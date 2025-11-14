DT
PT
Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: NDA ahead in early trends
Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: NDA ahead in early trends

Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:43 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Patna: The NDA was ahead in the early trends for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The counting of votes got under way on Friday morning for 243 assembly seats, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

According to the Election Commission's directions, postal ballot counting began first, and counting of EVMs started at 8.30 am.

The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres in 38 districts, the officials said.

The elections are being seen as a veritable referendum on Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and the state's longest-serving chief minister. PTI

MGB not far behind

November 14, 2025 8:43 am

NDA takes lead in 77 seats

November 14, 2025 8:41 am

BJP's Maithli Thakur leads in Alinagar

November 14, 2025 8:38 am

Early trends are also showing that singer Maithili Thakur is leading in Alinagar.

NDA leads in 66 seats, Mahagathbandhan in 44

November 14, 2025 8:35 am

Tejashwi Yadav leads In Raghopur, initial trends show

November 14, 2025 8:29 am

JDU's Anant Singh leads from Mokama, early trends show

November 14, 2025 8:24 am

In Makoma, JD(U)'s Anant Singh is leading in the postal ballot counting, as per early trends.

November 14, 2025 8:24 am

NDA: 29 MGB: 17 OTH: 4

NDA ahead in 12 seats, Mahagathbandhan in 8, show early trends

November 14, 2025 8:17 am

Out of 11 trends available, NDA is leading with 7 seats

November 14, 2025 8:14 am

November 14, 2025 8:12 am

NDA: 5 MGB: 2 OTH: 1

500 kg laddoos: NDA prepares to celebrate victory in Bihar

November 14, 2025 7:35 am

The state office of the BJP has ordered 500 kg of laddoos for the occasion. The JD(U) put up a poster outside the office of CM Nitish Kumar proclaiming “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai”.

Vote counting to begin at 8 am

November 14, 2025 7:31 am

Bihar enters the verdict stage as vote counting is set to begin at 8 am.

