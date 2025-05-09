Operation Sindoor LIVE: Air threat alert issued by Air Force in Chandigarh ends

A potential aerial threat alert was issued on Friday by the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, prompting authorities to initiate emergency protocols across the city.

Sirens were sounded in multiple areas following the warning, signalling residents to take immediate precautionary measures. In response, the office of the District Commissioner (DC), Chandigarh, urged all citizens to remain indoors and avoid balconies, rooftops, and open areas until further notice.

Sirens were again sounded after some time, signalling that the air threat has ended.

Advertisement

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation with CDS, 3 service chiefs https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/rajnath-singh-reviews-security-situation-with-cds-3-service-chiefs/ Advertisement

IPL 2025 suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/ipl-2025/ipl-2025-has-been-suspended/

India-Pakistan conflict 'none of our business', says US Vice-President Vance https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/india-pakistan-conflict-none-of-our-business-says-us-vice-president-vance/

7 terrorists killed in Jammu's Samba as BSF foils infiltration bid https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/j-k/7-terrorists-killed-in-jammus-samba-as-bsf-foils-infiltration-bid/