong momentum | Rajasthan Royals - 89/2 (6.0)

April 7, 2026 10:45 pm

Rajasthan Royals conclude the powerplay with a strong score of 89 for 2 after 6 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal leads the charge with 45 runs, while Allah Ghazanfar picks up a wicket.

Over 6 — Allah Ghazanfar 89/2
9 runs · 1W
Yashasvi Jaiswal 45(19)Riyan Parag 2(2)

Riyan Parag dispatches Bumrah for four | Rajasthan Royals - 91/2(6.3)

April 7, 2026 10:45 pm

Riyan Parag gets off the mark with a well-timed boundary off Jasprit Bumrah. This shot keeps the scoreboard ticking for Rajasthan Royals after a couple of quick wickets.

Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Suryavanshi | Rajasthan Royals - 90/2 (6.1)

April 7, 2026 10:44 pm

Shardul Thakur bowls a wicket-taking over, removing the dangerous Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 39 runs. Rajasthan Royals end the over at 80/1, with 18 runs scored in it.

Over 5
Shardul Thakur
80/1
18 Runs 1 Wkt
Yashasvi Jaiswal 40(16)Vaibhav Suryavanshi 39(14)

A quiet over from Hardik Pandya | Rajasthan Royals - 90/2 (6.1)

April 7, 2026 10:43 pm

Hardik Pandya bowls a tight over, conceding only 4 runs. Rajasthan Royals are now 62/0 after 4 overs, maintaining a strong start to their innings.

Over 4
Hardik Pandya
62/0
4 Runs 0 Wkt
Yashasvi Jaiswal 39(0)Vaibhav Suryavanshi 22(0)

Jaiswal finds the boundary after the wicket | Rajasthan Royals - 85/2 (5.5)

April 7, 2026 10:42 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal quickly responds to the wicket, smashing Allah Ghazanfar for a boundary. He continues to keep the scoreboard ticking for Rajasthan Royals.

Jurel departs LBW | Rajasthan Royals - 84/2(5.4)

April 7, 2026 10:40 pm

Dhruv Jurel is trapped plumb in front by Allah Ghazanfar, a crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians as they pick up their second wicket.

LBW! Jurel departs
84/2
Batting
1 Dhruv Jurel 2 (2) 100
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 41 (17) 4×4 3×6 241.18
Bowling
Allah Ghazanfar 1 -4 0.4ov 6
Shardul Thakur 1 -18 1.0ov 18

Suryavanshi departs after a fiery innings | Rajasthan Royals - 80/1 (5.0)

April 7, 2026 10:35 pm

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive innings comes to an end as he is caught by Tilak Varma off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. A crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians.

Wicket! Suryavanshi departs
80/1
Batting
1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 39 (14) 1×4 5×6 278.57
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 (16) 4×4 3×6 250
Bowling
Shardul Thakur 1 -18 1.0ov 18
Hardik Pandya 0 -4 1.0ov 4

Suryavanshi smashes another maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 80/0(4.5)

April 7, 2026 10:34 pm

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues his relentless assault, launching Shardul Thakur for yet another colossal six. His aggressive batting is putting Mumbai Indians under immense pressure.

Suryavanshi's power hitting
80/0
Batting
1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 39 (13) 1×4 5×6 300
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 (16) 4×4 3×6 250
Bowling
Shardul Thakur 0 -18 0.5ov 21.6
Hardik Pandya 0 -4 1.0ov 4

Suryavanshi finds the fence again | Rajasthan Royals - 72/0 (4.2)

April 7, 2026 10:32 pm

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues his aggressive hitting, dispatching Shardul Thakur for a powerful boundary. Rajasthan Royals are off to a blistering start.

Suryavanshi finds the fence again
72/0
Batting
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
32 (11)
1×44×6SR 290.91
Yashasvi Jaiswal
39 (15)
4×43×6SR 260
Bowling
Shardul Thakur 0-10
0.2 ovundefined mdnEco 30
Hardik Pandya 0-4
1.0 ovundefined mdnEco 4

Suryavanshi launches Thakur for a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 68/0(4.1)

April 7, 2026 10:31 pm

Vaibhav Suryavanshi welcomes Shardul Thakur into the attack with a colossal six, sending the ball sailing over the ropes. The Rajasthan Royals continue their relentless assault.

Fifty-run partnership for Rajasthan Royals | Rajasthan Royals - (55/0 (2.4))

April 7, 2026 10:23 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have brought up a blistering fifty-run partnership in quick time, setting a fierce pace for Rajasthan Royals.

