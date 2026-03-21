Himachal Budget LIVE updates: Milk price up by Rs 10 per litre; MSP of organic wheat, maize and turmeric hiked

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented Rs 54,928-crore budget for 2026-27 in the state Assembly.

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Sukhu today said this was the first time since 1952 that the Budget was being presented in the absence of Revenue Deficit Grant by the Centre.

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Sukhu, who holds the Finance portfolio started his speech while presenting his fourth budget for the year 2026-27. “It is unfair and injustice with the people of Himachal to stop the grant of RDG to the state,” he said.

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Horticulture sector announcement High yielding plant species will be provided to growers, 5 lakh grafted fruit saplings will be given. CM Sukhu says Rs 325 crore will be spent under the Shiva project along with provision for earning carbon credits to boost income for farmers. Advertisement

MSP for ginger fixed at Rs 30 per kg in Budget

Hike in MSP of organic wheat, maize and turmeric The CM says 2.32 lakh farmers are engaged in natural organic farming. A dedicated marketing scheme for selling organic products has been launched. He announces a hike in MSP of organically grown wheat from Rs 60 to 80, maize from Rs 40 to 50 and turmeric from Rs 90 to Rs 150.

Rs 62 crore allocated for promoting poultry farming under the PPP mode

Scheme launched for shepherds CM Sukhu announces ‘Pehal’ scheme for 40,000 families of Gaddi, Gujjar and Kinnaura shepherds to provide them with digital card, insurance cover, better species of animals. He announces Rs 100 per kg rate for wool.

Milk price up by Rs 10/litre The CM announces a hike of Rs 10 for cow milk — from Rs 51 to Rs 61 per litre. The buffalo milk price is also up by Rs 10, from Rs 61 to Rs 71 per litre to strengthen the rural economy, he says.

Growth pegged at 8.3 per cent for 2025-26 Sukhu says the state is expected to register a growth of 8.3 per cent for 2025-26. The PCI has increased to Rs 2,83,626 at 9.8 percent. This is also Rs 64,051 higher than the national per capita income.

First time budget cut down by Rs 3,596 crore, says CM CM Sukhu says the stopping of RDG was an insult to the people of HP and the state would suffer losses of Rs 8,105 crore annually. He sayts the discontinuation of RDG has forced him to reduce the size of the budget from Rs 58,514 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 54,928 crore. It is for the first time that the size of the annual budget has been cut down by Rs 3,596 crore, he says.

'Need to cut down on expenditure' He says Himachal would not have been under debt trap had the previous BJP regime returned some amount of the loan out of Rs 70,000 crore that it got in five years from the Centre as RDG and GST compensation. He said the time to take populist measures was over as there was a need to cut down on unproductive expenditure. He said people of the hills were tough and resilient and would face financial crisis bravely.

'State cannot become revenue-surplus' CM Sukhu says the state cannot become revenue-surplus. He says it is not getting adequate free power as royalty on the 13,000-MW hydel power being produced, over Rs 4,000 crore BBMB arrears are yet to be paid and Punjab had refused to return Shanan project back to HP. In the last eight years, the state has suffered almost 25,000-crore losses due to the new GST regime, he says.

Take action against those who drafted speech: Opposition The CM urges the Leader of Opposition to calm down and requests the Speaker to review his decision on the remarks to which the Opposition objected. Opposition MLAs return to their seats as CM again says Speaker can review his decision on the word which hurt the Leader of Opposition. The Opposition demands action against officials who drafted the speech. The CM says he has written the speech himself. The Speaker says Budget Speech should not be interrupted by anyone. He tries to placate the opposition members, who return to their seats.

HP should have been given 'green bonus': Sukhu CM Sukhu says HP is also not getting compensation for providing Rs 90,000-crore ecological services to the country by protecting its forests and rivers. "We should have been given a green bonus for this. On the contrary, our RDG has also been stopped," he says.

Himachal can never become a revenue-surplus state: CM The CM continues reading budget proposals amidst the mayhem. He says hill states like Himachal are not economically viable and as such, they had been made special-category states, getting special financial assistance. It is wrong to compare HP with states like Assam and Karnataka as Himachal can never become a revenue-surplus state, he says. “Here the cost of development is far higher and there are not many sectors for revenue generation,” he says.

CM's language not unparliamentary: Speaker The Speaker says when everyone is given appropriate time to speak then what language is to be used in the CM’s speech cannot be decided by any MLA. "This is not unparliamentary language, “ says Speaker. Enraged over the remarks of the Speaker, Opposition members storm back into the House and gherao the podium of the Speaker. The Speaker asks the CM to continue with his Budget speech as opposition legislators continue sloganeering in the Well of the House.

Speaker adjourns House for 15 mins High drama witnessed in the House amid exchanges between Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and opposition members, who continue to raise slogans. The Speaker finally adjourns the House for 15 minutes. Ruling party MLAs start counter-sloganeering as Opposition leaves the house.