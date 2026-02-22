T20 World Cup Super 8: David Miller reaches 50 in 26 balls, South Africa motor along in Ahmedabad

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Miller blazes to a fifty with a massive six! | South Africa - 125/4 (12.3) David Miller brings up his aggressive fifty with a huge six off Shivam Dube! A fantastic display of power-hitting, keeping South Africa in the hunt after a crucial wicket. 🎉 David Miller's Fifty! Batsman Milestone: David Miller 52 runs (26 balls) SR 200 Bowler: Shivam Dube 1.3 overs, 1 wicket, 29 runs Econ 19.33 Current Score: South Africa 125/4 (12.3 Overs)

Brevis departs after a fiery knock! | South Africa - 117/4 (12.2) Big wicket for the bowling side! Dewald Brevis, after a blistering innings, is caught by Abhishek Sharma off Shivam Dube. A crucial breakthrough that halts South Africa's momentum. wicket! Batsman Out: Dewald Brevis 45 runs (29 balls) SR 155.17 Bowler: Shivam Dube 1.2 overs, 1 wicket, 21 runs Econ 15.75 Current Score: South Africa 117/4 (12.2 Overs)

Brevis launches into orbit! | South Africa - 117/3 (12.1) Dewald Brevis takes on Shivam Dube, smashing a colossal SIX! That ball sailed high and handsome over the boundary ropes, adding crucial runs for South Africa.

Miller finds the gap with precision! | South Africa - 105/3 (11.2) David Miller dispatches Varun Chakravarthy for a well-placed FOUR! He's continuing his aggressive innings, finding the boundaries with ease and pushing South Africa's score past 100.

Dube's Over: Brevis and Miller Power South Africa | South Africa - 99/3 (11.0) Shivam Dube bowls an expensive over, conceding 15 runs with a six and a four. Brevis and Miller continue to pile on the runs, pushing South Africa's total to 99/3 after 11 overs. End of Over 11 Summary South Africa 99/3 (11.0 Overs) Batsmen: David Miller 40 runs (22 balls) SR 181.82 Dewald Brevis 37 runs (24 balls) SR 154.17 Bowlers: Shivam Dube 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 15 runs Econ 15 Hardik Pandya 2.0 overs, 0 wkts, 15 runs Econ 7.5

Brevis launches it for six! | South Africa - 92/3 (10.4) Dewald Brevis clears the ropes with a powerful strike off Shivam Dube! That's a huge SIX, adding crucial runs for South Africa.

Brevis finds the gap! | South Africa - 91/3 (10.4) Dewald Brevis plays a well-timed shot off Shivam Dube, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four! South Africa continues to accelerate.

Miller and Brevis Build Momentum | South Africa - 78/3(9.5) South Africa accelerated their scoring rate in this phase, with David Miller and Dewald Brevis building a steady partnership. They added 32 runs without losing any wickets, increasing the run rate considerably. Mid-Innings Phase Summary South Africa 78/3 (9.5 Overs) Key Batting Performances: David Miller 34 runs (21 balls) SR 161.9 Dewald Brevis 24 runs (18 balls) SR 133.33 Key Bowling Performances: Hardik Pandya 1.5 overs, 0 wkts, 9 runs Econ 4.91 Varun Chakravarthy 2.0 overs, 0 wkts, 28 runs Econ 14

Pandya Bowls a Tight Over | South Africa - 78/3 (9.5) Hardik Pandya delivered a disciplined over, conceding just 4 runs. David Miller and Dewald Brevis continued to build their partnership, maintaining a steady run rate for South Africa without losing any wickets. End of Over Summary South Africa 78/3 (9.5 Overs) Batsmen: David Miller 34 runs (21 balls) SR 161.9 Dewald Brevis 24 runs (18 balls) SR 133.33 Bowlers: Hardik Pandya 1.5 overs, 0 wkts, 9 runs Econ 4.91 Varun Chakravarthy 2.0 overs, 0 wkts, 28 runs Econ 14

Miller muscles it over the ropes! | South Africa - 78/3(9.5) David Miller picks the length perfectly and dispatches Hardik Pandya for a massive SIX! He's looking in ominous touch, adding crucial runs for South Africa.

