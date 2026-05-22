Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 67th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Travis Head's boundary barrage continues | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 45/0 (3.4) Travis Head finds the fence once more, showcasing his aggressive intent and keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Advertisement

Travis Head dispatches the new bowler to the ropes | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 37/0 (3.1) Travis Head greets the new bowler, Rasikh Salam Dar, with a powerful boundary. This shot maintains the aggressive start for Sunrisers Hyderabad, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace. Scorecard Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Travis Head 17 11 3 0 154.55 Abhishek Sharma 17 8 2 1 212.5 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Rasikh Salam Dar 0.1 0 4 0 24.00 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2.0 0 24 0 12.00

Abhishek Sharma collects another boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 29/0(2.2) Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive start, finding the boundary for the second time in this over. He is looking in ominous form, keeping the pressure firmly on the bowling attack.

Abhishek Sharma finds the boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 21/0 (2.0) Abhishek Sharma opens his account with a well-timed shot, sending the ball scurrying to the fence for four. This boundary adds to Sunrisers Hyderabad's positive start, keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Travis Head sends the ball racing to the boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 21/0 (2.0) Travis Head unleashes a powerful shot, finding the fence with ease. This boundary keeps the momentum firmly with Sunrisers Hyderabad as they build their innings. Scorecard Batting Travis Head 12 (8) 4s: 2 6s: 0 SR: 150.00 Abhishek Sharma 7 (4) 4s: 0 6s: 1 SR: 175.00 Bowling Josh Hazlewood 0/8 1.0 ov Eco: 8.00 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/13 1.0 ov Eco: 13.00

Abhishek Sharma launches a magnificent six | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7/0 (0.4) Abhishek Sharma unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a maximum. This big hit injects momentum into the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings early on.

Travis Head opens his account with a confident boundary | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6/0 (0.2) A cracking shot from Travis Head, who dispatches the ball to the fence with authority, getting Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a flying start.

Squads are in for the big clash The playing XIs have been announced for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Let's see who made the cut for this exciting encounter. 🏏 Playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma Batsman Travis Head Batsman Ishan Kishan Keeper Heinrich Klaasen Keeper Salil Arora Keeper Smaran Ravichandran Batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Pat Cummins Bowler Shivang Kumar Bowler Eshan Malinga Bowler Sakib Hussain Bowler Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli Batsman Venkatesh Iyer Batsman Devdutt Padikkal Batsman Rajat Patidar Batsman Jitesh Sharma Keeper Krunal Pandya All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Rasikh Salam Dar Bowler