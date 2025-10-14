DT
Home / Haryana / Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Puran Kumar's death about all Dalits, PM and CM should act immediately, says Rahul
LIVE NOW

Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Puran Kumar's death about all Dalits, PM and CM should act immediately, says Rahul

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:38 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addresses the media after meeting the family of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, in Chandigarh, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide.

After landing at the airport here, Gandhi reached Kumar's residence at 11:08 am to offer his condolences.

After meeting the family, Gandhi criticised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini for failing to act on his assurances.

“The Chief Minister had promised the family that he would take action. But he did not. The harassment of Y Puran Kumar continued for years,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi added that Puran Kumar must be given respect in death, and urged the administration to ensure that efforts are made to facilitate the cremation of the body with dignity.

Rahul Gandhi says Haryana cop's death about all Dalits, PM and CM should act immediately

October 14, 2025 12:38 pm

Y Puran Kumar's death is not about the respect of one family but all Dalits, said Rahul Gandhi while asking PM Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to act immediately in the case.

Gandhi lambasts CM Saini for 'tamasha' surrounding the case

October 14, 2025 12:35 pm

The Congress leader accused the government of mishandling a sensitive issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Puran Kumar's family in Chandigarh, slams Haryana CM

October 14, 2025 12:30 pm

Gandhi criticised CM Nayab Saini for failing to act on his assurances. “The Chief Minister had promised the family that he would take action. But he did not. The harassment of Y Puran Kumar continued for years,” he said.

IPS officer's death: Haryana Government cancels anniversary celebrations in all districts on October 17

October 14, 2025 12:28 pm

IPS officer's suicide: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave after being named in FIR

October 14, 2025 12:22 pm