50
Rajasthan Royals' fifty-run partnership
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi bring up a quickfire 50-run stand, showcasing aggressive batting.

Suryavanshi continues the boundary feast | Rajasthan Royals - 49/0 (2.3)

April 7, 2026 10:23 pm

Vaibhav Suryavanshi dispatches Trent Boult for another maximum, adding to the relentless scoring rate for Rajasthan Royals. This powerful stroke keeps the scoreboard ticking rapidly.

Scorecard
49/0
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
batting		13502260
Yashasvi Jaiswal
batting		361043360
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Trent Boult0.3013026
Jasprit Bumrah1.0014014

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes a massive six | Rajasthan Royals - 48/0 (2.2)

April 7, 2026 10:22 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his onslaught, dispatching Trent Boult for a huge six. This powerful stroke further accelerates Rajasthan Royals' scoring rate, keeping the pressure firmly on Mumbai Indians.

Jaiswal's Six
48/0
Batting
Yashasvi Jaiswal
35
Runs
9
Balls
4
4s
3
6s
388.89
SR
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
13
Runs
5
Balls
0
4s
2
6s
260
SR
Bowling
Trent Boult
0
Wkts
12
Runs
0.2
Ovs
36
ECO
Jasprit Bumrah
0
Wkts
14
Runs
1.0
Ovs
14
ECO

Jaiswal launches Boult for a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 42/0(2.1)

April 7, 2026 10:21 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his aggressive play, smashing Trent Boult for a massive six, adding to Rajasthan Royals' rapid scoring.

Suryavanshi launches another maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 30/0 (1.3)

April 7, 2026 10:18 pm

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues his aggressive approach, dispatching Jasprit Bumrah for a towering six. This powerful stroke further boosts Rajasthan Royals' scoring rate, putting the Mumbai Indians bowlers under immense pressure.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi announces his arrival with a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 28/0 (1.1)

April 7, 2026 10:16 pm

Vaibhav Suryavanshi wastes no time, launching Jasprit Bumrah for a towering six over the ropes. A confident start to his innings, putting pressure on the new bowler and setting the tone for Rajasthan Royals.

Suryavanshi smashes a six
28/0
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Yashasvi Jaiswal
batting		22641366.67
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
batting		6101600.00
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Jasprit Bumrah0.106036.00

Jaiswal continues the assault with another boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 18/0 (0.5)

April 7, 2026 10:15 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal is in a destructive mood, smashing another boundary off Deepak Chahar. He is making batting look effortless and putting immense pressure on the bowlers.

Jaiswal continues his onslaught with another boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 14/0 (0.4)

April 7, 2026 10:14 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the fence once more, a powerful shot that races away to the boundary. He is making his intentions clear very early on in this innings.

Jaiswal's Early Onslaught Continues | Rajasthan Royals - 14/0 (0.3)

April 7, 2026 10:12 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes another boundary, completing a hat-trick of boundaries off Deepak Chahar's bowling. He's off to a flying start, putting immense pressure on the opposition.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Boundary Blitz
14/0
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Yashasvi Jaiswal
batting		14321466.67
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
batting		00000
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Deepak Chahar0.3014028.0

Jaiswal launches a maximum over the ropes | Rajasthan Royals - 4/0 (0.1)

April 7, 2026 10:11 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal follows up his boundary with a monstrous six, sending the ball sailing into the stands. A spectacular start to the innings for Rajasthan Royals.

Jaiswal opens his account with a confident boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 4/0 (0.1)

April 7, 2026 10:11 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal wastes no time, driving Deepak Chahar for a superb boundary through the off-side to get Rajasthan Royals off the mark.

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash

April 7, 2026 10:03 pm

The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Fans eagerly await to see these lineups in action.

🏏 Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Batsman
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Batsman
Dhruv Jurel
Keeper
Riyan Parag
All-rounder
Shimron Hetmyer
Batsman
Donovan Ferreira
All-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja
All-rounder
Jofra Archer
Bowler
Nandre Burger
Bowler
Tushar Deshpande
Bowler
Sandeep Sharma
Bowler
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Batsman
Ryan Rickelton
Keeper
Tilak Varma
Batsman
Hardik Pandya
All-rounder
Suryakumar Yadav
Batsman
Naman Dhir
Batsman
Shardul Thakur
Bowler
Deepak Chahar
Bowler
Allah Ghazanfar
Bowler
Trent Boult
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
Bowler

Mumbai Indians opt to bowl after winning the toss

April 7, 2026 10:02 pm

Mumbai Indians captain wins the flip and chooses to field first, setting the stage for an exciting contest. The pitch conditions likely influenced this strategic decision.

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