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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Panchayat Election Phase-2 LIVE Updates: Voting for 1,276 gram panchayats gets under way
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Himachal Panchayat Election Phase-2 LIVE Updates: Voting for 1,276 gram panchayats gets under way

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:45 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote in the second phase of voting for gram panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
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Polling for the second phase of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) began across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with 1,276 gram panchayats going to the polls amid expectations of a higher voter turnout due to favourable weather conditions.

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As many as 17.30 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase, including 8,74,416 male voters, 8,55,597 female voters and 17 voters categorised as others. The State Election Commission has stated that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling across the state.

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Unlike the first phase of polling, which was conducted under intense heat wave conditions, the weather during the second phase is expected to remain comparatively pleasant. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is likely at several places across the state. Officials believe the cooler conditions could push the polling percentage beyond the 78.8 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase.

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Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 3 pm, and every voter will cast five separate votes — for ward member, vice-pradhan, pradhan, Panchayat Samiti member and Zila Parishad member.

17.30 lakh people eligible to exercise their franchise in second phase

May 28, 2026 8:28 am

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As many as 17.30 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second phase, including 8,74,416 male voters, 8,55,597 female voters and 17 voters categorised as others.

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