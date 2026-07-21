Farmers Delhi rally LIVE updates: Haryana seals Shambhu border, detains farmers in Kurukshetra

The Haryana-Punjab interstate border at Shambhu was sealed on Tuesday as farmers from Punjab set out for Delhi to participate in a 'mahapanchayat' at Kisan Ghat against the proposed India-US trade agreement, triggering traffic disruptions and allegations by farmer unions that the move was intended to stop them from reaching the national capital.

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Heavy police deployment was made at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana, with barricades erected and cemented blocks placed at the bridge over Ghaggar river. Farmer leaders claimed the interstate border was closed without prior notice, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded in traffic jams on the National Highway and the Chandigarh-Rajpura highway.

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Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) spokesperson Tejveer Singh alleged that the Haryana government had sealed the entry for everyone and was not allowing any vehicles from the Punjab side. "The interstate border has been closed without any prior information, causing inconvenience to commuters and stopping farmers from raising their genuine demands," he said.

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Tejveer further alleged that the barricades had been installed inside Punjab territory and said the Punjab government should clarify its stand. A Punjab Police official confirmed that traffic was being diverted following the closure of the National Highway but declined to share further details.

Punjab farmers continue march to Shambhu as Haryana fortifies border Advertisement In a repeat of the 2024 protests, the police have not attempted to stop farmers from various parts of Punjab as they continue marching towards the Shambhu border. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police have fortified the Ghaggar overbridge at the same location that was heavily barricaded during the previous farmers' agitation.

Punjab farmers' convoy left Fatehgarh Sahib for Delhi march The farmers' convoy departed from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday morning after more than 1,000 farmers spent the night at the gurdwara's sarai (pilgrims' inn). From the gurdwara, the convoy reached Madhopur near Sirhind on the GT Road before proceeding towards the Shambhu border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Pandher slams Haryana over Shambhu border blockade Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher slammed the Haryana government for barricading the Shambhu border to prevent farmers from travelling to Delhi for the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal. Farmer leaders had earlier said participants from several places, including Punjab and Haryana, would take part in the Mahapanchayat. Speaking to reporters in Fatehgarh Sahib, Pandher said farmers wanted to proceed peacefully to Delhi, but the Haryana government was stopping them at the Shambhu border. He alleged that the blockade exposed the "true face" of Haryana CM Nayab Saini, who frequently visits Punjab and makes tall promises to its people. He added that the future course of action would be decided after consulting other farmer leaders upon reaching the Shambhu border.

Traffic diversions announced in view of protest at Kisan Ghat Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of a demonstration scheduled at Kisan Ghat, informing commuters of possible diversions and congestion on several key stretches. According to the advisory, traffic is likely to be diverted from Delhi Gate, Rajghat Crossing, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover. Motorists have also been advised to avoid Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road, Rajghat DTC Bypass Road and surrounding stretches, where traffic movement is expected to be affected due to the gathering. The Traffic Police urged commuters heading towards the airport, railway stations and adjoining areas to plan their journey in advance and use navigation applications for real-time traffic updates.

Gurnam Charuni detained on Monday ahead of Delhi mahapanchayat Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained by the police in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on Monday while he was on his way to Delhi to attend the farmers' mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal, triggering protests at several places. BKU spokesperson Prince Waraich said Charuni's vehicle was intercepted by the police on National Highway-152D near Pehowa. "He was taken into custody. Later, he was escorted away by police officials," Waraich said. SHO, Sadar, Pehowa, Satish Kumar confirmed that Charuni had been detained but declined to specify the reason.

Patiala police deploy teams to manage traffic diversions Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said Rajpura police and the traffic wing had been deployed to manage traffic diversions following the blockade. "As soon as we received information about the blockade imposed by the Haryana administration, we diverted traffic," the SSP said.

Farmers gather at Shambhu, raise slogans against Haryana govt Farmers continued to gather near the Shambhu police post on Tuesday, raising slogans against the Haryana government over the blockade of the highway near the Ghaggar bridge.

Kurukshetra Police detain farmers heading to Delhi The Kurukshetra Police detained a group of farmers travelling from Pehowa to Delhi in a bus to participate in the 'mahapanchayat'. BKU (Pehowa) spokesperson Prince Waraich said, "We were on our way to Delhi in a bus, but we were detained by the police in Kurukshetra and taken to the police lines. The Haryana government has been stopping farmers from raising their issues and concerns. We will continue to protest and wait for further directions."

Farmers reiterate opposition to proposed India-US trade deal Farmer unions reiterated their opposition to the proposed India-US trade agreement, arguing that the agricultural economies and farming conditions in the two countries are vastly different. "American agriculture operates on a much bigger scale, with farms spread across hundreds of acres and backed by strong government subsidies. In India, most farmers own only two to three acres of land and receive far less financial support. If cheaper agricultural imports from the US are allowed to enter the Indian market under the agreement, small Indian farmers would struggle to compete, leading to a sharp decline in farm incomes," union members said.

Shambhu closure leaves commuters stranded, triggers long traffic snarls Hundreds of commuters were caught unaware and stranded in traffic jams on the National Highway and the Chandigarh-Rajpura highway following the closure of the Shambhu border. "I had to reach Delhi to drop my cousin, and now we are being diverted through villages to reach Gurugram airport. They could have diverted traffic earlier when they knew the Shambhu route would be shut," said Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Jalandhar. "Now I am not sure if we will be able to reach the airport by 2 pm despite starting in the wee hours today," he added.

Farmers advised to use alternate routes to reach Delhi Farmer union leaders have urged protesters to use alternate routes via Zirakpur or the Katra-Delhi Expressway to reach Delhi for the 'mahapanchayat'. "Those near Rajpura should reach Shambhu," said Tejveer Singh, spokesperson of the BKU faction spearheading the march. The appeal comes after Haryana sealed the Shambhu border hours before a large contingent of Punjab farmers was expected to reach Delhi for at Kisan Ghat against the proposed India-US trade agreement. The gathering has been called by the Desh Bachao Morcha, with organisers claiming that around 550 farmers' unions and social organisations from across the country will participate.