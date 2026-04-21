Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 31st Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad
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Abhishek Sharma pierces the off-side field | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 26/0 (3.0)
April 21, 2026 7:43 pm
Abhishek Sharma showcases his elegant timing, guiding the ball perfectly through the off-side for another boundary. This partnership is flourishing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Travis Head unleashes another powerful boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 17/0(2.1)
April 21, 2026 7:40 pm
Travis Head continues to attack, smashing Mukesh Kumar for a well-timed boundary. Sunrisers Hyderabad are building momentum with aggressive strokeplay.
Abhishek Sharma unleashes a powerful shot | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 15/0 (2.0)
April 21, 2026 7:38 pm
Abhishek Sharma finds the fence with a well-timed shot, adding four crucial runs to the Sunrisers Hyderabad total. A promising start for the young batsman.
Travis Head opens his account with a cracking boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7/0 (0.4)
April 21, 2026 7:33 pm
Travis Head gets off the mark in style, dispatching Mukesh Kumar for a superb boundary. A powerful start to the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Squads are in for the big clash
April 21, 2026 7:06 pm
The playing XIs for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Fans are eager to see these lineups in action.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
1. Abhishek SharmaBatsman
4. Heinrich KlaasenKeeper
7. Nitish Kumar ReddyAll-rounder
9. Harsh DubeyAll-rounder
Delhi Capitals
2. Pathum NissankaBatsman
Capitals win the coin flip, opt to field first
April 21, 2026 7:01 pm
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first, setting the stage for an intriguing contest. The captain believes chasing will be an advantage on this pitch.