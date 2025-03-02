Haryana MC elections LIVE: Voters queue up at polling stations

The elections for the mayors and members of all wards of seven Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees began at 8 am today.
Besides, byelections are being held for the president’s post for the Municipal Council Sohna (Gurugram), Municipal Committee Assandh (Karnal) and Municipal Committee Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).
(Inputs from Parveen Arora, Mukesh Tandon, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Bijendra Ahlawat, Sumedha Sharma, Kulwinder Sandhu)
Voting starts at slow pace in Sonepat
March 2, 2025 11:13 am
Sonepat: Polling for the Mayor of Sonepat Municipal Corporation (MC) and for the Chairman and 15 councillors for Kharkhoda Municipal Committee (KMC) began on a slow pace on Sunday. In the first two hours, 3.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded for the Sonepat mayoral elections while 10.5 per cent voter turnout was witnessed for the Kharkhoda MC elections. Five contestants – Rajiv Jain from the BJP, Kamal Diwan from the Congress, Dharamvir from the BSP, Kamlesh Saini from AAP and Independent candidate Ramesh Kumar Khatri are in the fray for the mayoral post. The Sonepat Mayor’s seat got vacant after the first Mayor, Nikhil Madaan, was elected MLA from the Sonepat Assembly seat on the BJP ticket. BJP mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain (in pic) along with his wife Kavita Jain and Congress’ former MLA Surender Panwar voted at Booth Number 61 in Sector-15 today.
BJP mayoral candidate casts vote
March 2, 2025 10:46 am
Yamunanagar: After offering prayers at the Khera Baba temple, BJP's mayoral candidate Suman Behmani cast her vote at Booth No. 340 in Government High School, Gobindpra village. A total of 348 polling booths have been set up in Yamunanagar district. TNS
Drunk man creates ruckus
March 2, 2025 10:38 am
Gurugram: A drunk man came to cast his vote at a polling booth in the Saray Alarwadi area of Gurugram. The polling staff allowed him to cast his vote but he started creating a ruckus thereafter, insisting on casting his vote again. The drama persisted for 10-15 minutes. The polling staff had to call the police to usher him out of the booth. TNS
BJP mayoral candidate Parveen Batra Joshi casts her vote in Faridabad
March 2, 2025 10:25 am
Snag in EVM machine
March 2, 2025 10:21 am
Gurugram: A snag was encountered in an EVM machine at a polling booth in Ward 5 of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, which delayed the voting process by one hour. A new machine was brought in after which the voting process began smoothly. TNS
BJP mayoral candidate Renu Bala Gupta seeks divine blessings
March 2, 2025 10:21 am
Karnal: Before casting her vote, BJP mayoral candidate Renu Bala Gupta offered prayers at various temples and ‘khera’. She also paid obeisance at Nirmal Kutia. She was accompanied by her husband and BJP officiating district president Brij Gupta. TNS
367 polling booths set up in Ambala
March 2, 2025 9:59 am
Ambala: Polling is under way for the mayoral byelection of the Ambala Municipal Corporation; chairpersons and councillors of Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, and Municipal Committee, Barara, in Ambala. As many as 367 polling booths have been established for the civic body elections in Ambala. Of those, 97 booths have been declared vulnerable. TNS
Former CM Khattar among early voters in Karnal
March 2, 2025 9:45 am
Karnal: Union Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cast his vote at a booth in Prem Nagar and urged people to actively participate in the democratic process. He also took to social media platform X to appeal to voters, sharing a message: “My vote is for a prosperous Karnal. Today, I exercised my voting right in Karnal for the local body elections. I appeal to all of you to actively participate in this festival of democracy and cast your vote.” As many as 3,01,915 registered voters — including 1,56,019 males, 1,45,890 females, and six transgenders — will cast their votes at 256 polling booths to elect the Mayor and 18 councillors in Karnal. Two councillors have already been elected unopposed. TNS