Hundreds of CJP supporters and members of student organisations carrying the national flag held a series of flash protests in central Delhi’s Connaught Place and Mandi House on Friday evening amid heavy police deployment.

The protesters walked through the inner circle of Connaught Place, intermittently raising the slogan of ‘Jai Hind’ before dispersing and regrouping at different spots. Some also sang the national anthem.

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Students and members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) protested at Mandi House, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and withdrawal of the 2023 Election Commissioner Appointment Act.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained on Friday ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place, police sources said.

While Dipke was picked up from his place of stay in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained in Mandi House, both in Central Delhi. There was chaos with jostling crowds, camera crews and swarms of security personnel as the two were detained.

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Minor altercations broke out between the protesters and police as the latter attempted to disperse the crowd.

The protests were held in response to the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march, which was scheduled to be held at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm.

Police, however, did not grant permission for the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bar mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas. Central Park has been closed to the public on Friday and Saturday.

Journalists and independent YouTube reporters were seen covering the protests. A few independent YouTube journalists were heckled.

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, each comprising around 100 personnel, have been deployed in the New Delhi area to prevent any law and order situation.

With PTI

Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained by Delhi Police ahead of march Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained on Friday ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest at Connaught Place, police sources said. While Dipke was picked up from his place of stay in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained in Mandi House, both in Central Delhi. There was chaos with jostling crowds, camera crews and swarms of security personnel as the two were detained. During a conversation with the police, Dipke was told, “Aap New Delhi nahi jaa sakte. Hum aapko detain kar rahe hain” (You cannot go to New Delhi. We are detaining you). He responded, “New Delhi nahi jaa sakta, kahin aur toh jaa sakta hoon. Maine kaunsa kanoon toda hai?” (I cannot go to New Delhi, but I can go somewhere else. What law have I broken?). https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/abhijeet-dipke-neha-bora-detained-on-way-to-lehra-do-tiranga-protest