Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - Final Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Sai Sudharsan collects another boundary | Gujarat Titans - 8/0(0.4)
May 31, 2026 7:34 pm
Sai Sudharsan is off to a flying start, smashing another boundary through the covers. He is looking in ominous form early in the innings.
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad
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May 31, 2026 7:34 pm
Sai Sudharsan is off to a flying start, smashing another boundary through the covers. He is looking in ominous form early in the innings.
May 31, 2026 7:33 pm
A beautiful shot from Sai Sudharsan, finding the gap and sending the ball racing to the fence for the first boundary of the innings. He is on 4 runs from 3 balls.
May 31, 2026 7:07 pm
The playing XIs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting encounter.
May 31, 2026 7:02 pm
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and opted to bowl first, setting the stage for an exciting contest.