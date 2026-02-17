DT
Home / India / Emmanuel Macron’s India visit LIVE updates: PM Modi welcomes French President, says India-France ties set for ‘new heights’
LIVE NOW

Emmanuel Macron’s India visit LIVE updates: PM Modi welcomes French President, says India-France ties set for ‘new heights’

Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 09:54 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the Mumbai airport to receive the French leader.

"Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron," PM Modi wrote on 'X'. PTI

India looking forward to French President's visit: PM Modi

February 17, 2026 9:41 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India is looking forward to the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and advancing the bilateral relations to new heights.

