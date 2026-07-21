CJP Parliament March LIVE updates: ‘Protests to continue,’ says CJP after meeting with JP Nadda

Thousands gathered in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament on Monday, defying a Delhi Police crackdown that saw the deployment of batons and tear gas shells to disperse crowds that repeatedly regrouped.

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Both police personnel and protesters were injured in clashes through the day, with over 100 people detained as the police struggled to maintain order in central Delhi.

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The protest, reminiscent of the 2019 anti-CAA agitation, saw the government engage CJP leaders for the first time in a month since they began their sit-in on June 20, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

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Union Minister JP Nadda met CJP’s Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who presented their demands, including Pradhan’s ouster. While the government asked the protesters to end their sit-in as it considered the CJP memorandum, activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that he would continue his fast until youth leaders were allowed to meet MPs in Parliament or MPs were allowed to meet him at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 24th day on Tuesday, while CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his fast on Monday.

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Dipke apologises to injured students, says ‘could’ve done better’ to protect them I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers.



We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police.



To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 21, 2026

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory TRAFFIC ADVISORY



In view of the Demonstration/Protest/Rally at Kishan Ghat, New Delhi on 21.07.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed from 08:30 AM onwards on need basis.



Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes around Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome… pic.twitter.com/na6iMqdIhR — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 20, 2026

Delhi Police register case against unidentified persons New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the violence, stone-pelting and vandalism of police vehicles during protest near Regal Cinema at the Connaught Place area on Monday, sources said on Tuesday. PTI