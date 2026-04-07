Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 13th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Rajasthan Royals reach 150 after 11 overs | Rajasthan Royals - 150/3 (11.0) Advertisement Rajasthan Royals continue their strong batting performance, reaching 150 for 3 after 11 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the charge with a blistering 77 runs. Over 11 Shardul Thakur 150/3 18 Runs 0 Wkt Yashasvi Jaiswal 77(32) Shimron Hetmyer 6(7)

Yashasvi Jaiswal completes a hat-trick of boundaries! | Rajasthan Royals - 146/3 (10.5) Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a flurry of boundaries, smashing three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur. His aggressive batting is pushing Rajasthan Royals towards a formidable total. Hat-trick of Boundaries! 146/3 Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal

not out 73 31 9 4 235.48 Shimron Hetmyer

not out 6 7 0 0 85.71 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Shardul Thakur 1.5 0 32 1 17.45 Jasprit Bumrah 3.0 0 32 0 10.67

Jaiswal finds the fence again with precision | Rajasthan Royals - 141/3(10.4) Yashasvi Jaiswal dispatches Shardul Thakur's delivery to the boundary with exquisite timing. He continues to dominate the bowling attack, propelling Rajasthan Royals forward.

Jaiswal continues his boundary hunt | Rajasthan Royals - 136/3 (10.2) Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the ropes again, sending Shardul Thakur's delivery racing to the boundary. His aggressive form is a treat to watch for the Rajasthan Royals fans.

Rajasthan Royals reach 132 after 10 overs | Rajasthan Royals - 132/3 (10.0) Jasprit Bumrah bowls the 10th over, conceding 10 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his excellent form with a six, while Shimron Hetmyer adds crucial runs to the total. Over 10 by Jasprit Bumrah 132/3 10 runs · 0W Yashasvi Jaiswal 65(28) Shimron Hetmyer 3(5)

Allah Ghazanfar strikes as Parag departs, Jaiswal continues | Rajasthan Royals - 122/3 (9.0) Allah Ghazanfar bowls a crucial over, picking up the wicket of Riyan Parag for 20. Rajasthan Royals score 12 runs, reaching 122 for 3 after 9 overs, with Jaiswal still at the crease. Over 9 — Allah Ghazanfar 122/3 12 runs · 1W Yashasvi Jaiswal 65(28) Shimron Hetmyer 3(5)

Jasprit Bumrah bowls the 10th over | Rajasthan Royals - 132/3 (10.0) Jasprit Bumrah completes the 10th over, conceding 10 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer added to the scoreboard, with Rajasthan Royals now at 132 for 3. Over 10 by Jasprit Bumrah 132/3 10 runs · 0W Yashasvi Jaiswal 65(28) Shimron Hetmyer 3(5)

Jaiswal unleashes a monstrous six! | Rajasthan Royals - 124/3(9.2) Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his aggressive assault, launching Jasprit Bumrah for a massive six over the ropes. He is looking in supreme form today for Rajasthan Royals.

Wicket! Parag falls to Tilak Varma's sharp catch | Rajasthan Royals - 121/3 (8.5) Riyan Parag's aggressive innings comes to an end as he is caught by Tilak Varma off Allah Ghazanfar. A crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians as they pick up their third wicket. Wicket! Parag falls to Tilak Varma's sharp catch 121/3 Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Riyan Parag

c Tilak Varma b Allah Ghazanfar 20 10 1 2 200 Yashasvi Jaiswal

not out 58 26 7 3 223.08 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Allah Ghazanfar 1.5 0 20 2 10.91 Hardik Pandya 2.0 0 17 0 8.5

Parag launches a maximum over mid-wicket | Rajasthan Royals - 115/2(8.3) Riyan Parag smashes Allah Ghazanfar's delivery for a massive six, adding crucial runs to the Rajasthan Royals' total. His aggressive intent continues to boost the scoring rate.

Jaiswal finds the fence with precision | Rajasthan Royals - 114/2(8.1) Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his aggressive approach, dispatching Allah Ghazanfar for a well-timed boundary. The Rajasthan Royals are maintaining their high scoring rate.

Parag dispatches Pandya for a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 110/2 (8.0) Riyan Parag unleashes a powerful shot, sending Hardik Pandya's delivery soaring over the ropes for a massive six. The Rajasthan Royals continue to build on their strong start.

