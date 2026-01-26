India celebrates 77th Republic Day, PM Modi greets nation

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the day. In a post on X, he said, "Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat."

At the celebrations on the Kartavya Path, India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor.

The overarching theme of this year's event is 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’. With PTI

On Republic Day, Mamata calls for collective vigilance to uphold Constitution Advertisement Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended Republic Day greetings, and called for renewed commitment to the core constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, while stressing the need for "collective vigilance" to safeguard the republic. In a post on X, Banerjee urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to the foundational principles enshrined in the Constitution. Calling for harmony in a diverse society, the chief minister said the country must strive towards "plurality, diversity, inclusiveness and social harmony". PTI

Let us strive for a strong, self-reliant India: UP CM Adityanath Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted people on the 77th Republic Day, urging them to strive for a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India. In a post on X, the CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day." He said the patriotism of citizens, their dedication to duty and commitment to development "strengthen and fortify our democracy". PTI

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends R-Day greeting to India New York: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wished India on Republic Day, as he appreciated Quad cooperation between the countries on defence and other fronts. He said that the US-India relationship delivers "real results" for the two countries through close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals and for the Indo-Pacific region through the Quad. The US leader extended a special message to India on the country's Republic Day. "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day," Rubio said on Sunday. PTI

Indian diaspora celebrates R-Day in Singapore Singapore: Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule led the Indian diaspora community in celebrating the 77th Republic Day event at the chancery here. Ambule read the President's address and congratulated over 1,200 members of the community, who gathered for the event. Students from the Indian schools performed cultural dances played to traditional music while patriotic songs were played to full applause by the guests. Team members of the Sarang helicopter squad, who are here for the Singapore Airshow next week, joined the Indian community at the chancery. PTI