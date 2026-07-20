LIVE Updates: Government has reached out to it amid protest, claims Cockroach Janta Party

New Delhi: Thousands of people gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned march to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a potential confrontation with authorities after Delhi Police prohibited marches and public assemblies outside designated protest zones.

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The crowd, which spilled into roads surrounding the protest site, assembled despite a prohibition order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning processions, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people in the New Delhi district without prior permission.

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The mobilisation comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday against his wishes, a move that further energised supporters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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On the other hand, Delhi Police said no permission had been granted for the CJP’s proposed march to Parliament, scheduled for Monday morning when both Houses are set to reconvene for the Monsoon Session.

“Prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in the New Delhi district. Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more people are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission,” the police said in an advisory.

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The CJP plans to begin its 1.5-kilometre march from Jantar Mantar at 9 am, said spokesperson of CJP. The march will proceed via the Patel Chowk roundabout before concluding near the new Parliament building. Security personnel, including anti-riot units, have been deployed across the central Delhi area in anticipation of the march.

As uncertainty mounted over whether the procession would be allowed to proceed, the CJP appealed to more supporters to join the gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday evening, Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Wangchuk, said the activist would end his fast on Monday only if political leaders met him and assured that education and accountability would be taken up as key issues during the Monsoon Session. Manikant Mishra, TNS

Mobile internet disrupted at Jantar Mantar amid protest Mobile internet services are unavailable at Jantar Mantar, with signal jammers reportedly being used by the administration in the area.

Protestors march from Janpath Market to Jantar Mantar A large group of protesters, including CJP supporters and members of the public, has reached the Janpath Tibetan Market and is proceeding towards the Jantar Mantar protest site, where demonstrators have gathered ahead of the proposed march to Parliament.

Government has reached out to it amid protest, claims CJP New Delhi: Ahead of the proposed march to Parliament today, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) claimed that the government had reached out to it for the first time amid the massive protest movement. The claim was made by a CJP spokesperson, The Tribune has learnt. This marks the first communication from the government since there were calls for intervention in the ongoing hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. An AISA member said a delegation is expected to visit the AISA's camp this morning to have a dialogue with them on ongoing hunger strike. TNS