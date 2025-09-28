Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Farhan's Ferocious Six! | Pakistan - 56/0 (7.0) Sahibzada Farhan unleashes a powerful six off Kuldeep Yadav, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. A fantastic display of aggressive batting!

Pakistan's Openers Reach 50-Run Partnership! | Pakistan - 50/0 (6.5) Sahibzada Farhan (34 runs off 28 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (14 runs off 13 balls) have forged a crucial 50-run opening partnership for Pakistan in just 6.5 overs, providing a solid foundation for their innings.

Pakistan Reaches 50! | Pakistan - 50/0 (6.5) Pakistan brings up their fifty in style! Sahibzada Farhan's two runs off Kuldeep Yadav take them to 50 without loss. A fantastic opening partnership has laid a solid foundation for a big total.

Farhan finishes the powerplay with a boundary! | Pakistan - 45/0 (6.0) Sahibzada Farhan strikes a superb boundary off Axar Patel to end the powerplay on a high note. This shot boosts Pakistan's scoring rate.

Farhan unleashes a massive six! | Pakistan - 29/0 (3.3) Sahibzada Farhan dispatches Jasprit Bumrah for a huge six! This is a massive statement from the opener, shifting the momentum firmly in Pakistan's favour. What a shot!

Farhan finds the fence! | Pakistan - 23/0 (3.1) Sahibzada Farhan smashes a brilliant boundary, adding four crucial runs to Pakistan's total. A confident start to the over against India's premier pacer.

Zaman finds the boundary! | Pakistan - 19/0 (3.0) Fakhar Zaman unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the fence for a much-needed four. This boundary injects momentum into Pakistan's innings.

Farhan finds the fence! | Pakistan - 11/0 (1.5) Sahibzada Farhan breaks free with a well-timed boundary off Jasprit Bumrah, taking his personal score to 10 runs. This boundary provides a crucial momentum shift for Pakistan.

First Boundary of the Match! | Pakistan - 4/0 (1.0) Sahibzada Farhan breaks the early pressure with a well-placed boundary, getting Pakistan off the mark and bringing some much-needed momentum to the innings.

First Ball of the Match Shivam Dube bowls the first ball of the match to Sahibzada Farhan, who plays it defensively, resulting in a dot ball. A steady start to the innings.

Teams Unveiled for the Clash! The playing XIs are officially announced! India's lineup features a strong batting order with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, supported by Jasprit Bumrah in bowling. Pakistan counters with Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.