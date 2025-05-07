India launched a precision strike operation in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoK) in a significant and restrained response to the deadly Pahalgam massacre.

According to the Ministry of Defence, focused strikes were carried out on nine terrorist infrastructure sites targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning.

“Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The military action, dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, comes just days after the brutal Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

Official sources indicate that the operation was planned to minimize collateral damage and ensure zero civilian casualties.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring accountability for the Pahalgam attack, calling the strikes a “message of justice and resolve”.

Further details regarding Operation Sindoor and its operational specifics are expected during a comprehensive briefing later on Wednesday.

The situation is being closely monitored by both domestic and international observers, amid concerns over potential retaliation or escalation in the region.

Meanwhile, soon after the air strikes, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Bhimber Gali in Poonch-Rajouri area by firing artillery gun. “Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner,” a Defence Ministry official said.

Reportedly, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that they are assessing damage and vowed retaliation.

Schools shut in Punjab, Jammu border areas Schools in some border areas of Punjab, including Fazilka and Ferozepur, are closed for now to keep students safe. The DCs have issued orders in this regard. In Jammu and Kashmir, all schools and colleges in places like Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch are also closed today.

Jai Hind: Politicians hail 'Operation Sindoor' strikes on Pakistan "Bharat Mata ki Jai," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Operation Sindoor with "Jai Hind" and "Jai Hind ki Sena". Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde posted on X, "Jai Hind. Operation Sindoor." Congress leader Randeep Surjewala echoed, posting "Jai Hind." LJP (Ram Vilas) leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan said, "Satyamev Jayate. Jai Hind ki Sena." भारत माता की जय! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2025

Pakistan PM Sharif terms Indian missile strikes on terror targets as 'act of war', vows to respond Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said at least eight people were killed and 35 others injured in Indian missile attacks on cities in Punjab and PoK, Geo News reported. PTI

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for maximum military restraint from India and Pakistan. PTI

Headquarters of terror groups JeM, LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen hit in IAF strikes: Sources. PTI Among the targets hit in a precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group). Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad (all of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba) and Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot (camps and training centres of banned Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted. Out of the nine targets chosen by India, four were in Pakistan and the remaining five were in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Woman killed in Pakistani mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials. PTI

3 civilians killed in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan army across LoC in J&K Three civilians were killed and several houses damaged as Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling, including the use of artillery fire, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. “Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling,” the Army said, adding that the Indian Army is responding in a proportionate manner.

India avenges Pahalgam attack "प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः"

Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/M9CA9dv1Xx — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

Operation Sindoor #PahalgamTerrorAttack



Justice is Served.



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/Aruatj6OfA — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025