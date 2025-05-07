Operation Sindoor LIVE: Indian Armed forces strike 9 terror bases in Pakistan, PoK

Ujwal Jalali

India launched a precision strike operation in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoK) in a significant and restrained response to the deadly Pahalgam massacre.

According to the Ministry of Defence, focused strikes were carried out on nine terrorist infrastructure sites targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning.

“Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The military action, dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, comes just days after the brutal Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

Official sources indicate that the operation was planned to minimize collateral damage and ensure zero civilian casualties.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring accountability for the Pahalgam attack, calling the strikes a “message of justice and resolve”.

Further details regarding Operation Sindoor and its operational specifics are expected during a comprehensive briefing later on Wednesday.

The situation is being closely monitored by both domestic and international observers, amid concerns over potential retaliation or escalation in the region.

Meanwhile, soon after the air strikes, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Bhimber Gali in Poonch-Rajouri area by firing artillery gun. “Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner,” a Defence Ministry official said.

Reportedly, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that they are assessing damage and vowed retaliation.

"प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः"

Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/M9CA9dv1Xx — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for maximum military restraint from India and Pakistan