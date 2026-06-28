CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk to begin indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to rejoin the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday and begin an indefinite hunger strike, giving fresh momentum to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy.

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Wangchuk is expected to reach the protest site around 11 am and join the agitation, which has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20. The organisation has announced a nationwide 'Pradhan Go Back' campaign, calling upon students, parents, teachers, farmers and civil society groups to participate.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he would not join the hunger strike because of migraine-related health concerns. Instead, members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) have announced that they will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with Wangchuk. Those expected to participate include AISA all-India president Neha, JNU Students' Union joint secretary Danish, Manish, Deepak, Hrishikesh and Aameen.

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Ashutosh Ranka, official spokesperson of CJP, told The Tribune, “Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni is expected to join the agitation tomorrow. He came here earlier to show us the way and has promised his support for the cause we are demanding.”

The protest campaign has intensified after CJP demanded Pradhan's resignation, alleging that the minister had not accepted responsibility for the alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak. The organisation also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Pradhan stepped down, warning that failure to act would raise questions over accountability.

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CJP has further demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide and maintained that the movement would continue even if the minister resigned, indicating that the protest was aimed at securing broader accountability.

On Friday, PM Modi wished Pradhan on his birthday and praised his efforts in implementing the National Education Policy, even as demands for the minister's resignation continued to attract political attention.

Wangchuk to reach site at 11 am Sonam Wangchuk is expected to reach the protest site around 11 am and join the agitation, which has been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20.