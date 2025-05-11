India’s Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from the Army, Navy, and Air Force are holding a joint media briefing. The briefing comes amid heightened tensions at the Line of Control following the government's strong response on ceasefire violations by Pakistan.
Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7. Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberations and they were hit using precision weapons, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said at the media briefing.
He said the Pakistan Army is reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 and 10 in the military offensives between the two sides.
Air Marshal AK Bharti shows detailed missile impact video at Muridke terror camp
May 11, 2025 8:02 pm
Air Marshal AK Bharti shows detailed missile impact video at Bahwalpur terror camp
May 11, 2025 7:59 pm
Call came from Pakistani side for cessation of hostilities: DGMO
May 11, 2025 7:45 pm
Our air defence system foiled Pakistan air force's attempts to hit our installations: Air Marshal AK Bharti
May 11, 2025 7:36 pm
We have downed a few Pakistani planes: Air Marshal AK Bharti
May 11, 2025 7:36 pm
Cost will be fierce: DGMO in case there is cross border terror attack on Indian soil
May 11, 2025 7:06 pm
May 11, 2025 7:00 pm
May 11, 2025 6:59 pm
Killed terrorists include masterminds of Pulwama attack and IC-814 hijacking
May 11, 2025 6:58 pm
Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberation under Operation Sindoor: DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai
May 11, 2025 6:51 pm
May 11, 2025 6:51 pm
PM Modi instructs armed forces that response to every action by Pak should be more forceful: Govt sources
May 11, 2025 6:48 pm
There is a new normal in India’s response to cross-border terrorism, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructing the armed forces that the country’s response to every action by Pakistan should be more forceful, government sources said on Sunday. Following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi told the armed forces that bullets must be responded to by artillery (Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega), the sources said.