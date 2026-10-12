Delhi anti-CEC protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi moves SC over SIR irregularities; protesters, police scuffle

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The plea has also been filed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC’s Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

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The petition was filed in the evening.

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Opposition MPs and leaders accompanied by hundreds of supporters and activists on Monday started their “March for Democracy” to the Supreme Court to submit a petition on their “vote chori” charge and against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Those leading the march included Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI's D Raja, CPI-M leader M A Baby, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, besides NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya and IUML leader ET Mohammed Basheer.

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Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Mukul Wasnik and TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh were also present, besides activists Yogendra Yadav and Nandita Narayan and AISA chief Neha Bora.

The leaders along with a large number of supporters and activists earlier converged at the Constitution Club and headed towards Barakhamba road junction for joining the march to the Supreme Court in four air conditioned buses.

They slowly headed towards Barakhamba Road junction, from where they started their march to the Supreme Court, protesting to highlight the issue of “vote chori” and against the prohibitory measures imposed by the government to stop them from holding demonstrations.

However, police soon stopped the march at the barricaded Bhagwan Dass Road. Some of leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, climbed atop a vehicle. — with PTI

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, others file petition in SC alleging irregularities in SIR Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The plea has also been filed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC’s Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. The petition was filed in the evening. PTI

Police stop INDIA bloc march at Bhagwan Das Marg The INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court has been stopped at Bhagwan Dass Marg, where police have barricaded the road. TNS

INDIA bloc march reaches Mandi House, over 1 km from Supreme Court The INDIA bloc’s ‘march for democracy’ has reached Mandi House, over a kilometre away from the Supreme Court.

INDIA bloc leaders march towards Supreme Court INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have got off the bus at Connaught Place’s outer circle and are now marching towards the Supreme Court as part of the march. TNS

Neha Bora joins Rahul Gandhi aboard bus for INDIA bloc march to SC ANI photo | Activist Neha Bora joins Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders aboard a bus for the ‘Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy’ in the national capital. TNS

INDIA bloc leaders reach Barakhamba Road for march to Supreme Court Barakhamba Road to Mandi House is packed with INDIA bloc supporters. Alliance leaders have arrived at Barakhamba Road in four buses, and the march to the Supreme Court is set to begin shortly. TNS

Was within restrictions when police, CRPF personnel pounced on me: Brittas on Oct 11 'assault' CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Monday said he was speaking to the media within the restrictions imposed by the Delhi Police when its and CRPF personnel allegedly manhandled him during the protest on October 11 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Brittas was detained while speaking to journalists in the Connaught Place area on Sunday, amid a police crackdown on protesters demanding the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He was subsequently taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for an X-ray and medical examination. The CPI(M) MP later alleged that he was dragged for around 50 metres, assaulted inside a police vehicle and abandoned on the roadside. The incident triggered condemnation from opposition leaders, with Brittas seeking an independent probe into the alleged assault. PTI

It is all a matter of Demokursi: Jairam Ramesh New Delhi: "It is a definite sign of the extreme panic that has gripped the PM-HM duo that the historic Jantar Mantar will no longer be a place where our democracy is given a daily booster dose. The poisonous pair is embattled and we have seen in the past few days how brutally they have dealt with peaceful public protests. Democracy no longer matters for them. It is all a matter of Demokursi," says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. TNS

We are in it for the long haul: Jairam Ramesh New Delhi: “LOP-LS Rahul Gandhi's press briefing today emphasised that the Congress is committed to fight to protect the Constitution of India. This fight is not a matter of a day or two, but a long fight that will need perseverance. We are taking the struggle forward in every arena to ensure our democracy is saved from the designs of the Diabolical Duo. Today, the march is to the Supreme Court of India, which must act as the guardian of the Constitution,” says Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh. TNS

This is a fight to save truth, justice and Constitution: Randeep Surjewala New Delhi: "This is a fight to save truth, justice and the Constitution," said Congress MP Randeep Surjewala. Meanwhile, Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot said questions being raised regarding ‘vote theft’ and Gyanesh Kumar’s role are connected to the country’s democratic values and future. "Serious allegations and emerging questions on the independence and impartiality of the Election Commission should be answered with transparency. Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress must give a clear response to Modi-Shah on the questions being raised about Gyanesh Kumar, the transparency and independence of the Election Commission. Why exactly is Delhi being turned into a fortress," he added. TNS

