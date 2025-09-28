DT
Asia Cup Final, India vs Pakistan: India restrict Pakistan to a reasonable score in powerplay
LIVE NOW

Asia Cup Final, India vs Pakistan: India restrict Pakistan to a reasonable score in powerplay

article_Author
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 08:33 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan in action during the Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on September 28, 2025. Reuters
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Farhan's Ferocious Six! | Pakistan - 56/0 (7.0)

September 28, 2025 8:33 pm

Sahibzada Farhan unleashes a powerful six off Kuldeep Yadav, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. A fantastic display of aggressive batting!

Pakistan's Openers Reach 50-Run Partnership! | Pakistan - 50/0 (6.5)

September 28, 2025 8:33 pm

Sahibzada Farhan (34 runs off 28 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (14 runs off 13 balls) have forged a crucial 50-run opening partnership for Pakistan in just 6.5 overs, providing a solid foundation for their innings.

Pakistan Reaches 50! | Pakistan - 50/0 (6.5)

September 28, 2025 8:33 pm

Pakistan brings up their fifty in style! Sahibzada Farhan's two runs off Kuldeep Yadav take them to 50 without loss. A fantastic opening partnership has laid a solid foundation for a big total.

Farhan finishes the powerplay with a boundary! | Pakistan - 45/0 (6.0)

September 28, 2025 8:04 pm

Sahibzada Farhan strikes a superb boundary off Axar Patel to end the powerplay on a high note. This shot boosts Pakistan's scoring rate.

Farhan unleashes a massive six! | Pakistan - 29/0 (3.3)

September 28, 2025 8:05 pm

Sahibzada Farhan dispatches Jasprit Bumrah for a huge six! This is a massive statement from the opener, shifting the momentum firmly in Pakistan's favour. What a shot!

Farhan finds the fence! | Pakistan - 23/0 (3.1)

September 28, 2025 8:09 pm

Sahibzada Farhan smashes a brilliant boundary, adding four crucial runs to Pakistan's total. A confident start to the over against India's premier pacer.

Zaman finds the boundary! | Pakistan - 19/0 (3.0)

September 28, 2025 8:15 pm

Fakhar Zaman unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the fence for a much-needed four. This boundary injects momentum into Pakistan's innings.

Farhan finds the fence! | Pakistan - 11/0 (1.5)

September 28, 2025 8:16 pm

Sahibzada Farhan breaks free with a well-timed boundary off Jasprit Bumrah, taking his personal score to 10 runs. This boundary provides a crucial momentum shift for Pakistan.

First Boundary of the Match! | Pakistan - 4/0 (1.0)

September 28, 2025 8:17 pm

Sahibzada Farhan breaks the early pressure with a well-placed boundary, getting Pakistan off the mark and bringing some much-needed momentum to the innings.

First Ball of the Match

September 28, 2025 8:33 pm

Shivam Dube bowls the first ball of the match to Sahibzada Farhan, who plays it defensively, resulting in a dot ball. A steady start to the innings.

Teams Unveiled for the Clash!

September 28, 2025 8:33 pm

The playing XIs are officially announced! India's lineup features a strong batting order with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, supported by Jasprit Bumrah in bowling. Pakistan counters with Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

India Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First

September 28, 2025 8:33 pm

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in this crucial encounter. The captain made a strategic decision to put the opposition in to bat, aiming to exploit any early movement on the pitch.

