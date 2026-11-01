INDIA bloc rally LIVE: Rahul, Akhilesh and other leaders' reach Ramlila Maidan

Supporters of various INDIA bloc parties have gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, while party workers assembled at different locations across the national capital on Sunday ahead of the Opposition alliance's 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Senior leaders, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, among others, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, from where they proceeded to Minto Road in an open bus to stage a march up to Ramlila Maidan.

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The Congress shared drone visuals showing Minto Road packed with supporters as Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition march towards Ramlila Maidan. A large crowd carrying colourful flags lined the route, with the party presenting the visuals as a show of strength by the INDIA bloc.

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Crowd swelled at the protest venue around noon, with supporters and party workers of the INDIA bloc parties, as well as their youth and student organisations displaying placards and raising slogans against the SIR exercise, and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Many supporters arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning, while several others had reached the national capital on Saturday or earlier as parties mobilised their cadres from different states for the protest.

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Rahul alleges BJP forcibly shut shops in Connaught Place during INDIA bloc march Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that shops in Connaught Place had been forcibly shut by the BJP as INDIA bloc leaders marched towards Ramlila Maidan. “We had appealed to those attending the rally to do their shopping here, so that the shopkeepers could benefit. But upon reaching Connaught Place, we learned that the BJP has forcibly shut down all the shops. The country is watching how the BJP is causing loss to the shopkeepers,” Rahul said in a video message from atop the bus carrying Opposition leaders to the INDIA bloc rally venue.

Foolish drama, will be final nail in coffin of Congress' political future: Nadda on Sunday rally Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the opposition INDIA bloc's rally as a "foolish and designed drama" and said it will prove to be the final "nail in the coffin" of Congress' "political downfall". Nadda alleged that the protest was part of a well-thought-out conspiracy to surrender democracy to anarchy and disorder. In an apparent reference to the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Nadda claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's objective behind organising it on Sunday was to rub salt into the wounds of "Sikh brothers".

Few shoppers in CP ahead of INDIA bloc march Only a handful of shoppers in Connaught Place as INDIA bloc prepares to march to Ramlila Maidan.

INDIA bloc leaders begin 4-km journey to Ramlila Maidan for ‘vote chori’ rally Open buses carrying Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders have left 10 Rajaji Marg for Ramlila Maidan, where the Opposition is holding a rally against alleged voter deletions and electoral manipulation. The leaders will travel around 4 km towards Connaught Place before proceeding to Ramlila Maidan, where they are scheduled to address the gathering.

Opposition expects 10 lakh turnout for INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan The INDIA bloc has said it expects a turnout of up to 10 lakh people, while Delhi Police expects around 50,000. Ramlila Maidan can accommodate 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty, but its capacity is estimated to come down to 30,000-40,000 with chairs, enclosures and designated passageways in place. Space outside the ground will be kept for crowd spillover. More than 4,000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces companies, are being deployed for security and crowd management along the march route and at the venue. The ground has been divided into 14 zones. More than 200 CCTV cameras, drones and body-worn cameras will be used for surveillance.

Delhi Police put elaborate security arrangements in place for INDIA bloc rally With the INDIA bloc rally expected to draw thousands of people to Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security arrangement, deploying over 4,000 personnel and installing more than 200 CCTV cameras to monitor the gathering. The venue has been divided into 14 zones. The security plan includes drone surveillance, body-worn cameras, anti-riot vehicles and a dedicated control room. Personnel from different districts and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed along the route from Minto Bridge as well as inside the venue.

Dipke backs INDIA bloc rally but skips march, meets Mamata Banerjee Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, thanking her for supporting the outfit’s youth-led protests while extending solidarity with the INDIA bloc’s rally against alleged electoral irregularities. However, Dipke made it clear that CJP would maintain its independent identity and would not participate in Sunday’s opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Supporters gather at Ramlila Maidan, across capital Supporters of various INDIA bloc parties began gathering at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan early Sunday morning, while party workers assembled at different locations across the national capital ahead of the Opposition alliance's 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.