T20 World Cup Super 8: David Miller reaches 50 in 26 balls, South Africa motor along in Ahmedabad

Miller blazes to a fifty with a massive six! | South Africa - 125/4 (12.3)
February 22, 2026 8:10 pm
David Miller brings up his aggressive fifty with a huge six off Shivam Dube! A fantastic display of power-hitting, keeping South Africa in the hunt after a crucial wicket.
🎉 David Miller's Fifty!
Batsman Milestone:
David Miller 52 runs (26 balls) SR 200
Bowler:
Shivam Dube 1.3 overs, 1 wicket, 29 runs Econ 19.33
Current Score:
South Africa 125/4 (12.3 Overs)
Brevis departs after a fiery knock! | South Africa - 117/4 (12.2)
February 22, 2026 7:35 pm
Big wicket for the bowling side! Dewald Brevis, after a blistering innings, is caught by Abhishek Sharma off Shivam Dube. A crucial breakthrough that halts South Africa's momentum.
wicket!
Batsman Out:
Dewald Brevis 45 runs (29 balls) SR 155.17
Bowler:
Shivam Dube 1.2 overs, 1 wicket, 21 runs Econ 15.75
Current Score:
South Africa 117/4 (12.2 Overs)
Brevis launches into orbit! | South Africa - 117/3 (12.1)
February 22, 2026 7:38 pm
Dewald Brevis takes on Shivam Dube, smashing a colossal SIX! That ball sailed high and handsome over the boundary ropes, adding crucial runs for South Africa.
Miller finds the gap with precision! | South Africa - 105/3 (11.2)
February 22, 2026 7:38 pm
David Miller dispatches Varun Chakravarthy for a well-placed FOUR! He's continuing his aggressive innings, finding the boundaries with ease and pushing South Africa's score past 100.
Dube's Over: Brevis and Miller Power South Africa | South Africa - 99/3 (11.0)
February 22, 2026 7:45 pm
Shivam Dube bowls an expensive over, conceding 15 runs with a six and a four. Brevis and Miller continue to pile on the runs, pushing South Africa's total to 99/3 after 11 overs.
End of Over 11 Summary
South Africa 99/3 (11.0 Overs)
Batsmen:
David Miller 40 runs (22 balls) SR 181.82
Dewald Brevis 37 runs (24 balls) SR 154.17
Bowlers:
Shivam Dube 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 15 runs Econ 15
Hardik Pandya 2.0 overs, 0 wkts, 15 runs Econ 7.5
Brevis launches it for six! | South Africa - 92/3 (10.4)
February 22, 2026 7:45 pm
Dewald Brevis clears the ropes with a powerful strike off Shivam Dube! That's a huge SIX, adding crucial runs for South Africa.
Brevis finds the gap! | South Africa - 91/3 (10.4)
February 22, 2026 7:46 pm
Dewald Brevis plays a well-timed shot off Shivam Dube, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four! South Africa continues to accelerate.
Miller and Brevis Build Momentum | South Africa - 78/3(9.5)
February 22, 2026 7:46 pm
South Africa accelerated their scoring rate in this phase, with David Miller and Dewald Brevis building a steady partnership. They added 32 runs without losing any wickets, increasing the run rate considerably.
Mid-Innings Phase Summary
South Africa 78/3 (9.5 Overs)
Key Batting Performances:
David Miller 34 runs (21 balls) SR 161.9
Dewald Brevis 24 runs (18 balls) SR 133.33
Key Bowling Performances:
Hardik Pandya 1.5 overs, 0 wkts, 9 runs Econ 4.91
Varun Chakravarthy 2.0 overs, 0 wkts, 28 runs Econ 14
Pandya Bowls a Tight Over | South Africa - 78/3 (9.5)
February 22, 2026 7:46 pm
Hardik Pandya delivered a disciplined over, conceding just 4 runs. David Miller and Dewald Brevis continued to build their partnership, maintaining a steady run rate for South Africa without losing any wickets.
End of Over Summary
South Africa 78/3 (9.5 Overs)
Batsmen:
David Miller 34 runs (21 balls) SR 161.9
Dewald Brevis 24 runs (18 balls) SR 133.33
Bowlers:
Hardik Pandya 1.5 overs, 0 wkts, 9 runs Econ 4.91
Varun Chakravarthy 2.0 overs, 0 wkts, 28 runs Econ 14
Miller muscles it over the ropes! | South Africa - 78/3(9.5)
February 22, 2026 7:46 pm
David Miller picks the length perfectly and dispatches Hardik Pandya for a massive SIX! He's looking in ominous touch, adding crucial runs for South Africa.
