CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: 'Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye,' says Sonam Wangchuk

Hundreds of government job aspirants gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a protest over recruitment-related issues and concerns surrounding the education system, with participants raising slogans against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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By around 1:40 pm, the crowd had begun swelling steadily, with protesters continuing to arrive at the venue. Organisers claimed that nearly 2,000 people had gathered at the protest site. Roads leading to Jantar Mantar witnessed a steady flow of aspirants walking towards the venue as the demonstration gained momentum through the afternoon.

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Sonam Wangchuk reaches Jantar Mantar, says 'praan jaaye par bachpan na jaaye' Advertisement Education reform activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk on Friday joined a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, where he paid tribute to examination aspirants who had allegedly died by suicide and called for greater accountability in the education system. Wangchuk began his address by offering flowers before photographs of aspirants whose deaths were highlighted by protesters, before speaking about the struggles faced by students preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, and the Civil Services Examination.Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Ram during his speech, Wangchuk quoted: “Raghu Kula Reet Sada Chali Aai, Praan jaye par achan Na Jai.” He urged protesters to remain committed to peaceful and principled activism. “We have to bring accountability. This movement is about asking questions of the government,” he said.

‘Country first before profession’: Netflix fame PEPSO JI joins CJP protest, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation Advertisement Actor Sangwan, known for portraying Pepso and for his role in the Netflix web series Maamla Legal Hai, joined the CJP protest in Delhi, raising slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” and expressing support for students and job aspirants. Sangwan said he had faced questions over his participation in previous demonstrations. “There were photographs of me from the June 6 protest. A CID officer called me and asked why I was ruining my acting career. I told him that when the system is failing so badly, we have to raise our voice at such times,” he said. Stressing that national interest was above professional considerations, the actor said, “In every case, my country comes first before my profession. We are the real rashtravadis.” Sangwan also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations and called for accountability in the education system. Claiming that examination paper leaks had continued despite repeated concerns, he demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Referring to a reported case involving an examination centre, he further alleged that a student had been allotted a test centre in Abu Dhabi, citing it as an example of the problems faced by aspirants. The actor’s remarks were met with cheers from protesters, who raised slogans in support of the movement. The protest was organised by CJP as part of its campaign on recruitment, examination and education-related issues affecting students and job aspirants.

Campaign highlights The protest forms part of CJP’s ongoing campaign highlighting issues faced by government job aspirants, including recruitment delays, vacancies, and concerns related to the education sector. Organisers indicated that they would continue pressing their demands before the government in the coming weeks.

“Go Pradhan Go” The stage programme featured speeches, poetry, and songs centred on education and employment issues. Protesters carried posters and placards, many of which used memes and satire to communicate their grievances regarding the education system and recruitment processes. In one of the more provocative moments of the event, the speaker took a satirical swipe at the Union Education Minister. Referring to claims made during the Covid-19 period, he said, “We were told that vibration kills corona. Now a friend has told me there is a new virus in the education system called Dharmendra Pradhan.” The remark drew loud chants of “Go Pradhan Go” from the crowd, with protesters repeatedly raising the slogan during the gathering.

Nobody misbehaves here Addressing the gathering, a CJP leader appealed to police personnel deployed at the venue to support the movement and ensure that the protest remained peaceful. “I want to request that nobody misbehaves here, and I want you to support us. We are with the nation, supporting it without a uniform. We are also fighting for your children,” he said. The speaker further claimed that police personnel at various locations had appreciated the organisation’s efforts. “At all places wherever we went, police personnel said CJP is doing really well,” he said.