Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 57th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Angkrish Raghuvanshi finds the fence | Kolkata Knight Riders - 91/2 (10.2) Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a superb shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. He's looking to build on his good start for Kolkata Knight Riders. Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders reach 86/2 at the 10-over mark | Kolkata Knight Riders - 86/2 (10.0) Kolkata Knight Riders have added 22 runs between overs 7 and 10, reaching 86 for 2. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is leading the charge with 34 runs, supported by Cameron Green. They hit 2 sixes and 2 fours in this period. Over 10 by Krunal Pandya 86/2 10 runs · 0W Angkrish Raghuvanshi 34(23) Cameron Green 15(17)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi finds the fence with a well-timed shot | Kolkata Knight Riders - 87/2(10.1) Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a superb shot, dispatching the ball to the boundary for four runs. He continues to build on his aggressive innings, adding crucial runs to the Kolkata Knight Riders total.

Krunal Pandya bowls a tight over | Kolkata Knight Riders - 69/2 (8.0) Krunal Pandya bowls a steady over, conceding just 5 runs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green rotate the strike, keeping the scoreboard moving for Kolkata Knight Riders. Over 8 Krunal Pandya 69/2 5 Runs 0 Wkt

Angkrish Raghuvanshi launches a huge six over mid-wicket | Kolkata Knight Riders - 84/2 (9.4) Angkrish Raghuvanshi unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a massive six. He is looking to accelerate the scoring for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jacob Duffy completes his third over | Kolkata Knight Riders - 76/2 (9.0) Jacob Duffy's over concludes with 7 runs conceded. Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit a boundary, and two singles were taken. The scoreboard moves along steadily for Kolkata Knight Riders. Over 9 — Jacob Duffy 76/2 7 runs · 0W Angkrish Raghuvanshi 26(19) Cameron Green 12(14)

Raghuvanshi finds the fence with a powerful drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 75/2 (8.3) Angkrish Raghuvanshi dispatches the ball to the boundary for four runs. He's looking to accelerate the scoring for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Green finds the boundary with a powerful drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 58/2 (6.2) Cameron Green opens his account with a superb boundary, driving the ball through the covers for four runs. A much-needed boost for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hazlewood Strikes, KKR Navigate Over 5 | Kolkata Knight Riders - 49/2 (5.0) Josh Hazlewood provides a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane. Despite the wicket, Angkrish Raghuvanshi continues to score, with Kolkata Knight Riders adding 6 runs to their total in this over. Over 5 Josh Hazlewood 49/2 6 Runs 1 Wkt Angkrish Raghuvanshi 17(10) Cameron Green 4(7)

Kolkata Knight Riders end Over 4 with a flourish | Kolkata Knight Riders - 43/1 (4.0) A big over for Kolkata Knight Riders, yielding 17 runs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi hitting a six and Ajinkya Rahane finding the boundary for a four. No wickets fell in this over. Over 4 — Jacob Duffy 43/1 17 runs · 0W Ajinkya Rahane 15(10) Angkrish Raghuvanshi 10(6)

End of Over 6: KKR at 56/2 | Kolkata Knight Riders - 56/2 (6.0) Kolkata Knight Riders finish the powerplay at 56 for 2 after 6 overs. Rasikh Salam Dar bowls an over that yields 6 runs. Over 6 — Rasikh Salam Dar 56/2 6 runs · 0W Angkrish Raghuvanshi 16(9) Cameron Green 3(6)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi drives for four, KKR crosses 50! | Kolkata Knight Riders - 50/2 (5.3) Angkrish Raghuvanshi finds the boundary with a well-timed shot, bringing up the 50-run mark for Kolkata Knight Riders. A crucial boundary that injects momentum into the innings. 50 Team Milestone Kolkata Knight Riders crosses the 50-run mark!

Rahane's aggressive knock ends | Kolkata Knight Riders - 48/2(4.4) Ajinkya Rahane's promising innings comes to an end as he's caught by Josh Hazlewood off his own bowling. A crucial breakthrough for the fielding side. Wicket! Rahane departs 48/2 Batting Ajinkya Rahane c & b Josh Hazlewood 19 Runs 13 Balls 3 4s 1 6s 146.15 SR Bowling Josh Hazlewood 1 Wkts 5 Runs 0.4 Ovs 7.5 ECO

Rahane finds the fence with a well-timed shot | Kolkata Knight Riders - 44/1 (4.2) Ajinkya Rahane plays a delightful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. Kolkata Knight Riders are continuing to build their innings.

Rahane smashes a towering six to end the over | Kolkata Knight Riders - 43/1 (4.0) Ajinkya Rahane launches the ball over the ropes for a massive six, ending the over with a flourish and injecting crucial momentum into the Kolkata Knight Riders innings.

Rahane finds the fence with a crisp drive | Kolkata Knight Riders - 37/1(3.5) Ajinkya Rahane plays a delightful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. Kolkata Knight Riders are building momentum after a recent wicket.

Raghuvanshi unleashes a towering six | Kolkata Knight Riders - 26/1 (3.0) Angkrish Raghuvanshi announces his arrival at the crease with a massive six. He clears the boundary with ease, adding vital runs to the Kolkata Knight Riders' score and igniting the innings after a recent wicket.

Finn Allen departs, caught behind! | Kolkata Knight Riders - 23/1 (2.3) A crucial breakthrough for the bowling side as Finn Allen edges one behind to the keeper. He was looking dangerous, but his aggressive innings comes to an end. Wicket! Finn Allen departs 23/1 Batting Finn Allen c Jitesh Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 18 Runs 8 Balls 3 4s 1 6s 225.00 SR Bowling Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 Wkts 9 Runs 1.3 Ovs 6.00 ECO

Finn Allen finds the boundary again, piercing the off-side field with precision | Kolkata Knight Riders - 23/0 (2.2) Finn Allen continues his aggressive start, dispatching the ball to the fence for another four runs. He is looking in great touch and putting pressure on the bowlers.

Finn Allen's aggressive start continues with another boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 18/0 (1.5) Finn Allen continues his aggressive start, dispatching the ball to the boundary for another four runs. He's looking in great touch and putting pressure on the bowlers.

Allen unleashes a maximum | Kolkata Knight Riders - 14/0 (1.4) Finn Allen clears the ropes with a powerful strike, adding six crucial runs to the Kolkata Knight Riders' total. He's looking dangerous early on.

Finn Allen opens his account with a confident boundary | Kolkata Knight Riders - 4/0 (1.2) Finn Allen gets off the mark in style, dispatching the ball to the fence for four runs. A much-needed boundary for Kolkata Knight Riders.