Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - Final Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Sai Sudharsan collects another boundary | Gujarat Titans - 8/0(0.4) Sai Sudharsan is off to a flying start, smashing another boundary through the covers. He is looking in ominous form early in the innings. Advertisement

Sai Sudharsan opens his account with a stylish boundary | Gujarat Titans - 4/0 (0.3) A beautiful shot from Sai Sudharsan, finding the gap and sending the ball racing to the fence for the first boundary of the innings. He is on 4 runs from 3 balls.

Squads Revealed for Tonight's Clash The playing XIs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter. 🏏 Playing XI Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1. Virat Kohli Batsman 2. Devdutt Padikkal Batsman 3. Rajat Patidar Batsman 4. Krunal Pandya All-rounder 5. Tim David Batsman 6. Jitesh Sharma Keeper 7. Romario Shepherd All-rounder 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler 9. Josh Hazlewood Bowler 10. Jacob Duffy Bowler 11. Rasikh Salam Dar Bowler Gujarat Titans 1. Shubman Gill Batsman 2. Sai Sudharsan Batsman 3. Jos Buttler Keeper 4. Jason Holder All-rounder 5. Washington Sundar All-rounder 6. Rahul Tewatia Batsman 7. Rashid Khan Bowler 8. Nishant Sindhu All-rounder 9. Kagiso Rabada Bowler 10. Arshad Khan Bowler 11. Mohammed Siraj Bowler