Fifty-Run Stand! Miller and Brevis steady the ship | South Africa - 67/3 (8.4)
February 22, 2026 7:47 pm
David Miller and Dewald Brevis have forged a crucial 50-run partnership, bringing stability to South Africa's innings after early wickets. Their aggressive stroke play has kept the scoreboard ticking.
🤝 50-Run Partnership!
Partnership Details:
Total Runs: 53
Balls Faced: 29
Fours: 7
Sixes: 2
Individual Contributions: Dewald Brevis
Runs: 20 Balls: 11 4s: 2 6s: 1
David Miller
Runs: 32 Balls: 18 4s: 5 6s: 1
Brevis goes big! Lofted over the ropes for a maximum! | South Africa - 67/3 (8.4)
February 22, 2026 7:47 pm
Dewald Brevis clears the boundary with a powerful shot off Varun Chakravarthy, sending the ball sailing for a huge SIX! This is a crucial acceleration for South Africa.
Brevis finds the ropes! | South Africa - 63/3(8.3)
February 22, 2026 7:53 pm
Dewald Brevis plays a superb shot, sending Varun Chakravarthy delivery to the boundary for four! A much-needed boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking for South Africa.
Miller launches it over the ropes! | South Africa - 56/3(8.1)
February 22, 2026 7:53 pm
David Miller picks the length perfectly and smashes Varun Chakravarthy for a huge SIX! A much-needed maximum to boost the scoring rate for South Africa.
Miller finds the fence again! | South Africa - 52/3 (7.0)
February 22, 2026 7:53 pm
David Miller continues his aggressive display, finding the boundary once more off Washington Sundar. He's keeping the scoreboard ticking for South Africa.
Brevis finds the gap with ease | South Africa - 45/3 (6.1)
February 22, 2026 7:53 pm
Dewald Brevis welcomes Washington Sundar with a delightful boundary, driving him through the covers. A confident start to the over for South Africa.
South Africa Navigates Powerplay with Mixed Fortunes | South Africa - 41/3 (6.0)
February 22, 2026 7:54 pm
South Africa concludes their powerplay with 41 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. David Miller is leading the charge with 18 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler for India, claiming two crucial wickets.
Powerplay Summary
South Africa 41/3 (6.0 Overs)
Key Performers:
David Miller 18 runs (10 balls) SR 180
Dewald Brevis 4 runs (5 balls) SR 80
Bowlers Impact:
Jasprit Bumrah 2.0 overs, 2 wkts, 7 runs Econ 3.5
Arshdeep Singh 3.0 overs, 1 wkt, 22 runs Econ 7.33
Hat-trick of Fours! Miller on Fire! | South Africa - 41/3 (5.5)
February 22, 2026 7:54 pm
David Miller unleashes a brutal assault on Arshdeep Singh, smashing three consecutive boundaries! This hat-trick of fours injects much-needed momentum into South Africa's innings as they look to recover after early setbacks.
MATCH STATS: South Africa - 41/3 (5.5 Overs)
Batsmen
- David Miller 18 runs (9 balls) SR 200
- Dewald Brevis 4 runs (5 balls) SR 80
Bowlers
- Arshdeep Singh 2.5 overs, 1 wkt, 22 runs Econ 7.76
- Varun Chakravarthy 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 11 runs Econ 11
Over 6 Concludes: Miller Keeps South Africa Afloat | South Africa - 41/3 (6.0)
February 22, 2026 7:57 pm
Arshdeep Singh concedes 10 runs in the 6th over, with David Miller smashing two boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking for South Africa. No wickets fell, a crucial over for the batting side.
End of Over 6
South Africa 41/3 (6.0 Overs)
Over Summary:
Runs Scored: 10
Wickets Lost: 0
Batsmen:
David Miller 18 runs (10 balls) SR 180
Dewald Brevis 4 runs (5 balls) SR 80
Bowlers:
Arshdeep Singh 3.0 overs, 1 wkt, 22 runs Econ 7.33
Varun Chakravarthy 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 11 runs Econ 11
Miller finds the fence again! | South Africa - 41/3 (5.4)
February 22, 2026 7:57 pm
David Miller continues his aggressive batting, smashing Arshdeep Singh for another boundary. He is looking to accelerate the scoring for South Africa.
Miller finds the gap! | South Africa - 36/3 (5.3)
February 22, 2026 7:58 pm
David Miller dispatches Arshdeep Singh for another boundary! He's playing a crucial knock here, finding the gaps and keeping the scoreboard ticking.
