icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 31st Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
LIVE NOW

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 31st Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

article_Author
Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:38 PM Apr 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ground staff hold covers on the field before the match. REUTERS
Advertisement

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad

Advertisement

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

Advertisement

This live blog is AI generated.

Advertisement

Abhishek Sharma pierces the off-side field | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 26/0 (3.0)

April 21, 2026 7:43 pm

Abhishek Sharma showcases his elegant timing, guiding the ball perfectly through the off-side for another boundary. This partnership is flourishing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Travis Head unleashes another powerful boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 17/0(2.1)

April 21, 2026 7:40 pm

Travis Head continues to attack, smashing Mukesh Kumar for a well-timed boundary. Sunrisers Hyderabad are building momentum with aggressive strokeplay.

Abhishek Sharma unleashes a powerful shot | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 15/0 (2.0)

April 21, 2026 7:38 pm

Abhishek Sharma finds the fence with a well-timed shot, adding four crucial runs to the Sunrisers Hyderabad total. A promising start for the young batsman.

Travis Head opens his account with a cracking boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7/0 (0.4)

April 21, 2026 7:33 pm

Travis Head gets off the mark in style, dispatching Mukesh Kumar for a superb boundary. A powerful start to the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Squads are in for the big clash

April 21, 2026 7:06 pm

The playing XIs for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Fans are eager to see these lineups in action.

🏏 Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad
1. Abhishek Sharma
Batsman
2. Travis Head
Batsman
3. Ishan Kishan
Keeper
4. Heinrich Klaasen
Keeper
5. Salil Arora
Keeper
6. Aniket Verma
Batsman
7. Nitish Kumar Reddy
All-rounder
8. Shivang Kumar
Bowler
9. Harsh Dubey
All-rounder
10. Sakib Hussain
Bowler
11. Eshan Malinga
Bowler
Delhi Capitals
1. Lokesh Rahul
Keeper
2. Pathum Nissanka
Batsman
3. Sameer Rizvi
Batsman
4. Axar Patel
All-rounder
5. David Miller
Batsman
6. Tristan Stubbs
Batsman
7. Nitish Rana
Batsman
8. Lungi Ngidi
Bowler
9. Kuldeep Yadav
Bowler
10. T Natarajan
Bowler
11. Mukesh Kumar
Bowler

Capitals win the coin flip, opt to field first

April 21, 2026 7:01 pm

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first, setting the stage for an intriguing contest. The captain believes chasing will be an advantage on this pitch.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts