Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide.

After landing at the airport here, Gandhi reached Kumar's residence at 11:08 am to offer his condolences.

After meeting the family, Gandhi criticised Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini for failing to act on his assurances.

“The Chief Minister had promised the family that he would take action. But he did not. The harassment of Y Puran Kumar continued for years,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi added that Puran Kumar must be given respect in death, and urged the administration to ensure that efforts are made to facilitate the cremation of the body with dignity.

