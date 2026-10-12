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Home / Delhi / Opposition protest LIVE: Leaders to march to Supreme Court to demand end to ‘vote chori’
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Opposition protest LIVE: Leaders to march to Supreme Court to demand end to ‘vote chori’

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:32 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The Congress has termed Monday's protest ‘Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy’, for which the leaders are scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm. Tribune file
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Intensifying their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of "vote chori".

The Chief Justice, however, declined to meet Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over "vote chori" allegations, saying similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court, sources said.

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The Congress has termed Monday's protest ‘Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy’, for which the leaders are scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm.

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Entry and exit at 6 metro stations to remain closed

October 12, 2026 8:32 am

New Delhi: Entry and exit at six metro stations will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday ahead of the Opposition's Supreme Court march, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X. The six metro stations where entry and exit will remain closed are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road, the DMRC said. "The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all these metro stations," it further said. PTI

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