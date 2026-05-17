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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal civic polls Live Updates: Voting for 51 urban local bodies gets under way
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Himachal civic polls Live Updates: Voting for 51 urban local bodies gets under way

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 09:19 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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Voters gather outside a polling booth at Santard ward during the civic polls in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photo: Kamaljit
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Voting for 51 urban local bodies across Himachal Pradesh, including the four Municipal Corporations of Dharamsala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, began on Sunday.

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While the counting of votes for municipal councils and nagar panchayats will take place on Sunday itself, the results of the four Municipal Corporations will be declared on May 31.

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A total of 1,147 candidates are contesting for the 449 posts. As many as 3,60,859 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise -- 1,80,963 men, 1,79,882 women and 14 others. The electorate also includes 1,808 first-time voters, comprising 961 men and 847 women.

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Civic polls get under way in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photo: Kamaljit

May 17, 2026 9:19 am

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Voting for Dharamsala civic polls gets under way

May 17, 2026 9:16 am

Voting for the civic polls is under way in Dharamsala on Sunday. A huge gathering was observed outside a polling booth at Santard ward of the Dharamsala MC.

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