Independence Day 2026 LIVE: 'We proved naysayers wrong during West Asia crisis', says PM

Markets of world open for our farmers, we have to reach there; our agri-products must become global brands:
August 15, 2026 8:31 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted Indians to dream big to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047, saying the world will be forced to look at the country differently as "we work towards achieving this dream".
Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said Vande Mataram was echoing from the ramparts of Red Fort for the first time since independence. He also paid rich tributes to freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, and remembered their sacrifices.
"Small dreams are not sufficient anymore, we should dream big; India has a big dream to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. When the world's most populous nation resolves to become developed, the world will look at us differently," he said.
"Our dreams, resolves should be big as this takes capabilities to greater heights," he said. Powered by 140 crore Indians, India is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors, Modi said.
"Every heart is vibrating with Vande Mataram. There is a tricolour in every house, every heart. With a new energy, the nation is moving ahead with new resolve," he said.
Earlier in the morning, he unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort after receiving a guard of honour. An Army band played the tune of Vande Mataram as guests present on the occasion sung the national song. Flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force -- one trooping the national flag and the other carrying a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'. — with Agencies
August 15, 2026 8:31 am
August 15, 2026 8:30 am
Says there should be no compromise with quality, our mantra should be 'quality, quality, quality'.
August 15, 2026 8:30 am
August 15, 2026 8:28 am
Says we have to change our work culture and thinking. Our 'Reform Express' has marched forward; we will soon launch next level of reforms, says the PM.
August 15, 2026 8:15 am
Says trade agreements we are signing provide big opportunity for MSMEs; want to tell them not to let go of this.
August 15, 2026 8:14 am
Says some people weaponised systems at their disposal during times of crisis, but our self-reliance helped us.
August 15, 2026 8:13 am
He says when West Asia crisis happened, some people tried to scare us that we will not get petrol, diesel or LPG. Due to our measures there is no shortage of gas, fuel, urea in country today, says the PM.
August 15, 2026 8:08 am
August 15, 2026 8:07 am
Electrification of railways started in 1925 but in 90 years, only 30 per cent work completed; in last decade, we completed 100 per cent work, says the PM. He says due to railway electrification, import of diesel came down; we have launched hydrogen train.
August 15, 2026 8:07 am
Says over 50 lakh households in country now covered by solar energy.
August 15, 2026 8:05 am
"We have set target of 200 GW nuclear energy; setting up 5 new nuclear reactors," says the Prime Minister.
August 15, 2026 8:04 am
Floods have wreaked havoc in some parts of country, we deeply feel sorrow and pain of those affected; country stands with them, says PM Modi.
August 15, 2026 8:04 am
Energy security is the demand of our times; we have taken several steps for this, says the PM.
August 15, 2026 8:03 am
India has set up semi-conductor plants in its bid to become 'aatmanirbhar'; production has started already, says the PM.
August 15, 2026 8:02 am
Says people are aligning themselves with spirit of vocal for local.
August 15, 2026 7:59 am
"Our success shows resolve of Viksit Bharat in 2047 cannot remain unfulfilled," says the Prime Minister.
August 15, 2026 7:55 am
Says it is now impossible to come in way of resolve of 140 crore Indians.
August 15, 2026 7:54 am
Says for last 12 years, everyone making efforts to place India on path of development. He says people's efforts have resulted in taking India from fragile five to major economy in last 12 years.
August 15, 2026 7:53 am
PM says India dreaming big to touch new heights; will make sure country becomes developed by 2047.
August 15, 2026 7:52 am
Says this is the first time since independence that Vande Matram has resonated from ramparts of Red Fort.
August 15, 2026 7:51 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters.
August 15, 2026 7:41 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation from ramparts of Red Fort on 80th Independence Day.
August 15, 2026 7:41 am
Nearly 5,000 special guests from different walks of life, including women entrepreneurs, young innovators, farmers and beneficiaries of various government schemes, are in attendance at the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday. The invitees included International Yoga Day volunteers, women entrepreneurs under the PM Mudra Yojana, beneficiaries of schemes including NAMASTE, PM AJAY and SEED, and best performing My Bharat volunteers. Best performing beneficiaries of PMAY(U), street vendors under PM SVANidhi, urban sanitation workers under the Swachh Bharat Mission, best performing Delhi Metro workers, workers associated with Kartavya Path and Central Vista, staff of government hospitals in Delhi were also part of the gathering.
August 15, 2026 7:40 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls tricolour at Red Fort to mark 80th Independence Day.
August 15, 2026 7:34 am
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said India's constitutional values, democratic institutions and social harmony have faced "serious challenges" over the last 10 years, as he called for full measure of equality and justice for the economically-weaker sections. In his message to people on India's 80th Independence Day, Kharge said the country has travelled a long way, but many aspirations still remain unfulfilled. "Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on Independence Day. We pay our humble tribute to the countless freedom fighters who gave their all in the struggle for India's freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our nation continue to inspire us," the Congress chief said in his message to people posted on X.
August 15, 2026 7:31 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 80th Independence Day with his signature flair, sporting a traditional tie-and-dye red turban for his 13th consecutive address to the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort. Modi paired his white kurta and chocolate brown vest with the traditional turban, common in Rajasthani and Gujarati culture. He also sported three pocket squares of saffron, green and white colours.
August 15, 2026 7:30 am
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has greeted the people of India on its 80th Independence Day, asserting that the bilateral ties were stronger than ever due to the personal relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement, Rubio said the deep ties of friendship and family between the people of the two countries form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient and forward looking. "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said. "Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the US-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever," the US secretary of state said.
August 15, 2026 7:30 am
PM Modi inspects guard of honour at Red Fort ahead of his address to the nation on 80th Independence Day.
August 15, 2026 7:28 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Raj Ghat on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Ahead of his address to the nation from the Red Fort, the PM visited the memorial of the Father of the Nation and paid homage to him.
August 15, 2026 7:27 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day and said powered by 140 crore Indians, the country is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule," the Prime Minister said in a post on X. He said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire everyone as people work together to build a "Viksit Bharat". "Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come," Modi said.
August 15, 2026 7:21 am
The capital is on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order, while a multi-layered security grid has been placed around the Red Fort, involving over 1,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based video analytics, a senior police officer said. Elaborate security arrangements are in place around the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation.