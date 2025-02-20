Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a return of the BJP in Delhi after 26 years.

The BJP government in Delhi will not have any Deputy Chief Minister.

Gupta, 50, was chosen as Leader of the House in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly, in a meeting of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday.

BJP picks 1st-time MLA Rekha; to be Delhi’s fourth woman CM

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena invited Gupta to form the new government after she staked claim for it late Wednesday evening at Raj Niwas. She will become the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi after the administration of oath by the LG.

Besides Gupta, six newly elected MLAs -- Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj -- will take oath as members of the new Council of Ministers, according to a government notification.

RSS roots, student activism see her to the top

The new Council of Ministers headed by Gupta is likely to hold its first meeting at the Delhi Secretariat around 3 pm and could implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, under which eligible women will get a monthly payment of Rs 2,500, and Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, party sources claimed.

The BJP ended a decade-long rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls held on February 5. The BJP last had power in Delhi way back in 1993-98.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta is BJP's candidate to be new Delhi Assembly Speaker Confirming his nomination by the party, Gupta told PTI, "I will first of all get the CAG reports that were kept pending by the previous AAP government tabled before the House." The third-term Rohini legislator, along with other BJP MLAs, had approached the court earlier, alleging that the AAP government was preventing the tabling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on its performance.

Women in Delhi to get Rs 2,500 monthly aid by March 8: CM-designate Rekha Gupta Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power. "Fulfilling the dream of PM Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8," she said.

Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra to be part of Delhi Cabinet, 6 MLAs to take oath as ministers A Union Home Ministry notification stated that the President, on the advice of Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government. The new ministers will take oath along with CM-designate Gupta in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.