Yashasvi Jaiswal notches up a brilliant half-century | Rajasthan Royals - 103/2 (7.3) Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches his fifty with a magnificent boundary, showcasing his aggressive intent and providing a strong foundation for Rajasthan Royals. PLAYER MILESTONE Yashasvi Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches his half-century! 50

Jaiswal brings up his fifty with a boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 103/2 (7.3) Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches his half-century with a well-placed boundary off Hardik Pandya. This aggressive knock has provided a strong foundation for Rajasthan Royals.

End of Over 6: Rajasthan Royals maintain strong momentum | Rajasthan Royals - 89/2 (6.0) Rajasthan Royals conclude the powerplay with a strong score of 89 for 2 after 6 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal leads the charge with 45 runs, while Allah Ghazanfar picks up a wicket. Over 6 — Allah Ghazanfar 89/2 9 runs · 1W Yashasvi Jaiswal 45(19) Riyan Parag 2(2)

Riyan Parag dispatches Bumrah for four | Rajasthan Royals - 91/2(6.3) Riyan Parag gets off the mark with a well-timed boundary off Jasprit Bumrah. This shot keeps the scoreboard ticking for Rajasthan Royals after a couple of quick wickets.

Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Suryavanshi | Rajasthan Royals - 90/2 (6.1) Shardul Thakur bowls a wicket-taking over, removing the dangerous Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 39 runs. Rajasthan Royals end the over at 80/1, with 18 runs scored in it. Over 5 Shardul Thakur 80/1 18 Runs 1 Wkt Yashasvi Jaiswal 40(16) Vaibhav Suryavanshi 39(14)

A quiet over from Hardik Pandya | Rajasthan Royals - 90/2 (6.1) Hardik Pandya bowls a tight over, conceding only 4 runs. Rajasthan Royals are now 62/0 after 4 overs, maintaining a strong start to their innings. Over 4 Hardik Pandya 62/0 4 Runs 0 Wkt Yashasvi Jaiswal 39(0) Vaibhav Suryavanshi 22(0)

Jaiswal finds the boundary after the wicket | Rajasthan Royals - 85/2 (5.5) Yashasvi Jaiswal quickly responds to the wicket, smashing Allah Ghazanfar for a boundary. He continues to keep the scoreboard ticking for Rajasthan Royals.

Jurel departs LBW | Rajasthan Royals - 84/2(5.4) Dhruv Jurel is trapped plumb in front by Allah Ghazanfar, a crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians as they pick up their second wicket. LBW! Jurel departs 84/2 Batting 1 Dhruv Jurel 2 (2) 100 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 41 (17) 4×4 3×6 241.18 Bowling Allah Ghazanfar 1 -4 0.4ov 6 Shardul Thakur 1 -18 1.0ov 18

Suryavanshi departs after a fiery innings | Rajasthan Royals - 80/1 (5.0) Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive innings comes to an end as he is caught by Tilak Varma off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. A crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians. Wicket! Suryavanshi departs 80/1 Batting 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 39 (14) 1×4 5×6 278.57 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 (16) 4×4 3×6 250 Bowling Shardul Thakur 1 -18 1.0ov 18 Hardik Pandya 0 -4 1.0ov 4

Suryavanshi smashes another maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 80/0(4.5) Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues his relentless assault, launching Shardul Thakur for yet another colossal six. His aggressive batting is putting Mumbai Indians under immense pressure. Suryavanshi's power hitting 80/0 Batting 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 39 (13) 1×4 5×6 300 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 (16) 4×4 3×6 250 Bowling Shardul Thakur 0 -18 0.5ov 21.6 Hardik Pandya 0 -4 1.0ov 4

Suryavanshi finds the fence again | Rajasthan Royals - 72/0 (4.2) Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues his aggressive hitting, dispatching Shardul Thakur for a powerful boundary. Rajasthan Royals are off to a blistering start. Suryavanshi finds the fence again 72/0 Batting Vaibhav Suryavanshi 32 (11) 1×4 4×6 SR 290.91 Yashasvi Jaiswal 39 (15) 4×4 3×6 SR 260 Bowling Shardul Thakur 0 -10 0.2 ov undefined mdn Eco 30 Hardik Pandya 0 -4 1.0 ov undefined mdn Eco 4

Suryavanshi launches Thakur for a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 68/0(4.1) Vaibhav Suryavanshi welcomes Shardul Thakur into the attack with a colossal six, sending the ball sailing over the ropes. The Rajasthan Royals continue their relentless assault.

