Australia vs India - 4th Match - India tour of Australia, 2025

Venue: Carrara Oval, Gold Coast Carrara Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Abhishek Sharma dispatches Stoinis for Four! | India - 43/0 (5.2) Abhishek Sharma greets the new bowler, Marcus Stoinis, with a superb boundary! He finds the gap with precision, sending the ball racing to the ropes and boosting India's scoring rate. Advertisement

Gill finds the boundary again! | India - 37/0 (4.4) Shubman Gill unleashes another superb shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four! He's looking in sublime touch, finding the gaps with ease and keeping the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

Gill's Glorious Boundary! | India - 30/0 (3.3) Shubman Gill unleashes another magnificent boundary off Nathan Ellis, sending the ball racing to the fence with exquisite timing. He's looking in sublime form!

Gill's Glorious Boundary! | India - 24/0 (3.1) Shubman Gill welcomes Nathan Ellis with a superb boundary, driving the ball with excellent timing to the fence. A confident start to the over.

Shubman Gill unleashes the first boundary of his innings! | India - 17/0 (2.1) Shubman Gill hits a superb boundary off Ben Dwarshuis, finding the gap with precision and sending the ball to the fence. A confident start for Gill.

Abhishek Sharma breaks the shackles with a superb boundary! | India - 7/0 (1.2) Abhishek Sharma scores the first boundary of the innings, driving Xavier Bartlett for four runs. This shot injects some much-needed momentum into India's innings.

First Over Concludes: India Starts Cautiously | India - 3/0 (1.0) The first over of the innings concludes with India scoring 3 runs without loss. Ben Dwarshuis bowled a tight over, keeping the Indian openers in check.