DNA samples of 6 Ahmedabad plane crash victims match, bodies to be handed over to kin
LIVE NOW

DNA samples of 6 Ahmedabad plane crash victims match, bodies to be handed over to kin

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:29 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Remains of the crashed Air India plane lie on a building in Ahmedabad on June 14, 2025. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Authorities of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital have so far identified six victims on the basis of the DNA samples and initiated the process to hand over the bodies to the relatives, officials said on Saturday.

Earlier, eight victims, who were identified by their relatives and did not need DNA profiling as their bodies were not damaged, had been handed over to their families by the hospital, they said.

Doctors on Saturday said around 270 bodies have been brought to the hospital from the air crash site so far.

A London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad crashed into a medical college hostel complex in the Meghaninagar area of the city moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The victims included 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the flight. One passenger miraculously escaped.

DNA profiling is underway to ascertain the identities of those dead bodies which were charred beyond recognition. After the collection of DNA samples from the kin at the civil hospital, these samples are sent to the FSL in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar for matching.

"Till Friday, relatives of nearly 220 deceased persons had approached the police to give their samples," said police inspector Chirag Gosai, who is handling the affairs at the post-mortem room.

Details are collected from relatives arriving at the post-mortem room, and these people are then sent to BJ Medical College to provide their DNA samples, he said.

"It will take nearly 72 hours to complete the exercise of matching the DNA samples. Once they match, bodies will be handed over to the relatives from the post-mortem room," the inspector had said.

June 14, 2025 5:29 pm

A high-level panel has been set up to investigate the causes of the Ahmedabad plane crash and the investigation is progressing smoothly, the government said on Saturday.

June 14, 2025 4:33 pm

Ahmedabad: Hostels of the BJ Medical College that were damaged in the Air India plane crash here are being vacated as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB) wants to conduct a probe, the institution's Dean, Minakshi Parikh, said on Saturday.

