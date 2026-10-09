Bypoll results Live: Counting begins for Nandigram, other bypolls

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls, the first electoral test for the BJP since it came to power in West Bengal in May this year.

The counting started amid tight security arrangements at the designated centres in both constituencies, with officials first taking up postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots before proceeding with the EVM votes.

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The counting at both seats is taking place in two halls and is scheduled to be completed in 15 rounds, with separate halls earmarked for postal ballots and ETPB votes.

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The results will not have any impact on the government, as the BJP has won 207 seats out of the total of 294.

The two constituencies witnessed a high turnout of around 80 per cent on Tuesday, with Nandigram recording 80.89 per cent polling and Rejinagar 80.08 per cent.