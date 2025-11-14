MGB not far behind
November 14, 2025 8:43 am
Patna: The NDA was ahead in the early trends for the Bihar Assembly elections.
The counting of votes got under way on Friday morning for 243 assembly seats, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
According to the Election Commission's directions, postal ballot counting began first, and counting of EVMs started at 8.30 am.
The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres in 38 districts, the officials said.
The elections are being seen as a veritable referendum on Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and the state's longest-serving chief minister. PTI
Early trends are also showing that singer Maithili Thakur is leading in Alinagar.
In Makoma, JD(U)'s Anant Singh is leading in the postal ballot counting, as per early trends.
NDA: 29 MGB: 17 OTH: 4
NDA: 5 MGB: 2 OTH: 1
The state office of the BJP has ordered 500 kg of laddoos for the occasion. The JD(U) put up a poster outside the office of CM Nitish Kumar proclaiming “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai”.
Bihar enters the verdict stage as vote counting is set to begin at 8 am.
