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Home / India / INDIA bloc rally LIVE Updates: Supporters gather at Ramlila Maidan ahead of 'Chalo Dilli' protest
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INDIA bloc rally LIVE Updates: Supporters gather at Ramlila Maidan ahead of 'Chalo Dilli' protest

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 10:49 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others during a march by INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi. PTI file photo
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Supporters of various INDIA bloc parties began gathering at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan early Sunday morning, while party workers assembled at different locations across the national capital ahead of the Opposition alliance's 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Samajwadi Party workers gathered outside party chief Akhilesh Yadav's residence, while groups of Congress supporters assembled outside Himachal Bhawan before proceeding towards the rally venue.

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Many supporters arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning, while several others had reached the national capital on Saturday or earlier as parties mobilised their cadres from different states for the protest.

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Leaders of 21 INDIA bloc parties, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, will march from Connaught Place to Ramlila Maidan during the rally against alleged "vote chori".

The leaders will travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to Minto Road junction in Connaught Place, from where they will march via Ajmeri Gate to Ramlila Maidan. The march is scheduled to begin at noon.

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The rally has been organised to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The Opposition has accused the poll body of failing to ensure the integrity of electoral processes and has demanded Kumar's resignation.

Dipke backs INDIA bloc rally but skips march, meets Mamata Banerjee

November 1, 2026 10:48 am

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday met Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, thanking her for supporting the outfit’s youth-led protests while extending solidarity with the INDIA bloc’s rally against alleged electoral irregularities. However, Dipke made it clear that CJP would maintain its independent identity and would not participate in Sunday’s opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Supporters gather at Ramlila Maidan, across capital

November 1, 2026 10:48 am

Supporters of various INDIA bloc parties began gathering at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan early Sunday morning, while party workers assembled at different locations across the national capital ahead of the Opposition alliance's 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

10,000 security personnel deployed, traffic curbs imposed ahead of INDIA bloc rally

November 1, 2026 10:44 am

The national capital is under heavy security on Sunday as the Congress-led INDIA bloc holds a rally at Ramlila Maidan, while the BJP organises a counter-march in West Delhi. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. More than 4,000 personnel have been stationed around Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in the surrounding areas. Heavy security arrangements and multi-layered barricading have also been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Bhagwan Das Road and areas near the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India office.

Protest rally in Delhi for CEC resignation 'warning' to Modi, Shah: Venugopal

November 1, 2026 10:40 am

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said the party's protest rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar to be held during the day at Ramlila grounds in the national capital was a "stern warning" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Venugopal told the media in Delhi that it will be a protest like never before and that it has affected the composure of the PM and Home Minister. "They have lost their composure seeing the magnitude of the public support for the protest. That is why they are making statements that the protestors are anarchists and the agitation was an insult to the Parliament. The protest is a stern warning to them," the Congress leader said.

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