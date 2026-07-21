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Home / Delhi / CJP Parliament March LIVE updates: ‘Protests to continue,’ says CJP after meeting with JP Nadda
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CJP Parliament March LIVE updates: ‘Protests to continue,’ says CJP after meeting with JP Nadda

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 09:23 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses protesters during their march to Parliament, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
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Thousands gathered in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament on Monday, defying a Delhi Police crackdown that saw the deployment of batons and tear gas shells to disperse crowds that repeatedly regrouped.

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Both police personnel and protesters were injured in clashes through the day, with over 100 people detained as the police struggled to maintain order in central Delhi.

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The protest, reminiscent of the 2019 anti-CAA agitation, saw the government engage CJP leaders for the first time in a month since they began their sit-in on June 20, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

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Union Minister JP Nadda met CJP’s Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who presented their demands, including Pradhan’s ouster. While the government asked the protesters to end their sit-in as it considered the CJP memorandum, activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that he would continue his fast until youth leaders were allowed to meet MPs in Parliament or MPs were allowed to meet him at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 24th day on Tuesday, while CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his fast on Monday.

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Dipke apologises to injured students, says ‘could’ve done better’ to protect them

July 21, 2026 9:22 am

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

July 21, 2026 9:01 am

Delhi Police register case against unidentified persons

July 21, 2026 8:48 am

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the violence, stone-pelting and vandalism of police vehicles during protest near Regal Cinema at the Connaught Place area on Monday, sources said on Tuesday. PTI

Force used only to prevent protesters from breaching security cordons: Delhi Police

July 21, 2026 8:00 am

New Delhi: Throughout the day, the Delhi Police maintained that force was used only to prevent protesters from breaching security cordons and to control stampede-like situations that threatened public safety. The protesters, meanwhile, accused the police of repeatedly using excessive force against what they described as a peaceful youth march. TNS

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