Fifty-run partnership for Rajasthan Royals | Rajasthan Royals - (55/0 (2.4)) Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have brought up a blistering fifty-run partnership in quick time, setting a fierce pace for Rajasthan Royals. 50 Rajasthan Royals' fifty-run partnership Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi bring up a quickfire 50-run stand, showcasing aggressive batting.

Suryavanshi continues the boundary feast | Rajasthan Royals - 49/0 (2.3) Vaibhav Suryavanshi dispatches Trent Boult for another maximum, adding to the relentless scoring rate for Rajasthan Royals. This powerful stroke keeps the scoreboard ticking rapidly. Scorecard 49/0 Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Vaibhav Suryavanshi

batting 13 5 0 2 260 Yashasvi Jaiswal

batting 36 10 4 3 360 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Trent Boult 0.3 0 13 0 26 Jasprit Bumrah 1.0 0 14 0 14

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes a massive six | Rajasthan Royals - 48/0 (2.2) Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his onslaught, dispatching Trent Boult for a huge six. This powerful stroke further accelerates Rajasthan Royals' scoring rate, keeping the pressure firmly on Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal's Six 48/0 Batting Yashasvi Jaiswal 35 Runs 9 Balls 4 4s 3 6s 388.89 SR Vaibhav Suryavanshi 13 Runs 5 Balls 0 4s 2 6s 260 SR Bowling Trent Boult 0 Wkts 12 Runs 0.2 Ovs 36 ECO Jasprit Bumrah 0 Wkts 14 Runs 1.0 Ovs 14 ECO

Jaiswal launches Boult for a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 42/0(2.1) Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his aggressive play, smashing Trent Boult for a massive six, adding to Rajasthan Royals' rapid scoring.

Suryavanshi launches another maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 30/0 (1.3) Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues his aggressive approach, dispatching Jasprit Bumrah for a towering six. This powerful stroke further boosts Rajasthan Royals' scoring rate, putting the Mumbai Indians bowlers under immense pressure.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi announces his arrival with a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 28/0 (1.1) Vaibhav Suryavanshi wastes no time, launching Jasprit Bumrah for a towering six over the ropes. A confident start to his innings, putting pressure on the new bowler and setting the tone for Rajasthan Royals. Suryavanshi smashes a six 28/0 Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal

batting 22 6 4 1 366.67 Vaibhav Suryavanshi

batting 6 1 0 1 600.00 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Jasprit Bumrah 0.1 0 6 0 36.00

Jaiswal continues the assault with another boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 18/0 (0.5) Yashasvi Jaiswal is in a destructive mood, smashing another boundary off Deepak Chahar. He is making batting look effortless and putting immense pressure on the bowlers.

Jaiswal continues his onslaught with another boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 14/0 (0.4) Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the fence once more, a powerful shot that races away to the boundary. He is making his intentions clear very early on in this innings.

Jaiswal's Early Onslaught Continues | Rajasthan Royals - 14/0 (0.3) Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes another boundary, completing a hat-trick of boundaries off Deepak Chahar's bowling. He's off to a flying start, putting immense pressure on the opposition. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Boundary Blitz 14/0 Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal

batting 14 3 2 1 466.67 Vaibhav Suryavanshi

batting 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Deepak Chahar 0.3 0 14 0 28.0

Jaiswal launches a maximum over the ropes | Rajasthan Royals - 4/0 (0.1) Yashasvi Jaiswal follows up his boundary with a monstrous six, sending the ball sailing into the stands. A spectacular start to the innings for Rajasthan Royals.

Jaiswal opens his account with a confident boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 4/0 (0.1) Yashasvi Jaiswal wastes no time, driving Deepak Chahar for a superb boundary through the off-side to get Rajasthan Royals off the mark.

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash The highly anticipated playing XIs for both Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Fans eagerly await to see these lineups in action. 🏏 Playing XI Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Dhruv Jurel Keeper Riyan Parag All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Batsman Ryan Rickelton Keeper Tilak Varma Batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Naman Dhir Batsman Shardul Thakur Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Allah Ghazanfar Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler