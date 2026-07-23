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Home / Delhi / CJP protest LIVE Updates: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed due to ‘security reasons’
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CJP protest LIVE Updates: 16 Delhi Metro stations closed due to ‘security reasons’

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:02 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Injured protesters sit at the Jantar Mantar protest site supporting the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi on Wednesday. ANI
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New Delhi: Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed on Thursday morning till further instructions due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

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The development comes as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

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However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations.

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"Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions," the DMRC said in a post on X. PTI

Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan

July 23, 2026 8:58 am

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New Delhi: Calling paper leak a serious issue, Salman Khan on Wednesday came out in support of protesting students and said his heart goes out to those who were hurt while demonstrating peacefully. The film actor appreciated the stand taken by the students who, he said, have shown dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard for their own futures, and for a greater, educated India. PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is non-negotiable, protest to continue: CJP

July 23, 2026 8:43 am

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday termed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as "non-negotiable", adding that the protest would continue until the demand was met. Das said he had spoken to Sonam Wangchuk several times during the day and that they agreed the protest should remain peaceful. ANI

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