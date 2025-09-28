Farhan's Ferocious Six! | Pakistan - 56/0 (7.0)
September 28, 2025 8:33 pm
Sahibzada Farhan unleashes a powerful six off Kuldeep Yadav, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. A fantastic display of aggressive batting!
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
September 28, 2025 8:33 pm
Sahibzada Farhan unleashes a powerful six off Kuldeep Yadav, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. A fantastic display of aggressive batting!
September 28, 2025 8:33 pm
Sahibzada Farhan (34 runs off 28 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (14 runs off 13 balls) have forged a crucial 50-run opening partnership for Pakistan in just 6.5 overs, providing a solid foundation for their innings.
September 28, 2025 8:33 pm
Pakistan brings up their fifty in style! Sahibzada Farhan's two runs off Kuldeep Yadav take them to 50 without loss. A fantastic opening partnership has laid a solid foundation for a big total.
September 28, 2025 8:04 pm
Sahibzada Farhan strikes a superb boundary off Axar Patel to end the powerplay on a high note. This shot boosts Pakistan's scoring rate.
September 28, 2025 8:05 pm
Sahibzada Farhan dispatches Jasprit Bumrah for a huge six! This is a massive statement from the opener, shifting the momentum firmly in Pakistan's favour. What a shot!
September 28, 2025 8:09 pm
Sahibzada Farhan smashes a brilliant boundary, adding four crucial runs to Pakistan's total. A confident start to the over against India's premier pacer.
September 28, 2025 8:15 pm
Fakhar Zaman unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the fence for a much-needed four. This boundary injects momentum into Pakistan's innings.
September 28, 2025 8:16 pm
Sahibzada Farhan breaks free with a well-timed boundary off Jasprit Bumrah, taking his personal score to 10 runs. This boundary provides a crucial momentum shift for Pakistan.
September 28, 2025 8:17 pm
Sahibzada Farhan breaks the early pressure with a well-placed boundary, getting Pakistan off the mark and bringing some much-needed momentum to the innings.
September 28, 2025 8:29 pm
Sahibzada Farhan scores the first boundary of the innings with a well-timed shot, breaking the early pressure built by Shivam Dube. This brings some much-needed runs for Pakistan.
September 28, 2025 8:33 pm
Shivam Dube bowls the first ball of the match to Sahibzada Farhan, who plays it defensively, resulting in a dot ball. A steady start to the innings.
September 28, 2025 8:33 pm
The playing XIs are officially announced! India's lineup features a strong batting order with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, supported by Jasprit Bumrah in bowling. Pakistan counters with Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.
September 28, 2025 8:33 pm
India won the toss and elected to bowl first in this crucial encounter. The captain made a strategic decision to put the opposition in to bat, aiming to exploit any early movement on the pitch.
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now