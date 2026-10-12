Opposition protest LIVE: Leaders to march to Supreme Court to demand end to ‘vote chori’

Intensifying their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of "vote chori".

The Chief Justice, however, declined to meet Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over "vote chori" allegations, saying similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court, sources said.

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The Congress has termed Monday's protest ‘Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy’, for which the leaders are scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm.

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