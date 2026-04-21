Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 31st Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad

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Abhishek Sharma pierces the off-side field | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 26/0 (3.0) Abhishek Sharma showcases his elegant timing, guiding the ball perfectly through the off-side for another boundary. This partnership is flourishing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Advertisement

Travis Head unleashes another powerful boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 17/0(2.1) Travis Head continues to attack, smashing Mukesh Kumar for a well-timed boundary. Sunrisers Hyderabad are building momentum with aggressive strokeplay.

Abhishek Sharma unleashes a powerful shot | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 15/0 (2.0) Abhishek Sharma finds the fence with a well-timed shot, adding four crucial runs to the Sunrisers Hyderabad total. A promising start for the young batsman.

Travis Head opens his account with a cracking boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7/0 (0.4) Travis Head gets off the mark in style, dispatching Mukesh Kumar for a superb boundary. A powerful start to the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Squads are in for the big clash The playing XIs for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Fans are eager to see these lineups in action. 🏏 Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad 1. Abhishek Sharma Batsman 2. Travis Head Batsman 3. Ishan Kishan Keeper 4. Heinrich Klaasen Keeper 5. Salil Arora Keeper 6. Aniket Verma Batsman 7. Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder 8. Shivang Kumar Bowler 9. Harsh Dubey All-rounder 10. Sakib Hussain Bowler 11. Eshan Malinga Bowler Delhi Capitals 1. Lokesh Rahul Keeper 2. Pathum Nissanka Batsman 3. Sameer Rizvi Batsman 4. Axar Patel All-rounder 5. David Miller Batsman 6. Tristan Stubbs Batsman 7. Nitish Rana Batsman 8. Lungi Ngidi Bowler 9. Kuldeep Yadav Bowler 10. T Natarajan Bowler 11. Mukesh Kumar Bowler