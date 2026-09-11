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Home / Delhi / BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Putin arrives in India; PM Modi shares message for 'positive' discussion
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BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Putin arrives in India; PM Modi shares message for 'positive' discussion

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:34 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Artist Dr Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to a painting of BRICS member countries in Amritsar on Thursday.
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New Delhi is set to host the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, with several world leaders and senior delegations arriving in the national capital from late Thursday evening through early Friday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day visit to India. He is scheduled to participate in the BRICS Summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation.

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Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. His visit marks his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

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Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira also arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. The Ministry of External Affairs announced Vieira's arrival, saying he is representing Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the summit, as Lula remains in Brazil for his election campaign.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

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Union Ministers, Chief Ministers to travel together in a single bus for BRICS Summit 2026

September 11, 2026 8:34 am

Union Ministers and Chief Ministers attending the BRICS Summit 2026 are expected to travel together in a single bus from Parliament to the summit venue at Bharat Mandapam, sources said. According to sources, the participating Union Ministers and Chief Ministers will assemble at Parliament before proceeding together to Bharat Mandapam. The exact time for the leaders to assemble and depart from Parliament is yet to be finalised.

Security arrangements

September 11, 2026 8:33 am

Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across the national capital, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The police have also installed more than 500 CCTV cameras, including high-resolution and specialised surveillance cameras, to keep a round-the-clock watch over key areas. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also notified airspace restrictions around New Delhi ahead of the Brics Summit, barring non-scheduled flight operations from 7am to 11pm from September 11 to 13, people familiar with the matter said.

What’s on the agenda today?

September 11, 2026 8:33 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks on Friday afternoon. The meeting is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people exchanges. Global corporate honchos representing China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Huawei Technologies, Alibaba group, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, and Embraer are expected to attend PM Modi’s address at the Brics Business Forum meeting on Friday evening. The Friday meetings are focused on — Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability — and are expected to be attended by about 1,000 foreign delegates, people aware of the development said, requesting anonymity as the nature of the programme is tentative. The opening session is expected to be addressed by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, they added.

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