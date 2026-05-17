Himachal civic polls Live Updates: Voting for 51 urban local bodies gets under way

Voting for 51 urban local bodies across Himachal Pradesh, including the four Municipal Corporations of Dharamsala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, began on Sunday.

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While the counting of votes for municipal councils and nagar panchayats will take place on Sunday itself, the results of the four Municipal Corporations will be declared on May 31.

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A total of 1,147 candidates are contesting for the 449 posts. As many as 3,60,859 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise -- 1,80,963 men, 1,79,882 women and 14 others. The electorate also includes 1,808 first-time voters, comprising 961 men and 847 women.

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Civic polls get under way in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photo: Kamaljit Advertisement