Patna: The NDA was ahead in the early trends for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The counting of votes got under way on Friday morning for 243 assembly seats, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

According to the Election Commission's directions, postal ballot counting began first, and counting of EVMs started at 8.30 am.

The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres in 38 districts, the officials said.

The elections are being seen as a veritable referendum on Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and the state's longest-serving chief minister. PTI

MGB not far behind

NDA takes lead in 77 seats

BJP's Maithli Thakur leads in Alinagar Early trends are also showing that singer Maithili Thakur is leading in Alinagar.

NDA leads in 66 seats, Mahagathbandhan in 44

Tejashwi Yadav leads In Raghopur, initial trends show

JDU's Anant Singh leads from Mokama, early trends show In Makoma, JD(U)'s Anant Singh is leading in the postal ballot counting, as per early trends.

NDA: 29 MGB: 17 OTH: 4

NDA ahead in 12 seats, Mahagathbandhan in 8, show early trends

Out of 11 trends available, NDA is leading with 7 seats

NDA: 5 MGB: 2 OTH: 1

500 kg laddoos: NDA prepares to celebrate victory in Bihar The state office of the BJP has ordered 500 kg of laddoos for the occasion. The JD(U) put up a poster outside the office of CM Nitish Kumar proclaiming “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai”.