Large number of INDIA bloc workers gather at Barakhamba Road Tribune photo | Amid heavy police presence, a large number of INDIA bloc workers have gathered at Barakhamba Road in Delhi ahead of the ‘Chalo Delhi’ march to the Supreme Court. TNS

‘Fellow citizens, let us march step in step’: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: "We had written a letter to the CJI. He directed us to file a petition. Now, leaders of the INDIA alliance will march to the Supreme Court against 'vote theft' and file the petition. In this fight to protect democracy and the Constitution, fellow citizens, let us march step in step with us. Reach Connaught Place and become part of this march. If you can't come, raise your voice from wherever you are!" says Rahul on X. TNS

Opposition preparing evidence and will present it to President: Rahul New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi said all the ongoing demonstrations were part of a single movement, rejecting the suggestion that there were parallel protests. He said the immediate demand was the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Multiple people from the government have reached out to people around me. I do not need to speak to them over the phone. There is nothing I am hiding from the people of India,” Rahul said. He said that the Opposition was preparing evidence and would present it to the President. TNS

Resistance will go on: Rahul New Delhi: Rahul said his sister, Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had suggested that they should plan their course of action, but he told her that the movement was more than a series of planned protests. “My sister said we should plan. I told her this is tandav -- the dance of Shiva. Today, we are going to the Supreme Court; tomorrow, something else will happen. The idea is perseverance,” he said. Referring to the earlier protest at Akashvani Bhawan, Rahul said the movement was not driven by a fixed plan, but by the determination to achieve its objective. “Do you think we had planned to go to Akashvani Bhawan? You do not need a plan for the result,” he said, adding that resistance will go on. TNS

President’s office has not denied ‘vote chori’, denial came from PMO: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Days after submitting a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, Rahul Gandhi once again claimed that the President’s office had not denied the ‘vote chori’, alleging that the denial had instead come quietly from the Prime Minister’s Office. “She refused to deny what I said. The denial came quietly from the PM’s office,” he said. TNS

Around 200 officers from agencies, departments sharing info with Opposition: Rahul New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi claimed that around 200 officers from agencies and departments, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), were sharing information with the Opposition about the government. He said the Opposition would continue its fight until the Constitution was upheld and the Chief Election Commissioner was removed, adding that five people he described as “criminals” would have to face justice. "We will not back down, no matter how long it takes. India is marching. Join us today at 1.30 pm. Anyone who wants to defend the Constitution should come forward," Rahul said. He urged people who could not join the march in person to show solidarity at 3 pm, when INDIA bloc leaders were expected to reach the Supreme Court to file a petition. "Their system has collapsed internally," Rahul said. TNS

INDIA bloc leaders to file petition New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders will march to the Supreme Court today and file a petition over their concerns. TNS

Rahul shows videos of protesters being 'manhandled' New Delhi: Showing videos of young protesters allegedly being manhandled and detained by police personnel and allegedly beaten by some RSS workers during recent demonstrations, Rahul Gandhi asked why they were being targeted, saying they were raising questions over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s refusal to resign. “Today, we are getting information from everywhere. We know the situation Gyanesh Kumar is in. You are not able to sleep. I am telling you directly -- you will not escape,” Rahul said, addressing the CEC. “There are people above you as well, and to reach them, you will first have to be removed,” he added. TNS

Rahul Gandhi addresses press conference New Delhi: Addressing a press conference ahead the ‘Chalo Delhi -- March for Democracy’, Rahul Gandhi said a public movement against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged ‘vote chori’ had been building over the past four to five days, with resistance to the government’s actions going back 10-12 years. He questioned why the national capital was being turned into a “jail”, alleging that people were being stopped from reaching Delhi and trains and buses were being obstructed. “Delhi has been turned into a fortress, with 20,000-30,000 police personnel deployed,” he said. Rahul said the Opposition’s strategy was different and that it wanted the large police deployment to be visible on the streets. “The government is making a big mistake. We want to show the country how the government and Narendra Modi are protecting Gyanesh Kumar,” he said. He also claimed that, according to reports, police personnel themselves were disturbed by the situation and were questioning why they were being made to beat up young protesters. TNS

