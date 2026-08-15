Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted Indians to dream big to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047, saying the world will be forced to look at the country differently as "we work towards achieving this dream".

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Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said Vande Mataram was echoing from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time since independence. He also paid rich tributes to freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, and remembered their sacrifices.

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"Small dreams are not sufficient anymore, we should dream big; India has a big dream to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. When the world's most populous nation resolves to become developed, the world will look at us differently," he said.

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"Our dreams, resolves should be big as this takes capabilities to greater heights," he said. Powered by 140 crore Indians, India is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors, Modi said.

"Every heart is vibrating with Vande Mataram. There is a tricolour in every house, every heart. With a new energy, the nation is moving ahead with new resolve," he said.

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PM Modi said the Centre, the state, and the industry must work together for reforms. He said that society, government, and industry must change their traditional ways, thinking, and targets to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Things that have not been done in the last five or six decades, we have to do them in the next five to seven years. I have faith in my country's youth, farmers, labourers, daughters, and mothers to be able to do this,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, he unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort after receiving a guard of honour. An Army band played the tune of Vande Mataram as guests present on the occasion sung the national song. Flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force -- one trooping the national flag and the other carrying a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'. — with Agencies

PM Modi lays out seven-point 'Sapta Dhara' framework for 'Viksit Bharat' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid out a seven-point reform framework, 'Sapta Dhara', aimed at accelerating India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, with a focus on manufacturing, agro-food production and food processing, technology and innovation, logistics, defence, green and blue economy, and soft power.

'Dimagi Naxals' looking to create unrest, must identify, isolate them: PM Modi Maoist extremism is breathing its last in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he called for "identifying and isolating" the "dimagi Naxals". Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said Naxalism and Maoism destroyed the future of several youths. He said armed Naxals are gone, but “intellectual Naxals” are still lurking and the country must remain vigilant.

Put country before self, this is India's hour: PM Let us put country before self; national interest and sense of duty should be our identity, this is India's hour, says PM Modi.

I appeal to youngsters to actively participate in ongoing Census exercise: PM Modi Says India needs help of youth, they must assume leadership, spare time for census process. PM appeals to every citizen to join hands to make India developed by 2047.

We are moving forward with aim of creating 6 crore 'lakhpati didis': PM PM says all need to venerate women power, urges parties to help ensure reservation for women in Assemblies, Parliament.

Will set up vibrant network of civil defence; build voluntary force to overcome modern challenges: PM Says war no longer just fought along borders, now also taking place inside in sectors like banking, infrastructure, refineries.

Large swathes of our country were under grip of Naxals; Maoism now breathing its last: PM Modi Says challenges within borders or across it, India ready for those.

India is going to host 2030 CWG; we want to host 2036 Olympics: PM in I-Day speech Says before 2036 Olympics, we need to expand into sporting disciplines in which we never used to qualify earlier.

PM Modi announces free online coaching for exam aspirants Coaching classes burden on poor, middle class; we will provide free online coaching for various exams, says the PM.

Aviation sector growing very fast, creating opportunities for our youth: PM Modi Says India is leaving its mark in the world of sports, infrastructure and support system.

We have to focus on three things -- cost, quality and skill: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says our factories must be competitive, products user-friendly and packaging the best.

India now has 2.5 lakh registered start ups: PM Narendra Modi We have decided that in next one year, 1 crore youth will be given training in AI skill, says the PM.

Centre, states, all stakeholders need to work together to speed up reforms: PM Modi Says we have to expedite speed of reforms and government has role to play in it.

Our aim should be to have 50 Indian companies in Fortune 500: PM Narendra Modi Says banking sector in India is flourishing; one Indian bank should be among the top five globally. Indian companies should strive to be among top 5 pharma companies of world, says the PM. He says Indian accounting firms should rank among the best globally.

India has stable political mandate, stable govt, vibrant democracy, strong judicial system, Constitution that guides us on: PM Says India is giving strength to green movement.

World has realised that there is no alternative to self-reliance in defence: PM Modi in his I-Day speech India cannot shut its market for world, says PM Modi, vouching for producing quality goods.

Take made-in-India 6G to every corner of world: PM We have to take digital public technologies to every corner of world; it should be our aim to take made in India 6G everywhere, says the PM.

Markets of world open for our farmers, we have to reach there; our agri-products must become global brands: PM Modi Says India is laying focus on technology and innovation which includes setting up data centres, laboratories.

Sectors once seen as 'no go' areas now 'go ahead' areas: PM Says there should be no compromise with quality, our mantra should be 'quality, quality, quality'.

Capabilities of youth would be used for nation building: PM Modi

Objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047 standing on strong foundation: PM Modi Says we have to change our work culture and thinking. Our 'Reform Express' has marched forward; we will soon launch next level of reforms, says the PM.

World has started recognising our abilities; we have concluded FTAs with 40 countries: PM Narendra Modi Says trade agreements we are signing provide big opportunity for MSMEs; want to tell them not to let go of this.

