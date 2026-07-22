CJP protest LIVE updates: Midnight clashes reported at Connaught Place, 'stone-pelting' near Janpath

A second round of clashes was reported past Wednesday midnight in Delhi's Connaught Place, with reports alleging that RAF personnel were targeted by a section of the crowd and that a police vehicle was pelted with stones near Janpath.

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Meanwhile, CJP announced a ban on cheering "Aazadi Aazadi" slogans during the protest.

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CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, “Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi already gave us freedom. Instead, we should raise 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.”

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A day after Cockroach Janata Party supporters stormed Delhi over the NEET (UG)-2026 paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the perpetrators of the crime would not be spared and the strongest possible punishment would be meted out to them.

Speaking on the issue for the first time since the agitation erupted, the Prime Minister said paper leaks were not a partisan issue and should not be politicised.

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“Paper leak is not a Centre’s issue alone. Whoever is involved in paper leaks across states should be punished. This is not a political issue or a partisan matter. We need foolproof systems to prevent this crime. It is a national responsibility to ensure no one plays with the future of our children,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju quoted PM Modi as having said at an NDA MPs’ meeting today.

Speaking for the first time since Cockroach Janta Party began its protest demanding his resignation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said students deserved reforms, not outrage, and the government is committed to giving them that.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his sit-in outside PM Narendra Modi’s residence, Pradhan took to X, saying Rahul and Congress “continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament”.

Delhi protest: 20 additional CRPF companies rushed in from West Bengal New Delhi: The Centre has ordered deployment of 20 additional companies of the CRPF in Delhi to strengthen security measures in view of the CJP protests and demonstrations by various political parties, officials said on Wednesday. The forces, all drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night. PTI

CJP protest: FIR registered over assault of RAF jawan, police say New Delhi: An FIR has been registered in connection with a video showing a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan being chased and assaulted allegedly by a group of protesters during the CJP's march, police said on Wednesday. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/cjp-protest-fir-registered-over-assault-of-raf-jawan-say-police/

Our full solidarity: Mamata slams police action at Delhi protests, supports Opposition sit-in Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee called the police action at the protests in Delhi over NEET paper leak "unacceptable", and said her party supports the sit-in by the opposition in the national capital. PTI

Protests in New York, San Jose in support of Sonam Wangchuk Washington: Activists from a US-based advocacy group held demonstrations in New York and San Jose to express solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET exams. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/protests-in-new-york-san-jose-in-support-of-sonam-wangchuk/