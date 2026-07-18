Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised LIVE: Wangchuk weak, dehydrated but stable, says hospital

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday announced that he was beginning an indefinite hunger strike shortly after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

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“I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now,” Dipke said in a post on X.

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Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital early Saturday, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court, after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite fast.

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Following the police action, Dipke alleged that he had been beaten up and detained by Delhi Police during what he described as a crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar. Police, however, said Wangchuk was shifted for “essential medical care” and appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate the site.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy. — with Agencies

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'Coercion against Wangchuk is Modi govt's defeat': Kejriwal slams police action at Jantar Mantar AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Centre over the police action against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, stating that "arrogance is not right" and the government should have engaged in dialogue instead of using force. "Such arrogance is not right. Instead of forcibly lifting them up, the Modi government should have talked to Sonam Wangchuk. Instead of crushing the movement, reform the country's education and examination system," Kejriwal posted on X. "Coercion against Sonam Wangchuk is Modi govt's defeat," he added.

US-based advocacy groups express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk Activists from the US-based advocacy groups gathered to express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including the NEET. Activists from the Hindus for Human Rights and the Azadi Project gathered at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the Indian Embassy in Washington on Friday evening with placards carrying slogans in support of Wangchuk. The activists also raised slogans against the Indian government and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Earlier this week, Hindus for Human Rights urged the Indian government to reach out to Wangchuk and other protesters who are on a hunger strike.

Sagarika Ghosh slams Centre after Wangchuk shifted to hospital TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh criticised the Narendra Modi-led Union Government after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from his protest site at Jantar Mantar to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Ghosh posted on X: "What sort of shocking coercive state violence is this? The morally bankrupt @narendramodi regime only knows how to use the danda. UNACCEPTABLE." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared a video of the action at Jantar Mantar, alleging, "Delhi Police picked up Sonam Wangchuk forcefully."

CPI(M) condemns police action against Wangchuk, Dipke CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby condemned the police action against activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke, accusing the Centre of suppressing peaceful protests instead of acting against those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak. In a post on X, Baby slammed the government for not acting against the alleged paper leaks. "Strongly condemn the detention of Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke by Delhi Police. Instead of sacking the Education Minister under whose nose the scandalous leak of papers happened and dismantling the system that continues to ruin the future of lakhs of students, the government is coming down with a heavy hand on peaceful protesters," Baby said in the post.

Sharad Pawar slams Centre over 'irresponsible' handling of Wangchuk's hunger strike NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar slammed the Centre for its "irresponsible" handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's agitation, claiming the government remained a bystander rather than addressing the genuine demands of students. Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar asserted that while the government moved to hospitalise Wangchuk as the situation became "uncontrollable", the protest would continue regardless of the action against the activist.

Security tightened at Jantar Mantar, Safdarjung Hospital after Wangchuk shifted amid protest row Security was stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar, across parts of the New Delhi district and at Safdarjung Hospital, where activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted on Saturday, officials said. There was a brief commotion during the early morning action at the Jantar Mantar protest site, with police claiming that some protesters attempted to obstruct the exercise. Heavy deployment of police personnel and paramilitary forces was made at the protest site in the heart of Delhi and nearby areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said. Barricades were erected and security personnel positioned at key points to regulate the movement of protesters and visitors.

Wangchuk weak due to prolonged fasting, dehydration but stable: Safdarjung Hospital Sonam Wangchuk is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration but is currently stable, Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday. "Mr Sonam Wangchuck is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," the hospital said in a statement. According to the statement, Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at 7.40 am on Saturday. Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28. His health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks.

AAP slams Centre, alleges 'force and hooliganism' in police action The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre after Sonam Wangchuk was removed by Delhi Police from his protest site at Jantar Mantar. In a post on X, the AAP alleged, "Instead of choosing the path of dialogue to end Sonam Wangchuk's peaceful hunger strike against paper leaks, the government resorted to force and hooliganism. This clearly shows that the government is afraid of the voice of students." AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP-led Central Government of ignoring Wangchuk's peaceful protest and using force to end it.

Wangchuk's wife says no treatment should be administered without her consent The Delhi Police has shifted activist Sonam Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said on Saturday and asserted that no medical treatment should be administered to the activist without her consent. "He is at Safdarjung Hospital. I forbid them from administering anything without my consent. No treatment should start without my consent. I hold everybody accountable if anything happens," Angmo told PTI. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/delhi/no-treatment-without-my-consent-sonam-wangchuks-wife-pushes-back-after-his-hospitalisation/