India AI Impact Summit LIVE: PM Modi to address opening ceremony; Macron, Pichai, Altman among key speakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and leading global technology executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, will address the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday.

The six-day summit, which began on Monday, is themed “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” — meaning “welfare for all, happiness of all”. It marks the fourth annual international gathering focused on artificial intelligence, following previous editions held in the UK in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025.

At around 9.40 am, PM Modi will join Macron and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the opening ceremony.

About an hour and a half later, he will visit the India AI Impact Expo 2026 along with other leaders, touring the pavilions and interacting with technology professionals.

Later, a world leaders’ meeting is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam. The session will bring together heads of state, ministers, and senior representatives from multilateral institutions to outline national and global priorities on AI, including governance, infrastructure, and international cooperation. PM Modi will participate in the meeting.

Bill Gates to not deliver keynote address Microsoft founder Bill Gates will not deliver the keynote address at the summit 'to ensure focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities', according to the Gates Foundation. Reuters