We proved naysayers wrong by ensuring sufficient energy supplies during West Asia crisis: PM Modi Says some people weaponised systems at their disposal during times of crisis, but our self-reliance helped us.

No shortage of gas, fuel, urea in country, says PM Modi He says when West Asia crisis happened, some people tried to scare us that we will not get petrol, diesel or LPG. Due to our measures there is no shortage of gas, fuel, urea in country today, says the PM.

In last 12 years, we have been working constantly for achieving objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047: PM

Railways electrified 100% in last decade, says PM Modi Electrification of railways started in 1925 but in 90 years, only 30 per cent work completed; in last decade, we completed 100 per cent work, says the PM. He says due to railway electrification, import of diesel came down; we have launched hydrogen train.

Piped gas reaching 1.75 crore households today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says over 50 lakh households in country now covered by solar energy.

India moving forward on harnessing alternative sources of energy: PM Modi "We have set target of 200 GW nuclear energy; setting up 5 new nuclear reactors," says the Prime Minister.

Country stands with flood-hit people, says PM Floods have wreaked havoc in some parts of country, we deeply feel sorrow and pain of those affected; country stands with them, says PM Modi.

Many countries are now depending on India for critical minerals: PM Modi Energy security is the demand of our times; we have taken several steps for this, says the PM.

Every Indian is now rooting for Vocal for Local, Swadesi products: PM Modi India has set up semi-conductor plants in its bid to become 'aatmanirbhar'; production has started already, says the PM.

We cannot remain dependent on other nations, we must become self-reliant: Modi in his I-Day speech Says people are aligning themselves with spirit of vocal for local.

India cannot march forward in 21st century by relying on laws of previous century: PM Modi "Our success shows resolve of Viksit Bharat in 2047 cannot remain unfulfilled," says the Prime Minister.

World had dumped India's economy in 'fragile five': PM Modi in his Independence-Day address Says it is now impossible to come in way of resolve of 140 crore Indians.

World will be forced to look at India differently when most populous country becomes a developed nation: PM Modi Says for last 12 years, everyone making efforts to place India on path of development. He says people's efforts have resulted in taking India from fragile five to major economy in last 12 years.

Our dreams, resolves should be big as this takes capabilities to greater heights: PM Modi PM says India dreaming big to touch new heights; will make sure country becomes developed by 2047.

A country becomes great when it moves forward on the basis of its dreams and aspirations: PM Modi Says this is the first time since independence that Vande Matram has resonated from ramparts of Red Fort.

Vande Mataram resonating in every heart, tricolour flying in every house: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters.

PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation from ramparts of Red Fort on 80th Independence Day.

5,000 special guests from diverse backgrounds attend I-Day celebrations Nearly 5,000 special guests from different walks of life, including women entrepreneurs, young innovators, farmers and beneficiaries of various government schemes, are in attendance at the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday. The invitees included International Yoga Day volunteers, women entrepreneurs under the PM Mudra Yojana, beneficiaries of schemes including NAMASTE, PM AJAY and SEED, and best performing My Bharat volunteers. Best performing beneficiaries of PMAY(U), street vendors under PM SVANidhi, urban sanitation workers under the Swachh Bharat Mission, best performing Delhi Metro workers, workers associated with Kartavya Path and Central Vista, staff of government hospitals in Delhi were also part of the gathering.

PM unfurls tricolour at Red Fort on 80th Independence Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls tricolour at Red Fort to mark 80th Independence Day.

India's constitutional values, democratic institutions have faced serious challenges: Kharge Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said India's constitutional values, democratic institutions and social harmony have faced "serious challenges" over the last 10 years, as he called for full measure of equality and justice for the economically-weaker sections. In his message to people on India's 80th Independence Day, Kharge said the country has travelled a long way, but many aspirations still remain unfulfilled. "Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on Independence Day. We pay our humble tribute to the countless freedom fighters who gave their all in the struggle for India's freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our nation continue to inspire us," the Congress chief said in his message to people posted on X.

PM Modi sports red tie-and-dye turban for 80th Independence Day celebrations Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 80th Independence Day with his signature flair, sporting a traditional tie-and-dye red turban for his 13th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort. Modi paired his white kurta and chocolate brown vest with the traditional turban, common in Rajasthani and Gujarati culture. He also sported three pocket squares of saffron, green and white colours.

US Secretary of State Rubio greets India on Independence Day US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has greeted the people of India on its 80th Independence Day, asserting that the bilateral ties were stronger than ever due to the personal relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement, Rubio said the deep ties of friendship and family between the people of the two countries form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient and forward looking. "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said. "Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the US-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever," the US secretary of state said.

PM inspects guard of honour at Red Fort PM Modi inspects guard of honour at Red Fort ahead of his address to the nation on 80th Independence Day.

PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Raj Ghat on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Ahead of his address to the nation from the Red Fort, the PM visited the memorial of the Father of the Nation and paid homage to him.

PM Modi greets people on Independence Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," the Prime Minister said in a post on X. He said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire everyone as people work together to build a "Viksit Bharat". "Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," Modi said.