Selja’s video message on X New Delhi: "It is now time for a decisive battle against the BJP government and the Election Commission's vote theft. The right to the votes of the country's people is not the fiefdom of any government. This is a right granted by the Constitution, and every attempt to snatch it will be firmly opposed," says Congress MP Kumari Selja. "Today, under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, there will be a march to the Supreme Court. This is an all-out fight to protect democracy and voting rights. I appeal to all my fellow citizens to join this democratic struggle in the largest numbers possible," she said in a video message on X. TNS

Delhi High Court to take up NSUI plea on Tuesday New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to take up on Tuesday a plea by the Congress student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the violence against protesters demonstrating against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10. The matter was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre, who said it would be listed for hearing on Tuesday. TNS

Indian Youth Congress challenges RSS, Bajrang Dal to meet its workers at Connaught Place New Delhi: Ahead of the ‘Chalo Delhi’ march, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took a dig at the RSS and Bajrang Dal, challenging them to meet its workers at Connaught Place (CP) in Delhi, amid allegations of attacks on protesters and journalists over the past two days. In a post on X, the IYC alleged that RSS and Bajrang Dal members had been targeting children, women and independent journalists under police protection. “Let's meet today at the haveli... at the same place, CP,” it said, adding that it would welcome them. The IYC further said those who failed to turn up would be called “Savarkar”. TNS

CJP protest: ‘Lawyers dragged, minors beaten up’: SC to take up matter on Tuesday New Delhi: Regarding the CJP protest, CJI Surya Kant on Monday said, “Every member of the Bar has the right to participate peacefully at designated locations, but the Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become a site of disruption.” The CJI’s comments came after senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned to a Bench led by CJI Kant that lawyers were dragged and minors were beaten up. The CJI said the issue will be taken up on Tuesday. TNS

Sukhvinder Sukhu to lead protest from Himachal Bhawan New Delhi: Congress workers have also gathered at Himachal Bhawan in Delhi and are raising slogans against alleged “vote chori”. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu is leading the protest. The protesters will march from Himachal Bhawan to Barakhamba Road, where they will join other demonstrators for the 'Chalo Delhi' march to the Supreme Court. TNS

‘An inspiration to one and all’: TMC MP Derek O'Brein on protest New Delhi: "An inspiration to one and all, especially the youth of our great nation, to hit the streets of Delhi today. Mamata Banerjee is still in the capital and will join march towards Supreme Court today- days after being bundled into a prison van, along with TMC MPs. United in our fight," says TMC MP Derek O'Brein. TNS

Mallikarjun Kharge calls for unity against ‘dictatorship’ New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called for unity against ‘dictatorship’ as the party prepares for its ‘Chalo Delhi -- March for Democracy’. “United India against dictatorship, save democracy, save the Constitution,” Kharge said in a post on X. TNS

Modi govt waging war against citizens to protect CEC: Abhijeet Dipke Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of waging a war against citizens to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid growing demands for his resignation. The activist reached his native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Sunday night, and visited the site where his grandmother's final rites were performed. In a sharp post on X, Dipke wrote, "Youth are being assaulted, journalists are being assaulted, even MPs are being assaulted by Delhi Police. What makes Gyanesh Kumar so indispensable to Modi that he is willing to wage war against everyone just to protect him?" PTI

Delhi under heavy security ahead of opposition march New Delhi: Delhi was on high alert for the third consecutive day on Monday, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the capital ahead of an opposition protest march to the Supreme Court to intensify the agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Protests against Kumar over the weekend saw thousands, including Cockroach Janta Party leaders and former chief ministers, being detained by police. Opposition parties announced on October 11 that they would march to the Supreme Court on Monday to demand an end to "vote chori" and the resignation of the chief election commissioner. The entry and exit gates at six Delhi Metro stations will remain closed till 4 pm in view of the opposition's protest. Security has been tightened at the city's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order, Delhi Police officials said. PTI

Rahul Gandhi will address the media at 11.30 am New Delhi: Ahead of the ‘Chalo Delhi -- March for Democracy’ from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address the media at 11.30 am on Monday at Indira Bhawan. TNS

CJP changes time to seek fresh permission for protest New Delhi: The CJP has changed the time to seek fresh permission for protest. It will now visit Parliament Street police station at 11 am. TNS