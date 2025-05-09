DT
PT
Operation Sindoor LIVE: Air threat alert issued by Air Force in Chandigarh ends
LIVE NOW

Operation Sindoor LIVE: Air threat alert issued by Air Force in Chandigarh ends

Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 12:58 PM May 09, 2025 IST
The Madhya Marg wears a deserted look amid an air threat alert issued by the Air Force, in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo
A potential aerial threat alert was issued on Friday by the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, prompting authorities to initiate emergency protocols across the city.

Sirens were sounded in multiple areas following the warning, signalling residents to take immediate precautionary measures. In response, the office of the District Commissioner (DC), Chandigarh, urged all citizens to remain indoors and avoid balconies, rooftops, and open areas until further notice.

Sirens were again sounded after some time, signalling that the air threat has ended.

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation with CDS, 3 service chiefs

May 9, 2025 12:55 pm

May 9, 2025 12:55 pm

IPL 2025 suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions

May 9, 2025 12:54 pm

May 9, 2025 12:54 pm

India-Pakistan conflict 'none of our business', says US Vice-President Vance

May 9, 2025 12:54 pm

May 9, 2025 12:54 pm

7 terrorists killed in Jammu's Samba as BSF foils infiltration bid

May 9, 2025 12:52 pm

May 9, 2025 12:52 pm

Air threat alert issued by Air Force in Chandigarh ends

May 9, 2025 12:44 pm

May 9, 2025 12:44 pm