Fifty-Run Stand! Miller and Brevis steady the ship | South Africa - 67/3 (8.4) David Miller and Dewald Brevis have forged a crucial 50-run partnership, bringing stability to South Africa's innings after early wickets. Their aggressive stroke play has kept the scoreboard ticking. 🤝 50-Run Partnership! Partnership Details: Total Runs: 53 Balls Faced: 29 Fours: 7 Sixes: 2 Individual Contributions: Dewald Brevis Runs: 20 Balls: 11 4s: 2 6s: 1 David Miller Runs: 32 Balls: 18 4s: 5 6s: 1

Brevis goes big! Lofted over the ropes for a maximum! | South Africa - 67/3 (8.4) Dewald Brevis clears the boundary with a powerful shot off Varun Chakravarthy, sending the ball sailing for a huge SIX! This is a crucial acceleration for South Africa.

Brevis finds the ropes! | South Africa - 63/3(8.3) Dewald Brevis plays a superb shot, sending Varun Chakravarthy delivery to the boundary for four! A much-needed boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking for South Africa.

Miller launches it over the ropes! | South Africa - 56/3(8.1) David Miller picks the length perfectly and smashes Varun Chakravarthy for a huge SIX! A much-needed maximum to boost the scoring rate for South Africa.

Miller finds the fence again! | South Africa - 52/3 (7.0) David Miller continues his aggressive display, finding the boundary once more off Washington Sundar. He's keeping the scoreboard ticking for South Africa.

Brevis finds the gap with ease | South Africa - 45/3 (6.1) Dewald Brevis welcomes Washington Sundar with a delightful boundary, driving him through the covers. A confident start to the over for South Africa.

South Africa Navigates Powerplay with Mixed Fortunes | South Africa - 41/3 (6.0) South Africa concludes their powerplay with 41 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. David Miller is leading the charge with 18 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler for India, claiming two crucial wickets. Powerplay Summary South Africa 41/3 (6.0 Overs) Key Performers: David Miller 18 runs (10 balls) SR 180 Dewald Brevis 4 runs (5 balls) SR 80 Bowlers Impact: Jasprit Bumrah 2.0 overs, 2 wkts, 7 runs Econ 3.5 Arshdeep Singh 3.0 overs, 1 wkt, 22 runs Econ 7.33

Hat-trick of Fours! Miller on Fire! | South Africa - 41/3 (5.5) David Miller unleashes a brutal assault on Arshdeep Singh, smashing three consecutive boundaries! This hat-trick of fours injects much-needed momentum into South Africa's innings as they look to recover after early setbacks. MATCH STATS: South Africa - 41/3 (5.5 Overs) Batsmen David Miller 18 runs (9 balls) SR 200
Dewald Brevis 4 runs (5 balls) SR 80 Bowlers Arshdeep Singh 2.5 overs, 1 wkt, 22 runs Econ 7.76
Varun Chakravarthy 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 11 runs Econ 11

Dewald Brevis 4 runs (5 balls) SR 80 Bowlers Arshdeep Singh 2.5 overs, 1 wkt, 22 runs Econ 7.76

Varun Chakravarthy 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 11 runs Econ 11

Over 6 Concludes: Miller Keeps South Africa Afloat | South Africa - 41/3 (6.0) Arshdeep Singh concedes 10 runs in the 6th over, with David Miller smashing two boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking for South Africa. No wickets fell, a crucial over for the batting side. End of Over 6 South Africa 41/3 (6.0 Overs) Over Summary: Runs Scored: 10 Wickets Lost: 0 Batsmen: David Miller 18 runs (10 balls) SR 180 Dewald Brevis 4 runs (5 balls) SR 80 Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh 3.0 overs, 1 wkt, 22 runs Econ 7.33 Varun Chakravarthy 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 11 runs Econ 11

Miller finds the fence again! | South Africa - 41/3 (5.4) David Miller continues his aggressive batting, smashing Arshdeep Singh for another boundary. He is looking to accelerate the scoring for South Africa.

