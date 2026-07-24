CJP protest LIVE Updates: Wangchuk ends fast but protest to continue till Pradhan resigns

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike after the government assured him that his demands would be met.

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He announced the end of his fast after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram around Thursday midnight and conveyed the government's assurances.

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"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days," Wangchuk said in a post on X.

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said it was "relieved and grateful" that Wangchuk had ended his hunger strike, but asserted that its peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his "extraordinary courage and sacrifice".

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"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," Dipke said.

"The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan resigns," he added. PTI

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PM's lack of commitment to accountability evident: Congress on Modi's video message New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the "desperate and hassled-looking" Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on paper leaks with a video message, and claimed that his lack of commitment to accountability is evident from his failure to even mention the student protests or the brutality unleashed on them. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said whatever eyewash the PM proposes, the first steps to any resolution are clear -- "sack Mantri Pradhan; punish those who beat them; apologise". "The desperate and hassled-looking Pradhan Mantri finally broke his two-month-long silence late last night via a video message to speak on paper leaks," Ramesh said on X. Remember that the Modi government has long denied that the NEET-UG 2026 exam was leaked, he said. PTI