End of Over 5: Miller provides much-needed impetus | South Africa - 31/3 (5.0)
February 22, 2026 7:58 pm
Varun Chakravarthy bowls the 5th over, conceding 11 runs. David Miller hit two crucial fours, helping South Africa recover after early wickets. No wickets fell in this over.
End of Over 5
South Africa 31/3 (5.0 Overs)
Batsmen:
David Miller 10 runs (5 balls) SR 200
Dewald Brevis 3 runs (4 balls) SR 75
Bowlers:
Varun Chakravarthy 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 11 runs Econ 11
Jasprit Bumrah 2.0 overs, 2 wkts, 7 runs Econ 3.5
Miller finds the gap again!
February 22, 2026 7:59 pm
David Miller is on the charge, hitting another boundary off Varun Chakravarthy. Back-to-back fours for Miller, injecting some much-needed momentum into the South African innings.
Miller finds the ropes! | South Africa - 27/3 (4.4)
February 22, 2026 7:59 pm
David Miller dispatches Varun Chakravarthy for a boundary! A much-needed four for South Africa, easing some pressure off the batting side.
Bumrah strikes again, Rickelton departs! | South Africa - 20/3 (4.0)
February 22, 2026 8:01 pm
Jasprit Bumrah picks up his second wicket, as Ryan Rickelton is caught by Shivam Dube. South Africa are now three down and in deep trouble. A crucial breakthrough for India.
Wicket!
Batsman Out: Ryan Rickelton
Runs: 7 Balls: 7 SR 100
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah
Overs: 2.0 Wickets: 2 Runs: 7 Econ 3.5
Ryan Rickelton launches it for a maximum! | South Africa - 13/2 (2.5)
February 22, 2026 8:01 pm
Ryan Rickelton connects beautifully with that one, sending it soaring over the ropes for a massive six! Much needed runs for South Africa after two quick wickets.
Markram departs, India strikes again! | South Africa - 12/1 (2.3)
February 22, 2026 8:06 pm
Aiden Markram falls, caught by Hardik Pandya off Arshdeep Singh. Another big wicket for India, as South Africa lose their second early in the innings.
Wicket!
Batsman Out: Aiden Markram
Runs: 4 Balls: 6 SR 66.67
Bowler: Arshdeep Singh
Overs: 1.3 Wickets: 1 Runs: 5 Econ 3.33
Bumrah strikes! De Kock bowled! | South Africa - 10/1 (1.5)
February 22, 2026 8:06 pm
Jasprit Bumrah delivers a peach of a delivery, cleaning up Quinton de Kock! A massive breakthrough for India, sending the dangerous opener back to the pavilion. What a response after the boundary!
Wicket!
Batsman Out: Quinton de Kock
- Runs: 6
- Balls: 7
- Fours: 1
- Strike Rate: 85.71
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah
- Overs: 0.5
- Runs: 6
- Wickets: 1
- Economy: 7.2
De Kock finds the boundary! | South Africa - 10/0 (1.4)
February 22, 2026 8:07 pm
Quinton de Kock opens his account with a powerful boundary, driving Jasprit Bumrah through the covers. A confident start for South Africa.
Current Batting
- Quinton de Kock 6 runs (6 balls) SR 100
- Aiden Markram 3 runs (4 balls) SR 75
Current Bowling
- Jasprit Bumrah 0.4 overs, 0 wkts, 6 runs Econ 9
- Arshdeep Singh 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 3 runs Econ 3
Squads Announced for the Clash!
February 22, 2026 8:07 pm
The playing XIs for both India and South Africa have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Both teams look strong on paper, promising a thrilling contest.
🏏 Playing XI
India
- Abhishek Sharma Batsman
- Ishan Kishan Keeper
- Tilak Varma Batsman
- Suryakumar Yadav Batsman
- Hardik Pandya All-rounder
- Shivam Dube All-rounder
- Rinku Singh Batsman
- Washington Sundar All-rounder
- Arshdeep Singh Bowler
- Varun Chakravarthy Bowler
- Jasprit Bumrah Bowler
South Africa
- Aiden Markram All-rounder
- Quinton de Kock Keeper
- Ryan Rickelton Keeper
- Dewald Brevis Batsman
- David Miller Batsman
- Tristan Stubbs Batsman
- Marco Jansen All-rounder
- Corbin Bosch All-rounder
- Kagiso Rabada Bowler
- Keshav Maharaj Bowler
- Lungi Ngidi Bowler
South Africa wins the coin flip, opts to bat first
February 22, 2026 8:10 pm
South Africa has won the toss and elected to bat first on what looks like a good batting surface. They will be looking to put up a formidable total.