Miller finds the gap! | South Africa - 36/3 (5.3) David Miller dispatches Arshdeep Singh for another boundary! He's playing a crucial knock here, finding the gaps and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

End of Over 5: Miller provides much-needed impetus | South Africa - 31/3 (5.0) Varun Chakravarthy bowls the 5th over, conceding 11 runs. David Miller hit two crucial fours, helping South Africa recover after early wickets. No wickets fell in this over. End of Over 5 South Africa 31/3 (5.0 Overs) Batsmen: David Miller 10 runs (5 balls) SR 200 Dewald Brevis 3 runs (4 balls) SR 75 Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 11 runs Econ 11 Jasprit Bumrah 2.0 overs, 2 wkts, 7 runs Econ 3.5

Miller finds the gap again! David Miller is on the charge, hitting another boundary off Varun Chakravarthy. Back-to-back fours for Miller, injecting some much-needed momentum into the South African innings.

Miller finds the ropes! | South Africa - 27/3 (4.4) David Miller dispatches Varun Chakravarthy for a boundary! A much-needed four for South Africa, easing some pressure off the batting side.

Bumrah strikes again, Rickelton departs! | South Africa - 20/3 (4.0) Jasprit Bumrah picks up his second wicket, as Ryan Rickelton is caught by Shivam Dube. South Africa are now three down and in deep trouble. A crucial breakthrough for India. Wicket! Batsman Out: Ryan Rickelton Runs: 7 Balls: 7 SR 100 Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah Overs: 2.0 Wickets: 2 Runs: 7 Econ 3.5

Ryan Rickelton launches it for a maximum! | South Africa - 13/2 (2.5) Ryan Rickelton connects beautifully with that one, sending it soaring over the ropes for a massive six! Much needed runs for South Africa after two quick wickets.

Markram departs, India strikes again! | South Africa - 12/1 (2.3) Aiden Markram falls, caught by Hardik Pandya off Arshdeep Singh. Another big wicket for India, as South Africa lose their second early in the innings. Wicket! Batsman Out: Aiden Markram Runs: 4 Balls: 6 SR 66.67 Bowler: Arshdeep Singh Overs: 1.3 Wickets: 1 Runs: 5 Econ 3.33

Bumrah strikes! De Kock bowled! | South Africa - 10/1 (1.5) Jasprit Bumrah delivers a peach of a delivery, cleaning up Quinton de Kock! A massive breakthrough for India, sending the dangerous opener back to the pavilion. What a response after the boundary! Wicket! Batsman Out: Quinton de Kock Runs: 6
Balls: 7
Fours: 1
Strike Rate: 85.71 Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah Overs: 0.5
Runs: 6
Wickets: 1
Economy: 7.2

Balls: 7

Fours: 1

Strike Rate: 85.71 Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah Overs: 0.5

Runs: 6

Wickets: 1

Economy: 7.2

De Kock finds the boundary! | South Africa - 10/0 (1.4) Quinton de Kock opens his account with a powerful boundary, driving Jasprit Bumrah through the covers. A confident start for South Africa. Current Batting Quinton de Kock 6 runs (6 balls) SR 100

Aiden Markram 3 runs (4 balls) SR 75 Current Bowling Jasprit Bumrah 0.4 overs, 0 wkts, 6 runs Econ 9

Arshdeep Singh 1.0 overs, 0 wkts, 3 runs Econ 3

Squads Announced for the Clash! The playing XIs for both India and South Africa have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. Both teams look strong on paper, promising a thrilling contest. 🏏 Playing XI India Abhishek Sharma Batsman

Ishan Kishan Keeper

Tilak Varma Batsman

Suryakumar Yadav Batsman

Hardik Pandya All-rounder

Shivam Dube All-rounder

Rinku Singh Batsman

Washington Sundar All-rounder

Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah Bowler South Africa Aiden Markram All-rounder

Quinton de Kock Keeper

Ryan Rickelton Keeper

Dewald Brevis Batsman

David Miller Batsman

Tristan Stubbs Batsman

Marco Jansen All-rounder

Corbin Bosch All-rounder

Kagiso Rabada Bowler

Keshav Maharaj Bowler

Lungi Ngidi Bowler