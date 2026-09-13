BRICS 2026 LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Bharat Mandapam, leaders to hold open session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday for the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit.

The second day of the summit on Sunday will see leaders hold an open session focusing on the core pillars of the central theme, namely resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, as India hosts the grouping's annual summit under its 2026 chairship.

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The session, titled "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth", will be held at the Summit Hall inside Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

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The open session is part of the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted by India on September 12-13 under the chairship theme, 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. The session is expected to provide an opportunity for BRICS leaders to deliberate on areas of common interest and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries while advancing an inclusive approach to global growth.

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PM Modi welcomes world leaders at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, under chairship of India, ahead of the open session titled 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth'. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung, President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo with a warm handshake. ANI