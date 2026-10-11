YouTuber Dhruv Rathee released, Abhijeet Dipke, CJP leaders put under preventive arrest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday vowed to continue protests against alleged electoral roll irregularities until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, announcing another demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday, even as police warned of possible restrictions across New Delhi and Central Delhi.

"The government must have thought we will return home after the detentions today. The fear shown by Modi and Shah shows we have won half the fight," said Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP's national organisation in-charge, who is leading the protest as key members of the outfit remain under detention.

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Addressing a press conference after Saturday's police action, Shinde said the outfit would not retreat despite the detentions.

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"As many people as you detain, we will not go back till Gyanesh Kumar, who is the biggest traitor and anti-national, resigns. We will head to Jantar Mantar again at 10 am on Sunday," he said.

Urging people to join the demonstration in large numbers, Shinde called on them to continue protesting even if stopped by the police.

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"Come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers, and protest wherever Delhi Police stop you," he said.

Dhruv Rathee released from Gurugram Police custody; CJP leaders to be produced before magistrate YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released from Gurugram Police custody in the early hours of Sunday, according to media reports. He had been detained from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had been placed under preventive arrest in connection with the protest. The three leaders were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station at 9 am on Sunday, police said.

Press bodies condemn detention of journalists covering protests New Delhi: Four journalists' organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), condemned the detention and harassment of several journalists covering protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the organisations highlighted that police detained several journalists despite their displaying press identity cards, and seized the phones and equipment of some reporters. The statement was issued by the PCI, IWPC, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi unit). PTI

Heavy security arrangements in Delhi after CJP says agitation to continue New Delhi: Extraordinary security arrangements will remain in place across Delhi for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel to be deployed as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced that its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would continue. PTI