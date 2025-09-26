As the MiG-21 touches down on the tarmac at Chandigarh for the last time on September 26, having emblazoned the skies over the Indian subcontinent for 62 long years, it leaves in its wake some defining moments in India’s military history.

Advertisement

Related news: Traffic curbs for air show in Chandigarh today

A ceremony is being organised to mark the culmination of flying operations by the Russian-origin MiG-21 at the same place from where its chequered journey had begun in 1963.

Advertisement

The event promises to be a dazzling affair, with a flypast by a never-seen-before multi-aircraft formation, simulated dogfights and sky diving.

Advertisement

Air Chief, with call sign Badal-3, flies a three-aircraft formation along with an air commodore and a group capt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the event besides former IAF chiefs S P Tyagi and BS Dhanoa. IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla also present