Haryana MC elections LIVE: Voters queue up at polling stations

The elections for the mayors and members of all wards of seven Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees began at 8 am today.

Besides, byelections are being held for the president’s post for the Municipal Council Sohna (Gurugram), Municipal Committee Assandh (Karnal) and Municipal Committee Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

Voting starts at slow pace in Sonepat Sonepat: Polling for the Mayor of Sonepat Municipal Corporation (MC) and for the Chairman and 15 councillors for Kharkhoda Municipal Committee (KMC) began on a slow pace on Sunday. In the first two hours, 3.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded for the Sonepat mayoral elections while 10.5 per cent voter turnout was witnessed for the Kharkhoda MC elections. Five contestants – Rajiv Jain from the BJP, Kamal Diwan from the Congress, Dharamvir from the BSP, Kamlesh Saini from AAP and Independent candidate Ramesh Kumar Khatri are in the fray for the mayoral post. The Sonepat Mayor’s seat got vacant after the first Mayor, Nikhil Madaan, was elected MLA from the Sonepat Assembly seat on the BJP ticket. BJP mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain (in pic) along with his wife Kavita Jain and Congress’ former MLA Surender Panwar voted at Booth Number 61 in Sector-15 today. Advertisement

BJP mayoral candidate casts vote Yamunanagar: After offering prayers at the Khera Baba temple, BJP's mayoral candidate Suman Behmani cast her vote at Booth No. 340 in Government High School, Gobindpra village. A total of 348 polling booths have been set up in Yamunanagar district. TNS

Drunk man creates ruckus Gurugram: A drunk man came to cast his vote at a polling booth in the Saray Alarwadi area of Gurugram. The polling staff allowed him to cast his vote but he started creating a ruckus thereafter, insisting on casting his vote again. The drama persisted for 10-15 minutes. The polling staff had to call the police to usher him out of the booth. TNS

BJP mayoral candidate Parveen Batra Joshi casts her vote in Faridabad

Snag in EVM machine Gurugram: A snag was encountered in an EVM machine at a polling booth in Ward 5 of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, which delayed the voting process by one hour. A new machine was brought in after which the voting process began smoothly. TNS

BJP mayoral candidate Renu Bala Gupta seeks divine blessings Karnal: Before casting her vote, BJP mayoral candidate Renu Bala Gupta offered prayers at various temples and ‘khera’. She also paid obeisance at Nirmal Kutia. She was accompanied by her husband and BJP officiating district president Brij Gupta. TNS

367 polling booths set up in Ambala Ambala: Polling is under way for the mayoral byelection of the Ambala Municipal Corporation; chairpersons and councillors of Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, and Municipal Committee, Barara, in Ambala. As many as 367 polling booths have been established for the civic body elections in Ambala. Of those, 97 booths have been declared vulnerable. TNS