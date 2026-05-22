Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 67th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Travis Head's boundary barrage continues | Sunrisers Hyderabad - 45/0 (3.4)
May 22, 2026 7:46 pm
Travis Head finds the fence once more, showcasing his aggressive intent and keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad
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May 22, 2026 7:46 pm
Travis Head finds the fence once more, showcasing his aggressive intent and keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
May 22, 2026 7:45 pm
Travis Head greets the new bowler, Rasikh Salam Dar, with a powerful boundary. This shot maintains the aggressive start for Sunrisers Hyderabad, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.
May 22, 2026 7:41 pm
Abhishek Sharma continues his aggressive start, finding the boundary for the second time in this over. He is looking in ominous form, keeping the pressure firmly on the bowling attack.
May 22, 2026 7:40 pm
Abhishek Sharma opens his account with a well-timed shot, sending the ball scurrying to the fence for four. This boundary adds to Sunrisers Hyderabad's positive start, keeping the scoreboard ticking over.
May 22, 2026 7:39 pm
Travis Head unleashes a powerful shot, finding the fence with ease. This boundary keeps the momentum firmly with Sunrisers Hyderabad as they build their innings.
May 22, 2026 7:34 pm
Abhishek Sharma unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a maximum. This big hit injects momentum into the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings early on.
May 22, 2026 7:39 pm
A cracking shot from Travis Head, who dispatches the ball to the fence with authority, getting Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a flying start.
May 22, 2026 7:40 pm
The playing XIs have been announced for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Let's see who made the cut for this exciting encounter.
May 22, 2026 7:41 pm
In a crucial decision at the start of the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain called correctly and has chosen to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting contest.