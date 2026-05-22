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Home / Cricket / Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 67th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 67th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:42 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Image credits/Instagram @iplt20
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Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Travis Head's boundary barrage continues | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 45/0 (3.4)

May 22, 2026 7:46 pm

Travis Head finds the fence once more, showcasing his aggressive intent and keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Travis Head dispatches the new bowler to the ropes | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 37/0 (3.1)

May 22, 2026 7:45 pm

Travis Head greets the new bowler, Rasikh Salam Dar, with a powerful boundary. This shot maintains the aggressive start for Sunrisers Hyderabad, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

Scorecard
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Travis Head171130154.55
Abhishek Sharma17821212.5
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Rasikh Salam Dar0.104024.00
Bhuvneshwar Kumar2.0024012.00

Abhishek Sharma collects another boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 29/0(2.2)

May 22, 2026 7:41 pm

Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive start, finding the boundary for the second time in this over. He is looking in ominous form, keeping the pressure firmly on the bowling attack.

Abhishek Sharma finds the boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 21/0 (2.0)

May 22, 2026 7:40 pm

Abhishek Sharma opens his account with a well-timed shot, sending the ball scurrying to the fence for four. This boundary adds to Sunrisers Hyderabad's positive start, keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Travis Head sends the ball racing to the boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 21/0 (2.0)

May 22, 2026 7:39 pm

Travis Head unleashes a powerful shot, finding the fence with ease. This boundary keeps the momentum firmly with Sunrisers Hyderabad as they build their innings.

Scorecard
Batting
Travis Head
12(8) 4s: 2 6s: 0 SR: 150.00
Abhishek Sharma
7(4) 4s: 0 6s: 1 SR: 175.00
Bowling
Josh Hazlewood
0/8 1.0 ov Eco: 8.00
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
0/13 1.0 ov Eco: 13.00

Abhishek Sharma launches a magnificent six | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7/0 (0.4)

May 22, 2026 7:34 pm

Abhishek Sharma unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a maximum. This big hit injects momentum into the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings early on.

Travis Head opens his account with a confident boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6/0 (0.2)

May 22, 2026 7:39 pm

A cracking shot from Travis Head, who dispatches the ball to the fence with authority, getting Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a flying start.

Squads are in for the big clash

May 22, 2026 7:40 pm

The playing XIs have been announced for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Let's see who made the cut for this exciting encounter.

🏏 Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma
Batsman
Travis Head
Batsman
Ishan Kishan
Keeper
Heinrich Klaasen
Keeper
Salil Arora
Keeper
Smaran Ravichandran
Batsman
Nitish Kumar Reddy
All-rounder
Pat Cummins
Bowler
Shivang Kumar
Bowler
Eshan Malinga
Bowler
Sakib Hussain
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli
Batsman
Venkatesh Iyer
Batsman
Devdutt Padikkal
Batsman
Rajat Patidar
Batsman
Jitesh Sharma
Keeper
Krunal Pandya
All-rounder
Romario Shepherd
All-rounder
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bowler
Josh Hazlewood
Bowler
Suyash Sharma
Bowler
Rasikh Salam Dar
Bowler

Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat after winning the toss

May 22, 2026 7:41 pm

In a crucial decision at the start of the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain called correctly and has chosen to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

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