CJP protest LIVE updates: No deal with Centre, ended fast fearing crackdown like Ladakh, says Sonam Wangchuk

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said he decided to end his 26-day hunger strike after receiving the Centre’s written assurances because he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters and wanted to prevent violence, recalling the September 24, 2025 firing on youth in Ladakh.

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In a YouTube video posted late Friday night, Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had reached a deal with the government. He emphasised that his primary goal was to ensure that students involved in the protests would not face violence or legal consequences.

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He explained that he did not demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during negotiations because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters. Wangchuk expressed confidence that Pradhan would resign eventually.

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“Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen. I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused,” he said.

Responding to criticism over ending his fast in the presence of Union ministers, Wangchuk stated that those questioning his decision were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being moved from the protest site.

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“If I had to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have struck a deal sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi’s heat?” he said.

Wangchuk alleged that after he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated “like a prisoner”, claiming he was denied free movement, prevented from meeting visitors and not allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop.

“It was like being in North Korea,” he said, adding that even after the Delhi High Court permitted him to shift to Medanta Hospital, he was allegedly prevented from leaving Safdarjung Hospital for several hours.

He said Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital and agreed to positively consider compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak and a discussion in Parliament on accountability in the examination system.

However, he insisted that he would not end his fast without a written assurance that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

“They initially agreed to compensation and discussion in Parliament but were not ready to assure that no cases would be filed against protesting students. They offered only a verbal assurance. I insisted on a written assurance and did not relent until they agreed,” Wangchuk said.

He reiterated that his primary concern was protecting students rather than aiming for the resignation of Pradhan.

“My focus was that students should not suffer. My main concern was legal action and FIRs. I did not think it was necessary for me personally to secure the minister’s resignation,” he said, expressing confidence that the ongoing movement would continue pressing that demand.

Wangchuk mentioned that he had hoped to end his fast in the presence of MPs, members of the Cockroach Janta Party, and representatives from Ladakh, but claimed many of them were not allowed to meet him before the ministers arrived late at night.

“The biggest sorrow in my heart is that my colleagues, the students and the MPs who had come to support me could not be present when I ended my fast,” he said. With PTI