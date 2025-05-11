India’s Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from the Army, Navy, and Air Force are holding a joint media briefing. The briefing comes amid heightened tensions at the Line of Control following the government's strong response on ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7. Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberations and they were hit using precision weapons, DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said at the media briefing.

He said the Pakistan Army is reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 and 10 in the military offensives between the two sides.

Air Marshal AK Bharti shows detailed missile impact video at Muridke terror camp

Air Marshal AK Bharti shows detailed missile impact video at Bahwalpur terror camp

Call came from Pakistani side for cessation of hostilities: DGMO

Our air defence system foiled Pakistan air force's attempts to hit our installations: Air Marshal AK Bharti

We have downed a few Pakistani planes: Air Marshal AK Bharti

Cost will be fierce: DGMO in case there is cross border terror attack on Indian soil

