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Home / Cricket / Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - Final Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - Final Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 07:15 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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Royal Challengers won the toss against Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Sai Sudharsan collects another boundary | Gujarat Titans - 8/0(0.4)

May 31, 2026 7:34 pm

Sai Sudharsan is off to a flying start, smashing another boundary through the covers. He is looking in ominous form early in the innings.

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Sai Sudharsan opens his account with a stylish boundary | Gujarat Titans - 4/0 (0.3)

May 31, 2026 7:33 pm

A beautiful shot from Sai Sudharsan, finding the gap and sending the ball racing to the fence for the first boundary of the innings. He is on 4 runs from 3 balls.

Squads Revealed for Tonight's Clash

May 31, 2026 7:07 pm

The playing XIs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.

🏏 Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
1. Virat Kohli
Batsman
2. Devdutt Padikkal
Batsman
3. Rajat Patidar
Batsman
4. Krunal Pandya
All-rounder
5. Tim David
Batsman
6. Jitesh Sharma
Keeper
7. Romario Shepherd
All-rounder
8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bowler
9. Josh Hazlewood
Bowler
10. Jacob Duffy
Bowler
11. Rasikh Salam Dar
Bowler
Gujarat Titans
1. Shubman Gill
Batsman
2. Sai Sudharsan
Batsman
3. Jos Buttler
Keeper
4. Jason Holder
All-rounder
5. Washington Sundar
All-rounder
6. Rahul Tewatia
Batsman
7. Rashid Khan
Bowler
8. Nishant Sindhu
All-rounder
9. Kagiso Rabada
Bowler
10. Arshad Khan
Bowler
11. Mohammed Siraj
Bowler

Bengaluru calls it right at the toss

May 31, 2026 7:02 pm

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and opted to bowl first, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

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