DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk to begin indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar
LIVE NOW

CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk to begin indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:01 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, left, and activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi. PTI file
Advertisement

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to rejoin the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday and begin an indefinite hunger strike, giving fresh momentum to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy.

Advertisement

Wangchuk is expected to reach the protest site around 11 am and join the agitation, which has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20. The organisation has announced a nationwide 'Pradhan Go Back' campaign, calling upon students, parents, teachers, farmers and civil society groups to participate.

Advertisement

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he would not join the hunger strike because of migraine-related health concerns. Instead, members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) have announced that they will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with Wangchuk. Those expected to participate include AISA all-India president Neha, JNU Students' Union joint secretary Danish, Manish, Deepak, Hrishikesh and Aameen.

Advertisement

Ashutosh Ranka, official spokesperson of CJP, told The Tribune, “Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni is expected to join the agitation tomorrow. He came here earlier to show us the way and has promised his support for the cause we are demanding.”

The protest campaign has intensified after CJP demanded Pradhan's resignation, alleging that the minister had not accepted responsibility for the alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak. The organisation also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Pradhan stepped down, warning that failure to act would raise questions over accountability.

Advertisement

CJP has further demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide and maintained that the movement would continue even if the minister resigned, indicating that the protest was aimed at securing broader accountability.

On Friday, PM Modi wished Pradhan on his birthday and praised his efforts in implementing the National Education Policy, even as demands for the minister's resignation continued to attract political attention.

Wangchuk to reach site at 11 am

June 28, 2026 11:01 am

Sonam Wangchuk is expected to reach the protest site around 11 am and join the agitation, which has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20.

Cockroach Janta Party steps up anti-Pradhan campaign

June 28, 2026 10:54 am

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started as a digital satirical outfit and has been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, has been pressing for Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper leak controversy. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said the government was not concerned about the future of the youth and appealed to students to raise their voice against the issue. As part of the campaign demanding Pradhan's resignation, educationist and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk will join the protest at Jantar Mantar from Sunday and begin an indefinite fast.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts