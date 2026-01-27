India-EU FTA joint briefing: 'Deal to strengthen global order,' says Modi; Ursula sees major job push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India and European Union had finally reached an understanding on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it a historic milestone, the “mother of all deals” and a powerful symbol of cooperation between two of the world’s largest economies. The two parties unveiled the agreement reached upon during a joint briefing today.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

The deal comes against the backdrop of a turbulent global environment and trade disruptions due to United States' policy on tariffs. — (With agencies)

Will create millions of jobs: Ursula Von der Leyen “We delivered the mother of all deals,” said EU's Ursula von der Leyen on FTA with India. "The India-EU trade deal will cut four billion euros in tariffs. It will integrate supply chains. This is a win-win deal as it will create millions of jobs on both sides. We will have a stronger partnership in defence and counter-terrorism," said the European Commission President. TNS

'Historic day': European Council chief Costa "Today is a historic day. We are opening a new chapter in our relations on trade, security, and people-to-people ties," said President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa. "We are creating a market for two billion people, he added. PTI

Cooperation to strengthen global order: PM Modi India today inked its biggest free trade deal with 27-nation European Union, PM Modi said during his opening comments in the joint briefing. He said cooperation would strengthen global order. He added that it was not just a trade agreement, but a new blueprint for shared prosperity. "Strategic technology to clean energy, digital governance to development we have created new dimensions for cooperation. Based on these parameters we have taken many pro-people decisions today. India has today signed the biggest free trade agreement in its history. The historic move will open European markets for our farmers and industry and strengthen service sector ties," he said. TNS

India and EU ink agreement on comprehensive framework for mobility

India, EU ink security and defence partnership agreement

India, EU sign document, announcing conclusion of FTA negotiations