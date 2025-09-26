DT
IAF's MiG-21 retires: Ceremony to accord farewell to fighter jet begins at Chandigarh Air Force Station
IAF's MiG-21 retires: Ceremony to accord farewell to fighter jet begins at Chandigarh Air Force Station

Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 12:03 PM Sep 26, 2025 IST
IAF's MiG-21 retires: Ceremony to accord farewell to fighter jet begins at Chandigarh Air Force Station
As the MiG-21 touches down on the tarmac at Chandigarh for the last time on September 26, having emblazoned the skies over the Indian subcontinent for 62 long years, it leaves in its wake some defining moments in India’s military history.

Related news: Traffic curbs for air show in Chandigarh today

A ceremony is being organised to mark the culmination of flying operations by the Russian-origin MiG-21 at the same place from where its chequered journey had begun in 1963.

The event promises to be a dazzling affair, with a flypast by a never-seen-before multi-aircraft formation, simulated dogfights and sky diving.

September 26, 2025 11:41 am

Air Chief, with call sign Badal-3, flies a three-aircraft formation along with an air commodore and a group capt

September 26, 2025 11:50 am

September 26, 2025 11:38 am

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the event besides former IAF chiefs S P Tyagi and BS Dhanoa. IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla also present

September 26, 2025 11:36 am

MiG 21 flies into history today

September 26, 2025 11:36 am

Chandigarh begins ceremonial farewell to the Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 fighter jet on September 26 at the Air Force Station, the Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the general public.

